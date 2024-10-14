33 Halloween Towns Every Halloween Lover Should Put On Their Bucket List

One of the best things about the spooky season is how sensory it all is. Sight, sound, smell, taste, touch — every single one gets engaged in such a heightened way this time of year, which just makes you want to immerse yourself entirely. And, really, what better way to immerse yourself in those bewitching vibes than by taking a trip somewhere that leans all the way into Halloween? Much like Hallmark towns (and as you’ll see, there’s some crossover!), so-called Halloween towns deliver big when it comes to ambiance. If you’re going to travel in the lead-up to Oct. 31, these are the destinations you want to visit.

You can probably guess a few places that have a reputation for being hauntingly good around Halloween (cough, Salem, cough), but what about the hidden gems? The quirky small towns that make Halloween their entire personality for the month of October... and maybe even beyond? I reached out to travel experts to share their top picks for spooky season excursions, from cool and kitschy to downright creepy and haunted.

Pack your bags — and maybe a vial of holy water. Here’s where we’re headed.

New Orleans, Louisiana

When you think of New Orleans, you may immediately think of Mardi Gras — and that’s valid — but the Big Easy also throws one hell of a Halloween celebration. “Halloween in New Orleans is both a season and a festival,” Christopher Falvey of Unique NOLA Tours shares. “We have a full Mardi-Gras-style parade [Krewe of Boo] celebrating our city being one of the most haunted in the U.S.” On Halloween night, Falvey says the French Quarter and Frenchmen Street turn into a jam-packed party of mainly locals, and the party’s free! Haunted tours through the historic French Quarter or the area’s world-famous cemeteries and visits to voodoo shops are a few other hair-raising highlights, along with family-friendly events like Boo Carré and Ghost in the Oaks.

“There is a macabre, spooky side to the city that draws a lot of people. There's the lore of voodoo (two words: Marie Laveau), vampires, witches, werewolves, and ghosts. Doing a ghost tour here is a must!” travel influencer Tadeo Negrete tells Scary Mommy. “New Orleans is considered one of the most haunted cities in America, but don't take my word for it: Talk to the locals. Every building, every corner has a ghost story that will keep you up at night long after you visit.”

Virginia City, Nevada

Travel Nevada

Roughly 35 miles southeast of Reno, you’ll find a small town that’s big on spooky lore. Once a thriving metropolis of over 25,0000 residents, that number today sits at 1,200 — and everyone’s all in when it comes to the area’s haunted history. “Hauntober” takes place all month long with events like The Spirits Made Me Do It Saloon Crawl, Bats in the Belfry Guided Ghost Tours, V&T Railroad pumpkin patch and evening adult lighted train rides, safe trick-or-treating, and haunted tours.

With old wooden sidewalks and buildings dating back to the 1800s, Virginia City has the authentic air of a place where you might actually see a spirit or two during your visit. Pro Tip: You can use Travel Nevada’s free Paranormal Passport to experience the best of the state’s supernatural sights.

Niagara Falls, New York

Niagara Falls USA

When a destination has a popular attraction called the Cave of the Evil Spirit, you know it’s bringing the Halloween vibes. In 1763, a wagon of 80 British soldiers got ambushed and killed at this turbulent site — and legend has it a few of those weary souls still echo in the cave’s chamber today, which is located along Devil’s Hole State Park.

And that’s just one of many spooky spectacles you’ll find in Niagara Falls, New York. Legend has it the cornerstone of the Ghostlight Theatre was laid on a dark and stormy night in 1889, and spirits have reportedly appeared on stage (during performances even!). The Winery at Marjim Manor pairs wine tastings with ghost stories and hosts paranormal soirées. You can take a “ghost in the graveyard” walking tour through Oakwood Cemetery, or, if you’re truly brave, stay the night at the historic Red Coach Inn, where reported spirits include a bride and groom who took their lives on their wedding day.

Colma, California

Anadolu/Getty Images

If you really want to up your odds of seeing a ghost, head to Colma, California, also known as the “City of Souls.” Sure, it may be the smallest city on the San Francisco Peninsula (it’s only a 20-ish minute drive to downtown SF), but it boasts a big claim to fame: Colma has far more dead residents than living, at 1.5 million to 1500. The town’s cheeky motto? “It’s great to be alive in Colma.”

In fact, most of the land in Colma belongs to cemeteries, which range from Catholic and Jewish cemeteries to Greek and Italian cemeteries and even a pet cemetery with over 25,000 animals buried there. Some of the famous below-ground residents of Colma include Wyatt Earp, Levi Strauss, and Joe DiMaggio.

Anoka, Minnesota

For those who aren’t into the spookier side of Halloween and are much more Casper-coded than Poltergeist-obsessed, Anoka’s got your back. For more than 100 years, the city has been hosting Halloween festivities. It started as a way to keep teenagers from causing too much mischief, but it’s now become the heart and soul of Anoka.

