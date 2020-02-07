13 Summer Camping Activities And Games The Whole Fam Bam Will Love

Chad Springer/ Getty

Ready to explore the great outdoors this summer? Looking for things to do now that you’re hundreds of miles away from the WiFi and your cell phone reception is spotty, at best? There were days not that long ago, where we knew how to entertain ourselves without technology. And days, before that even, where camping wasn’t that much different than living. You know that, of course. However, it’s easy to forget when your kids are begging for food and you realize you forgot to pack the can opener. Camping doesn’t have to be a nightmare, though, and you can easily make it enjoyable for even your most nature-avoiding kiddo. We’re coming to your rescue with our list of really fun camping games and activities for kids and parents alike perfect for the warmer weather.

1. Flashlight Tag

You’ll have to be the judge as to whether or not this is a safe, considerate thing to do where you’re camping. However, an extra fun game to play in the evenings is flashlight tag. Unlike regular tag, players are allowed to change their spots. Also, unlike regular tag, all “it” has to do to tag a player is shine a light on them and call their name.

2. Scavenger Hunt

Scavenger hunts are great ways to get your kids exploring nature, as it brings out their competitive sides. For little kids, task them with an easy list by having them find something of each color of the rainbow. For older kids, you can be more specific.

3. Archery

Bring along a bow and some safety arrows next time you go camping. You don’t have to get a very expensive set if your kids aren’t going to pick it up as a regular activity, but it’s a great way to pass some time. See who can shoot the farthest and give everyone various targets.

4. Make Mud Paintings

Everyone loves playing in the mud, right? Strip your kids down to the bare minimum of clothing, so they don’t ruin their clothes. Next, dump a few cups or a bucket of water in some dirty not too far from your campsite. Finally, give them some paper (or point them to a more solid surface, like a sidewalk) and let them unleash their inner-Picassos.

5. DIY Slip and Slide

Tarps are cheap. Real cheap. If you’re camping near a lake or creek, consider bringing along a few and lining them up in a path towards the water. Dump a few buckets of water over the plastic and then let your kids slip and slide their ways into the water.

6. Tug-o-War

You don’t need anything official to do this — even a jump rope will do. It’ll keep your kids busy and laughing for quite a while. You can even make it harder by helping them find two stumps or logs to stand on while they pull. Whomever falls off first is the loser.

7. Crayon Rubbings

Remember doing these when you were little? Give each kiddo a color or two and a notebook and let them set out to do rubbings on the different barks on trees, leaves, etc. When they get home (or back to camp, if you bring a book), they can try to identify what they rubbed out.

8. Playdough Nature Prints

Similar to crayon rubbings, you can also use clay or playdough to make prints of leaves, bark or unearthed fossils. Afterwards, you can let them dry and make jewelry and other crafts from their prints.

9. Bug Collecting

It’s a little known fact, but the farther away from home you get, the cooler the bugs are that you’ll find. You’re used to the bugs in your backyard. But, what’s that gold, metallic thing that just flew into your tent while camping in Nebraska? Bring along a bug catching kit and maybe a book to help them identify the critters they collect. Definitely encourage your little scientist to let the bug go after they study it, though.

10. Flora/Fauna Sighting

Just like with bug collecting, every outing while camping can be a learning opportunity. Whether they do rubbings or pressings, take pictures or simply draw what they find, looking for new and different wildlife is one of the best parts of exploring the great outdoors. If you’re going to adventure through a new area, consider grabbing a birdwatcher’s book for that specific region. Don’t rush your hikes, but take time to stop and identify what you find along the way.

11. Make DIY Bird Feeders

Even when you’re not hiking, you can still be on the lookout for all the gorgeous species of birds that live in your area. You can even draw them in with one of those old-school pinecone bird feeders.

12. Create a Fairy Garden

Fairy gardens don’t have to have the crazy cute miniature furniture they sell at craft stores. Look online before you go to give you some ideas on how to build a fairy garden. Once you set up camp, help your children create a garden somewhat close-by that they can check in on each day. (Bonus points to the mama who gets up and moves things around a bit like the garden had visitors.)

13. Freeze Tag

If you’re looking to run out some more of your kids’ energy before settling in for the night or if you’re just trying to keep them busy while you fix a campfire dinner, suggest a game of freeze tag. In case you forgot, the rules are simple: If you get tagged, you have to freeze in place. Only another player can unfreeze you.

Related: 14 Easy Tips For Camping With A Baby To Help Retain Your Sanity