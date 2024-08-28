7 Fall-Coded Things To Do On Your Next Trip To Universal Orlando

Now that school is back in session, opportunities to get out of town with your family are typically fewer and much farther between. And when you only have a small window of time for, say, fall break, you need to maximize it. You want to head somewhere that'll be a hit for everyone in the fam and where you can all spend quality time together. For a lot of people, that's perpetually sunny Florida and, more specifically, Universal Orlando. But you also want those cozy fall vibes, so what's a Mom to do? Don't worry; in this case, you can have it all.

Well, to be clear, having it all doesn't mean cool, crisp temperatures. You're not going to get "apple-picking weather" during a Florida fall; at best, it's not *quite* as stifling as the rest of the year (especially in the evenings). The tradeoff is that the warmer weather means you can enjoy super long days at Universal Orlando's two primary parks: Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure, both of which offer plenty of opportunities to lean into your love of fall if you know where to look. Plus, the summer rush is over, meaning the parks shouldn't be as crowded.

Ready for some autumnal ambiance? Add these Universal Orlando experiences to your itinerary when you plan your fall trip to the Sunshine State.

Halloween Horror Nights

If fall for you is just a gateway drug for Halloween, the one experience you must move to the top of your list is Halloween Horror Nights. Ten terrifying haunted houses, five sinister scare zones, a plethora of very committed performers... what’s not to love? You’d be hard-pressed to find a Halloween attraction anywhere that could put you in the spooky spirit better.

Horror Make-Up Show

I’d go so far as to call this a bit of a hidden gem because it just doesn’t get quite as much fanfare as other attractions. However, it should — especially during the fall. You’ll feel the Halloween vibes as soon as you enter the lobby, where you’ll find a haunting collection of authentic props, make-up effects, and more from Universal Studios’ horror movies. Once the live show starts, top make-up artists and special effects geniuses will show you how they craft the creepy characters you see onscreen. The interactive demonstrations are, ahem, to die for, and you’ll even learn how to make movie-quality fake blood (a top-tier skill to have, if you ask me, and very handy around Halloween).

All Hallows Eve Boutique

Depending on what time of year you visit All Hallows Eve Boutique in The Lost Continent (located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure), you’ll get a different vibe. In the spring, you may stumble into a “Bayou Boutique” in celebration of Mardi Gras. But this time of year, the shop is devoted to all things fall and Halloween. In addition to festive seasonal decor, you’ll find souvenirs, trinkets, apparel, backpacks, and more Universal Monster-themed merchandise.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The entire Harry Potter universe feels inherently fall-coded, and there’s no better place to embrace that feeling than at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Make your way to Diagon Alley, where every literal inch is a photo op. You can grab a bite of British comfort food at The Leaky Cauldron before crossing paths with goblins as you journey underground on Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts. Don’t forget to snap a video of the fire-breathing dragon on top! Tinker with Dark Arts objects at Borgin and Burkes and choose a wand at Ollivanders before hopping on the Hogwarts Express to Hogsmeade village.

First up in Hogsmeade? Treats, of course. You can’t very well visit the Wizarding World in the fall and not turn into a butterbeer cart glutton. (Get it hot if you’re a real fall fan.) Another activity that just stirs something autumnal inside you is taking in a performance of the Frog Choir. When you’re ready for more sustenance, hit the Hog’s Head pub for another butterbeer (you can never have too much), some Pumpkin Juice, or maybe a Dragon Scale beer. You could also pick up a Pumpkin Pasty at Honeyduke’s or really chow down at The Three Broomsticks (the Great Feast is *chef’s kiss*).

This is arguably also the absolute best time of year to ride Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at night (I’m telling you, there’s just something different about it after dark!).

The Other Fall-ish Rides

Pretty much every ride in the Wizarding World screams fall, but that’s not the only area of the park to offer fall-ish thrills. You can’t even think of such things without including the iconic E.T. Adventure. This super-nostalgic ride will take you right back to Steven Spielberg’s 1990 classic as you board a flying bike. Let’s not forget, after all, that the film takes place during the fall!

Other rides that will bring joy to your fall-loving heart are Men in Black Alien Attack (something about aliens just says “Halloween”) and Revenge of the Mummy.

Dufftoberfest in Springfield, U.S.A.

Yes, Dufftoberfest is precisely what it sounds like — a Simpsons-themed version of Oktoberfest. The perfect excuse for a thirsty Mom and Dad to take a little detour, this experience centers on a seasonal variation of Homer’s favorite beer: Duff. But it’s also an excellent excuse to spend some quality time immersing yourself in the wonderful world of The Simpsons. Drop into the Kwik-e-mart for some souvenirs, grab a pink donut the size of your face at Lard Lad’s, and snag a few family selfies with the giant Duffman statue.

Fall-Themed Foodie Heaven

It goes without saying that butterbeer isn’t the only item on the Univeral Orlando menu that’ll give you major fall feelings. Each autumn, the parks roll out tons of seasonally themed snacks you’ll want to get your hands on — including the special-event offerings during Halloween Horror Nights, which are next-level. Or, if you decide to splurge on a sitter so you can stay out late, head over to the Dead Coconut Club for specialty cocktails and a spooky atmosphere.

So... where are you going first?