“A 30-minute drive from the Twin Cities, Anoka is known as the Halloween Capital of the World, with a host of themed festivities,” says Explore Minnesota’s Jake Juliot. Visitors can partake in Halloween outdoor movie nights, parades, ghost walks, scavenger hunts, house-decorating contests, fun runs, jack-o-lantern spectaculars, giant pumpkin competitions, bonfires... the list (and the Halloween spirit) goes on and on in Anoka.

Salem, Massachusetts

Joseph Prezioso/Getty Images

You obviously can’t have a list of must-visit Halloween destinations without including this one. A city steeped in history (much of it haunted due to the Witch Trials of 1692) and culture, Salem goes all out leading up to Halloween: parades, costume parties, haunted houses, ghost tours, and more make it a bucket list trip this time of year. Bonus? If you’re a nerd like me, you can visit the filming locations for Hocus Pocus! Just be forewarned that October is Salem’s busiest month, so there will be crowds.

“The entire town gets into it, with just about every store and street corner receiving some kind of decoration,” Chris Stephens with tour operator Boston Hidden Gems explains, noting that Salem has really leaned into its witchy history. If you stay in neighboring Boston and day-trip it, he recommends taking the commuter rail or ferry into Salem to avoid a nightmare trying to find parking.

Celebration, Florida

The Washington Post/Getty Images

If you’ve got littles in tow for your Halloween trip, you can’t go wrong with a visit to the festive city of Celebration, Florida. “The small town 10 minutes from Walt Disney World is a quintessential stop for all things Halloween, from door-to-door trick-or-treating to award-winning decor on front lawns to fall festivities happening in town... it’s an experience like you see in the movies,” says Keri Baugh, a New England-based travel writer who runs the family travel blog Bon Voyage With Kids. And she would know: she used to live in Celebration and her parents still do.

The homeowners here have a reputation for going all out with decorations, and the trick-or-treating is legendary. As such, come armed with patience for navigating the area’s influx of seasonal visitors. And hey, if you’re already this close, you might as well consider getting tickets to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Disney or Halloween Horror Nights at Universal.

Hershey, Pennsylvania

Hershey PA

What could be sweeter than a Halloween trip to a place named for one of the most famous chocolate companies in existence? Channel your inner Charlie Bucket by heading to Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction, where you can embark on a journey to see how chocolate is made (the tour ride is free) and savor delicious Hershey’s-inspired treats. But Matthew Bartels, a writer for US Ghost Adventures, emphasizes that Hershey has a lot to offer during the Halloween season.

“I've been going to Hersheypark's ‘Dark Nights’ event since it started in 2019, and it is a blast. It has levels of scary, from trick-or-treating for youngsters to full-on haunted houses and scare zones for the bigger folks who like to be spooked,” he says, pointing out there is also themed food and merch. “For those who enjoy a historical twist on Halloween fun, the Pennsylvania Renaissance Faire offers a Halloween weekend — kid-friendly during the day and spooky at night!”

New York, New York

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to visit New York City, here’s your sign. Those who can handle the crowds will be rewarded with a veritable haunted haven this time of year. Laura Giromini, the travel creator behind VivereNewYork, puts it best: “Halloween in New York City is pure magic.”

Honestly, the iconic Village Halloween Parade alone is worth making the trip. But there are also tons of other opportunities for the spooky at heart, including haunted houses (Blood Manor, eek), haunted hayrides, scream parks (Monroe’s Pure Terror holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest overall walk-through horror attraction), the Haunted History Trail of New York State, and more. Kid-friendly experiences are abundant, too, from themed light trails to The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze and Pumpkin Nights at the Bronx Zoo.

Savannah, Georgia

Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

While many places try to lay claim to the title, Savannah has been called the “most haunted city in America” enough times to make you believe it definitely has merit.

“Savannah is a top choice for Halloween lovers, with locals and visitors alike getting into the spirit of things through massive dress-up events and downtown parties,” says Dean Van Es, founder and CEO of Fast Cover Travel Insurance. “This time of year also comes alive with exhilarating ghost tours, which take visitors into many of Savannah's most historic buildings to explore their supposedly haunted features. Over the years, guests at the Marshall House Hotel have reported the sound of children laughing in the dead of night, while numerous people have reported seeing ghostly apparitions of sailors in The Pirates’ House tavern.”

Pam Brand, co-founder of Discovering Coastal Georgia, agrees Savannah is a must-visit this time of year, saying, “The stories of paranormal activity are hiding around every corner, and the eerily beautiful historic cemeteries beckon those brave enough to visit.” From haunted hotels to “boos-y” bar crawls and more, there’s something for everyone. Points out Brand, “Where else can you visit a cemetery with a guide who plays spooky violin music as she leads you to the notable graves?”

Fall River, Massachusetts

Boston Globe/Getty Images

Love the idea of visiting Salem for Halloween but not sure you’re ready to brave the Salem-Halloween madness? Consider a madness of a different kind: a Halloween trip inspired by Lizzie Borden. You know the story: In 1892, Borden was tried (and acquitted) for brutally murdering her father and stepmother with an axe. There’s a ton of spooky lore associated with her store, and you can tap into it all from her hometown of Fall River — you can even tour or stay at (!!) the historic Lizzie Borden House, a museum-slash-bed-and-breakfast where the rooms are reportedly haunted.

