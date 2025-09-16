I don’t know about your kids, but mine have no chill when it comes to waiting in line. For anything. Even when the pot of gold at the end of the proverbial theme park rainbow is a ride they’ve been dying to go on, they never really want to commit to the slow, boring march to get to the front of the line. Or, if they do, I'd better brace myself to hear “how much longer?” or “I’m so booooorrreeed” roughly eleventy-hundred times. We do theme parks a lot, and we’re still figuring out what works best. But if you’re a parent preparing to embark on your family’s first big theme park adventure (or trying not to repeat any last-trip disasters), the dreaded line-whine is undoubtedly weighing heavily on your mind.

Of course, long lines are simply the reality of visiting a popular theme park, and we don’t all have the kind of budget that allows for Lightning Lanes and Express Passes for every ride. So, to help you make the most of your time on your next trip, I reached out to travel experts and theme park pros. The question I posed: What are your go-to tips for surviving long theme park lines with kids? And while you could probably guess some of their suggestions, there are some lesser-known nuggets in here that you’re definitely going to want to test out.

Pack for the Queue

“Arm yourself with a 'queue endurance kit' for your trip to the theme park: Be sure to pack a high-capacity power bank to ensure your phones and tablets do not die mid-game, bring nutrient-dense snacks to fend off energy drops, and stow pocket-sized diversions like a deck of cards or trivia mini-games.” — Joe Cronin, travel expert and president of International Citizens Insurance

“Sometimes, I also end up packing a ‘queue surviving kit,’ which has a small portable fan, a parasol, fidget toys, some more snacks, water, and Rubberneckers (it’s our favorite version of a scavenger hunt!).” — Ava Wilson, travel expert at Travel Taste Discover

“I like to pack small things in my park bag for them to play with, such as Water Wow! books (from Melissa & Doug), Crayola Color Wonder pages and markers, or Mad Libs.” — Amanda Reed, travel expert and agent at White Gloves Travel Co.

“Keeping kids engaged with simple, portable activities: bubbles (always a hit, even with other kids in line), make-a-face sticker sets, I Spy games (‘find me something orange’), singing Disney songs, or letting my kids lead a round of ‘guess that character.’” — Jennifer Pham, blogger and travel mom behind Diapers to Destinations

Incentivize with Food

“One mistake I see families make is waiting until everyone’s hungry to eat. Queues feel twice as long with cranky kids! Grab snacks early and often.” — Francis Hellyer, CEO of AI-powered global travel and experiences platform Tickadoo

“I am the mom of a 5-year-old boy who is an absolute foodie and becomes whiny when he is hungry. We recently went to Six Flags Magic Mountain with one of his friends, whom I was babysitting for the day, and obviously, there were long lines outside every ride. Before we got in the carousel’s line, I took both of them to the bathroom. Once done, I grabbed some snacks for them, nothing too heavy or filling, and told them that we were going to eat them in the waiting line. That made them look forward to the waiting line more than the actual ride. Finishing those snacks took up 10 minutes, which was a win because by the time they finished, it was our turn on the carousel.” — Wilson

“Snacks as entertainment: something as simple as a bag of Goldfish crackers can stretch a wait by another 15–20 minutes.” — Pham

Download the Park App

“At Disney parks, download the Disney Play app before your trip. You can check out fun Disney trivia, games, and some fun interactive experiences in the line queues for rides like Toy Story Mania, Peter Pan's Flight, or Space Mountain. At the Universal parks, their app includes a ‘Play’ section with trivia and games, along with photo ops in some areas of the park. Park apps can also help you save time outside of the ride lines. Use Mobile Ordering at most quick service dining locations to avoid standing in food lines and Mobile Checkout in many merchandise locations. Saving time in these lines helps you save time for more fun on the rides!”— Lauren King, advisor at Keys to the World Travel and founder of The Palmetto Mom

“Use the park apps to shift things around in your plans based on wait times. Don't just ‘wing it’ — you’ll end up zigzagging and burning both the energy and patience of your kids.” — Wilson

Do Pre-Trip Recon

“One tip I have is to research the park ahead of time — specifically, trends in how busy lines get and when. It’s also a good idea to try to visit theme parks during the least busy days of the week or times of the year. If you can get an idea of what specific times of day certain rides tend to have their longest or shortest rides, that can help you create a plan for the day. It’s not foolproof, but it can help.” — Steve Schwab, travel expert and CEO of vacation rental company Casago

“Knowing which attractions are most popular and have the longest wait times is key! As a travel advisor, I regularly reference Thrill-Data.com to see how wait times are trending as I plan clients’ trips.” — Reed

Knock Out Tedious To-Dos

“Sometimes the first line we stand in is when I take the time to put up or braid my daughter's hair and apply sunscreen. This saves us time in the morning when trying to get to the park early.” — Theresa B. Travelin’, travel agent specializing in Disney and Universal Destinations

