"Who's Most Likely To..." — The Friendship-Testing Game Every Group Should Play

Most of us know our friends pretty well. We know their likes and dislikes, their dreams and their nightmares. In the right group, a set of friends can look like a list of actual Friends episodes. There’s the one who hits on anything that moves, the one who cracks all the jokes, the one who organizes everyone else, the one who will show up for you no matter what, and the one who… rarely ever shows up. Without a doubt, you know who’s most likely to wreck their car and who’s most likely to fix said car. But, can you all agree on who’s most likely to do what?

In the vein of popular party games like, “Would You Rather?” “Truth Or Dare,” and “Never Have I Ever…,” playing “Most Likely To” is just a chance to get to know each other, tease one another, and have a little fun. From the silly to the scandalous, this game can go in so many directions. Have a laugh or two… but don’t forget to apologize if any feelings are hurt. No one ever lost points for being Most Likely To…be kind.

Fun and Clean Who’s Most Likely to Questions

Who is most likely to…

…become rich? …join Cirque Du Soleil? …get lost in the wilderness? …get lost in their own neighborhood? …get married in Vegas? …become a celebrity? …marry a celebrity? …become a boss babe? …write a best-selling book? …win a televised talent show? …fail miserably (on purpose) during a televised talent show? …marry their high school sweetheart? …get injured from something stupid? …win JEOPARDY? …most likely to die first in a horror movie? …have their own reality TV show? …become an influencer? …try the latest “crazy” hairstyle? …cut their own bangs? …skydive? …get caught skinny dipping? …have had their first kiss before everyone else? …sell all their possessions and move to Tibet? …have an embarrassing tattoo? …have the best poker face? …become a hacker? …run for President? …join the FBI or CIA? …become a cat lady? …become a TikTok star? …travel to the most foreign countries? …move to a foreign country? …have a ton of kids? …decide to not have kids? …become an HGTV star? …play in the WNBA? …have a ghost encounter? …make the first million? …live the longest? …invent an As Seen on TV product? …become a nun? …be late to their own wedding? …buy a zoo (like that Matt Damon movie)? …get the most tattoos? …develop weird phobias? …cry at the movies? …wind up in Guinness World Records? …win a Grammy? …move to another country? …eat something off the ground? …go on a space mission? …become poor …listen to classical music? …go to the museum very often? …go to a Justin Bieber concert? …go to a Beyonce concert? …eat chocolate-covered cockroaches? …stay up all night watching television? …stay up all night scrolling on their phone? …give all their money to charity? …win a noble prize? …succeed as an on-air personality? …get kicked out of an amusement park? …read every book at the library? …be unable to keep a secret at any cost? …marry themselves? …marry their dog? …go on a solo vacation? …go to a concert alone? …dress up for Halloween? …disappear for a year? …have one kid? …win $1 million gambling? …become a big-shot CEO? …bungee jump? …join the military? …eat spaghetti with syrup like Buddy from Elf? …win big in Vegas? …go hiking with strangers? …talk to animals? …bawl while watching a sad movie? …spend the most money shopping? …end up on Broadway? …retire and live out their days on a cruise ship? …win a pie-eating contest? …fail miserably at Tetris? …carve the Thanksgiving turkey? …eat something from off the floor? ….wait until the night before to study for an exam? …have a kid first? …get chased by a wild animal?

Risky or Dirty Who’s Most Likely to Questions

Who is most likely to…

…name their kid something we’ll all make fun of? …be drunk at work? …get detained for public urination? …have gone all the way the earliest? …have gotten suspended from school? …be fired for unprofessional conduct? …start a bar brawl? …get on a motorcycle with a stranger? …date two people at once? …have the highest “number?” …go home with someone they just met? …forget the name of someone they hooked up with? …ditch their friends for a cute guy/girl? …have the best pick up lines? …be the best liar? …do drugs? …get into a bad car accident that is their own fault? …hook up with a celebrity? …have a one night stand? …marry someone they just met? …have spent the most time watching adult films? …be into BDSM? …own more than one “toy?” …build a sex dungeon? …earn the most beads at Mardi Gras? …hear their story on “Sex Sent Me to the ER?” …get caught hooking up in public? …try a threesome? …always be the heartbreaker? …catch feelings after a one-night stand? …get a “special” piercing? …fall asleep during sex? …become a sex therapist? …go skinny-dipping in the ocean? …frequent nude beaches? …make the first move? …get proposed to on the Jumbotron? …fall in love with their best (platonic) friend? …suck someone’s toes? …marry someone they met on the street? …smoke weed? …hit someone with their car? …get hit by a car? …get a motorcycle? …get into an argument with a little kid? …get into a fight with their boyfriend in public? …masturbate at work? …ditch the group for a guy? …do porn? …have sex at work? …sleep with their boss? …sleep with a coworker? …join a cult? …become a cult leader? …become a nun? …become a stripper? …hook up with their partner’s brother? …punch through a wall? …eat food that doesn’t belong to them? …die first in the zombie apocalypse? …die of something stupid? …get away with murder? …cheat with her girlfriend’s fiancé? …be late for her own wedding? …get recognized by the Guinness World Record? …marry a drug lord? … jump off a moving train? …have the most body count? …have a reality show? …join the secret service? …likely win a Grammy? …get detained for harassing a policeman? …get a divorce less than a week into her marriage? …be considered to be the most powerful woman in the world? …argue with a police officer? …ask for forgiveness/permission? …cry at a wedding/during a movie? …pretend they didn’t know the toilet drain was blocked? …smash the television for not being allowed to watch their favorite show? …walk naked inside the house just because they’re home alone? …give money to a homeless person and then take it back? …wear their new outfit for three weekends in a row? …consent to promotion at work in exchange for sexual favors? …go on a vacation just to meet new sexual partners? …have sex on their parents’ matrimonial bed? …start having sex in the middle of a conversation/an argument? …win the lottery and then leave their partner for good? …be caught jerking off in class/in the office? …be caught smashing their ex? …get caught texting their ex? …rob a bank? …help an old person across the street? …steal candy from a little kid? …go streaking? …go to a strip club? …make a sex tape? …sell their sex tape? …kiss a stranger? …sleep with their professor?