You can visit some of Fall River’s most infamous sites, including the Borden house, as part of a haunted trolley tour. For scary-good cocktails and a devilishly fun time, try The Tipsy Toboggan’s Drag Villain Spectacular. Halloween parties, scary-face-painting contests, spooky trivia, the Factory of Terror, and more will keep you entertained. And don’t worry; there’s a ton to do if you’re traveling with young kids, like The Great Halloween Festival.

Sleepy Hollow, New York

“Sleepy Hollow is often considered America’s quintessential Halloween destination,” says Van Es. “And for good reason, as the eerie town hosts a huge collection of creepy activities in the lead-up to October 31. For instance, the Old Dutch Church of Sleepy Hollow features the Van Tessel graves, with members of this family possibly serving as inspiration for Washington Irving's ‘The Legend of Sleepy Hollow’ tale. You can also delve into Irving’s Sunnyside cottage on a guided tour, getting up close with the writer’s actual furniture and possessions.”

Van Es also recommends stopping by the stunning Lyndhurst Mansion, the setting of numerous spook movies and TV shows (most famously, perhaps, Dark Shadows). Other Halloween attractions in Sleepy Hollow include The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze, cemetery and ghost tours, the Tarrytown Halloween Parade, street fairs, haunted hayrides, the Armour-Stiner Octagon House, and, naturally, lots of Headless Horseman cameos.

Williamsburg, Virginia

L. Toshio Kishiyama/Getty Images

Both history and Halloween buffs will be in heaven during a visit to Williamsburg, Virginia. The area’s 250-year-old backstory ensures lots of spooky lore, while the fact that the region is a top tourist destination means there’s no shortage of events and activities to enjoy.

Thrillseekers will definitely want to put Howl-O-Scream at Busch Gardens on the agenda or, if you’re looking for paranormal pulse-quickening, go for one of the area’s many ghost walks (Colonial Ghosts and nearby Yorktown Ghost Walks are both great). For a unique experience with a historical twist, Cry Witch lets you learn more about the witchcraft trials in colonial America by serving on the jury of the accused, Grace Sherwood.

Providence, Rhode Island

Don’t sleep on Providence when planning your perfect Halloween trip. Between its history, eerie charm, Gothic architecture, and unique traditions, it’s got the ideal ambiance. For starters, it’s the birthplace of famous cosmic horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, meaning you can tour his former home, his grave, and some of the eerie landmarks that inspired his stories.

But beyond Lovecraft’s lore, there’s a lot to love about Providence this time of year. Providence Ghost Tours will bring the city’s dark past to life as you take a chilling walk past historic mansions and through haunted cemeteries. Little ones will love the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular at Roger Williams Park Zoo, where over 5,000 pumpkins glow through delicately carved artwork. Architecture enthusiasts can “ooh,” “ahh,” and maybe even “AH!” when strolling by the East Side’s Colonial and Victorian homes with elaborate Halloween displays, or channel another beloved horror writer by visiting The Providence Athenaeum — a nearly 200-year-old circulating library where Edgar Allen Poe famously fell in love with Sarah Helen Whitman.

Kansas City, Missouri

The Beast

The Kansas City Chiefs football team (and, *ahem,* Travis Kelce) isn’t the only reason people are piling into this city for a visit. Kansas City’s other claim to fame will delight anyone with a slightly darker heart: It’s the “Haunted House Capital of the World.” We’re talking both literal historic houses reportedly stalked by spirits, and commercial haunted houses with the sole intention of scaring the living daylights out of you.

A 6-year-old girl supposedly haunts The Sallie House, where unsettling disturbances are often reported (you can spend the night if you’d like). The Wornall and Majors houses, two Civil-War-era homes with sordid histories, are other popular stops for paranormal encounters. Then there’s the Edge of Hell, a five-story house of horrors where you must forge a path from heaven through purgatory and on to hell, as well as The Beast, a four-story haunted house where you may be inspired to end your journey with a jump from the two-story window (don’t stress; that part’s optional)!

There’s even a haunted forest tour, where visitors are dropped off in the nearly pitch-black woods and tasked with finding their way back to safety... while avoiding some pretty creepy company.

Coupeville, Washington

Nik Wheeler/Getty Images

Want to lean more into the cozy vibes of Halloween rather than the scary side? I’ve got two words for you: Practically Magic — historic Coupeville’s “Halloweekend” based on the most famous movie filmed in the town, Practical Magic. Think movie nights, a torchlight parade and street dance, a “spells and brews” garden, and the Great Coupeville Pumpkin Race. Other family-friendly themed experiences include a haunted drive-thru movie theater, pumpkin patches, trolley rides, harvest fairs, and trunk-or-treats.

So, you can visit all of the filming locations from the iconic ‘90s movie and enjoy classic autumnal activities, too.

Other Spooky Destinations

The following cities and towns are also ideal for leaning into all the eerie vibes.

Which Halloween town are you visiting first?