Game-ify the Wait

“You can also turn this idle time into a unique bonding activity by playing a ‘create-the-next-line’ storytelling relay, or devise a mini scavenger hunt that instructs children to locate specific items, colors, and shapes in their surroundings.” — Cronin

“[Waiting in line for the bumper cars] I told the kids to watch the people already in the cars, pick out their favorite player, and count how many times they had bumped into another car. The one with the most counts wins. Kids are competitive. Pit them against each other and watch how they take an interest in even the most boring activities.” — Wilson

“To make long waits more bearable, we play ‘I Spy’ as a family in the ride queue, or use the Play Disney Parks app to play games or do trivia together. Many of the ride queues at Disney have things to look at or interact with, which is helpful. I’ve also asked cast members if there are any ‘hidden Mickeys’ we should look out for, which my girls love to try and find.” — Reed

“My go-to games to keep kids entertained in line are 20 Questions (sometimes themed to the park or ride), hand-clapping rhymes, and I Spy. They're more old school, but they work! Some parks, like Disney, have game apps that match a game to the line you're standing in. You can also download Heads Up if your kids can read. Keep in mind, you will need a portable charger for any phone games because this can cause your phone battery to drain fast.” — Theresa

“Kid-friendly app games like Heads Up, Among Us, or Out of the Loop are great options to keep your family happy while waiting in line.” — King

Keep Things Comfy

“Do not neglect the fundamentals: Stay hydrated and comfortable throughout the day by packing refillable water bottles and ensuring everyone wears comfortable footwear.” — Cronin

“Break up your day. Instead of waiting in lines all day for rides, take advantage of character meet and greets, sitting in an air-conditioned theater for a show, or sitting down for a quick meal or snack to avoid anyone getting ‘hangry.’” — King

Choose Your Queues Wisely

“Select queue lines that offer access to shade or to air-conditioning during peak afternoon heat; this seemingly minor decision can notably boost physical comfort and conserve energy for the remainder of the visit.” — Cronin

“Most theme parks have beautifully interactive waiting lines. Take the example of Disney’s Seven Dwarfs Mine Train. If that’s the case, ask the kids to hunt for minor details in the artwork or other interactive elements. That will build their anticipation for the ride.” — Wilson

Take Advantage of Timing

“The single biggest hack is to arrive early and head straight to the most popular rides [aka ‘rope drop’]. Families who hit the headliners in the first hour can save themselves hours of waiting later in the day.” — Hellyer

“If you don't tackle all of the most popular rides in the morning, consider coming back later in the evening. Many families will leave the park midday, which will lessen the wait times. If you are willing to skip the nighttime entertainment (fireworks, parades, etc.), you will also find lower wait times in line for the most popular attractions.” — King

Splurge Smart

“As a travel advisor who specializes in Disney vacations, I do find that most of my clients opt to pay for Lightning Lane Multi Pass — at least for their Magic Kingdom day, since it has the most attractions of any Walt Disney World park. When planning a vacation, I work with each client to determine their ride priorities, and then I’ll advise where I think they can save their money and skip the line-skipping splurge.” — Reed

“When you are planning your trip, consider staying on site to take advantage of early park hours for resort guests. Disney and Universal both offer opening 30-60 minutes before posted park opening for resort guests. Theme park resort hotels offer rooms at varying price points. Work with a travel advisor who knows the parks well to help you select one that works best for your family. Often, those early morning advantage hours will benefit you and your kids with shorter wait times and free transportation to the parks.” — King

Embrace the Power of the Skip

“It’s important for people traveling to Disney to understand that you just won’t be able to do it all; if you try, you’ll probably end your trip completely exhausted and re-thinking your decision to do Disney in the first place, especially if you’re pushing your kids to their limit. Prioritize which rides are most important to your group, and then determine what you’d be willing to let go of so those priorities happen.” — Reed

Have a Stroller Strategy for Littles

“We always bring one so they can nap on the go and recharge between rides.” — Pham

Utilize “Soft Add-Ons”

“If express passes aren’t in the budget, think of ‘soft add-ons’ like single-rider lines. They move much faster, and for older kids it can be a great way to double the number of rides without doubling the wait.” — Hellyer

“If kids are too young for some rides, ask about Rider Swap at many theme parks. This feature allows one parent to take the non-riding kids to another spot while the other parent goes through the line with those who would like to ride. Then, the second parent can check in to cut through the line instead of waiting for the full queue the next time through.” — King

Give Yourself Some Grace

“I have been in this theme-park situation before. My kid has thrown a full-blown tantrum in public in theme parks, so now every time I take him there, I feel like I’m walking on eggshells around him. But if there is any other parent like me, I would first like them to cut themselves some slack. No parent or kid can enjoy an hour of waiting in line for a short ride. But we can make the whole experience less miserable for everyone.” — Wilson