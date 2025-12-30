Making The Case For A Moms-Only Trip To Disney Or Universal

If you’ve ever taken your kids to a theme park, you know one thing to be empirically true: though super fun, the trips are kind of logistical nightmares for moms. Theme parks are synonymous with planning and timelines and overpacking (yet still somehow never packing enough?), and you know who’s always in charge of all that? Yep, it’s us. The moms. And while there’s a deep joy in watching your kids experience Disney or Universal, especially for the first time, I’m not afraid to just come right out and say this: Moms deserve to have joy of their own.

For a long time, I felt guilty at the idea of going to the parks without my family. Then I hit my 40s and decided it was OK for me to enjoy things just for me sometimes, and that some places are fun in a completely different way when you go without your kids — and theme parks are a prime example.

I wanted to go and ride whatever I wanted. Or to be able to speed-walk faster than little legs could keep up whenever I saw a wait time for a popular ride drop under 40 minutes. I wanted to be able to actually make it around the entire World Showcase at Epcot and ride The Mummy at Universal back-to-back-to-back. That’s when I discovered the beauty of the moms-only theme park trip.

You get to be the main character.

I harbor no illusions: When I’m at home, my kids are the main characters. I’m more like the stage manager or director. Still important but behind the scenes, waiting in the wings. On my first moms’ trip last year, it took me a minute to realize that my needs and wants had shifted to center stage. The only crap I was carrying? My own. The only nap schedule I was worried about? Mine (mid-day resort naps are life).

There were times we went balls-to-the-wall and pushed through 12-hour park days to ride everything, and there were days we didn’t even leave our room. And we never felt guilty about any of it. To quote the immortal words of Taylor Swift, “This is our place; we make the rules.”

Moms you see at Universal: Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw HHN at Universal is a top moms-trip experience! Moms gone wild in Toy Story Land at Disney It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere when you’re a childless mom at Disney INFO 1/4

It’s nostalgic in a totally different way.

I’m always flooded with nostalgia when I visit the parks with my kids because I think of all the memories we’ve made there as they’ve grown. But it taps into a different kind of emotion when you return as an adult with your friends. You remember being the kid. You get to be the kid. Experiencing it now — with autonomy and grown-up money and no bedtime — feels like you’re reclaiming the version of yourself that existed before you were responsible for everyone else’s happiness.

It’s cheaper.

Sorry to say it, kids, but you’re hella expensive. Sure, the cost of a kid’s ticket is a little lower than that of an adult’s. But you know what? You’re presumably just paying for yourself on a moms-only trip. And do you know how much money you save on souvenirs (we all cave when our kid asks for a bubble wand the 100th time) and snacks and sit-down meals and unexpected expenses like stroller rentals?!

It’s a choose-your-own-adventure experience.

I’m a firm believer that you literally can not go wrong with either Disney or Universal for a moms’ trip. We’ve also done both before, spread out across a few days. Again, you’re saving a bit of money here by not bringing kids along, so why not splurge a little? But if doing both sounds too pricey (or too overstimulating), you can just build a trip based on the vibes your group is going for.

Food & Wine Festival bevs Werther's popcorn in Germany (no sticky kid hands!) The Blue Milk at Galaxy’s Edge Girl dinner at Epcot INFO 1/4

If you’re looking for more of a meandering trip where you can really soak up the nostalgia, Disney’s your gal. It’s great if your group wants a mix of rides and downtime spent resort- and pool-hopping. And, of course, you haven’t lived until you’ve done the full World Showcase lap at Epcot. Without the kiddos, there’s zero pressure to rush, so you can eat, drink, and truly be merry.

If your group is looking for something a bit more fast-paced or high-energy, consider carving out a few days for Universal.

T-Pain Concert at Universal Mardi Gras Parade at Universal Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter Dark Universe at Epic Universe INFO 1/4

It’s got lots of thrill rides, plus just getting through City Walk on a busy night is an adventure in itself. Universal is also known for its super immersive lands, including, obviously, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but also now the five incredible themed lands of their newest park, Epic Universe. Get your fill of butterbeer, babe!

It lets you be friends with your friends again.

One of the best rides at Disney... IYKYK That time we got stuck on Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin INFO 1/2

Not just moms. Not even just “mom friends.” Motherhood is beautiful, but it asks a lot of us. We’re willing to give it all, of course — it just means there’s not a whole lot of “us” left over. When you visit Disney or Universal or any theme park with your friends, the most special thing happens: You sort of revert back to the people you were. Before kids. Maybe before you even knew each other. You’re young again when you’re there, and it really is magical to see yourself and your friends through those eyes.