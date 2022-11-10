Wendy's Is Releasing A Peppermint Frosty For The Holidays

Get ready to pile the kids into the car: Wendy’s has announced that they will release a new peppermint-flavored Frosty for the holiday season this year.

The first day it will be available is Tuesday, November 14.

It’s a rare occurrence for the fast food chain to introduce specialty flavors of its iconic dessert option, and just as rare for them to release a limited-time holiday item.

The company explained that when they launched their special-edition strawberry flavor last summer, they found significant success, to the point that they decided to accelerate plans to introduce further new flavors.

“Folks enjoyed the strawberry Frosty enough that we knew it was important to get after another flavor and one that would tie well with the holidays,” said Wendy’s chief marketing officer Carl Loredo in an exclusive interview with CNN Business. “Peppermint is amazing, and it’s a great way to ring in the holiday season.”

Peppermint will replace the strawberry flavor.

“It’s an accelerated path, but it’s something we’ve been working on for a few years,” Loredo said. “[Peppermint] was a flavor that we knew consumers liked — ultimately, the commercialization piece [was an aspect] we needed to finalize quickly, but it’s been something we had our minds.”

Before this moment, the only other flavor beside the original chocolate has been birthday cake, which was briefly added to celebrate Wendy’s 50th anniversary in 2019, and vanilla, which was added to the menu in 2006.

What’s next for the delicious Frosty?

Loredo said he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Wendy’s adds new Frosty flavors in 2023.