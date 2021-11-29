77 Cozy & Creative Winter Date Ideas To Swoon Over All Season Long

Winters don’t have to be cold and depressing, especially when there’s love in the air. In fact, the coziness that winter demands can bring couples closer together in more ways than one. But hey, we get it — when it’s freezing outside, your brain might be a little sluggish. So, coming up with creative, fresh, and sexy winter date ideas could leave you feeling both flustered and blustered. Still, don’t sleep on turning this time of year into a season of swooning. Rainy day dates and summer romance may get all the buzz, but winter dates will give you all the cozy feels.

If you’re having a hard time deciding on date ideas for winter, though (whether it’s your first date or your hundredth), the following list should help you heat things up.

Winter Date Ideas You’ll Look Forward to All Year

Take a walk outside, before the snow turns into brown slush. Make snowpeople and snow angels. Throw an indoor picnic and create a special theme. Maybe it’s based on a TV show you’ve recently watched or a silly joke you both love. Grab some snacks and load up for a drive-in movie. Take a pottery class. With any luck, it’ll end up like it did for Demi and Patrick. Sign up for an online cooking class. Make some hot cocoa, cozy up by the fire, and read to each other. (Bonus if it’s steamy poetry.) Go ice skating. Decorate — or undecorate — your place together. Have a board game date. Have a Netflix movie marathon with your fave winter rom-coms, like The Holiday and Sleepless in Seattle. Or, if you’re more sporty than sentimental, cue up some classic ice skating movies. Lace up and hit the rink for some ice hockey (or just go to a game!). Go sledding. Build and decorate a gingerbread house together… and try not to eat it while you’re doing it. Attend a fun online fitness class together. Enjoy a DIY brewery hop. See who can build the best charcuterie board. Have your very own spa night at home. Seek out local chocolate shops that offer behind-the-scenes tours. Catch an improv or comedy show online. Try your hand at a local trivia night. Volunteer together — is there anything more heartwarming than helping others? Go shopping for some super-cozy winter scarves and gloves. Then bundle up and hit a local winter market. Whip up a batch of snow cream (yum). Go see a festive play or ballet! Do couples’ yoga. Or, even better, couples’ goat yoga. Bake cookies for a virtual cookie exchange with friends. Or, if you’re feeling competitive, have a cookie-baking contest! Go on a winter hike. One word: fondue. Have a VR date! Visit a VR game room or toss a headset on at home and interact with each other in a virtual world. Dust off the vintage video game consoles and Super Mario it up. Give each other massages. Host your own karaoke competition. Try a new winter activity, like ice fishing. Spend your evening putting together a 500+-piece puzzle. Sit around the firepit, talking or listening to music. Get your fortunes read. Don’t have a firepit? Make a run to Lowe’s for supplies part of a winter date series! Go on a bakery crawl. That’s right — it’s like a pub crawl, except you’ll be hopping around in search of cupcakes, cakes, pies, and the likes. Learn how to make pasta from scratch. Drive around to see the holiday lights. Create your own escape room game. Plan your next big trip. Take advantage of all the free TED Talks available on YouTube and binge-watch to your brain’s content. Live out your American Gladiators dreams together by cheering each other on at an indoor obstacle course. Find a nearby indoor mini-golf and go for a hole-in-one. Go axe-throwing. Break out the coloring books and get artistic. Enlist your favorite other couple for a double date. See if you can get a strike at the bowling alley. Create your own signature craft cocktails using whatever spirits you have at home. Burn off some energy at a trampoline park. Be fashionably late to the trend by trying your hands at making sourdough bread (finally). Head to the local library and pick out books to add to each other’s TBR pile. Find a new podcast that you two can listen to together from the comfort of the couch. Take a break from snuggling with each other to snuggle up to some puppies and kitties at the local animal shelter. Volunteer to walk those adorable shelter dogs. Get meaningful tattoos (and no, they don’t have to be matching or each other’s names). Have a progressive dinner party. Try to find a “tea tasting” near you. Go to a selfie museum and capture a ton of cute memories in the process. Sign up for a painting class, either online or at a local art venue. Take turns drawing each other and channeling your inner Jack and Rose (“Draw me like one of your French girls!”). Bundle up, find a park bench in a busy area, and people-watch! Flex your gaming skills — and see who can get the high score — at an arcade. Take virtual tours of world-class museums. Go camping. If camping isn’t your thing, make s’mores indoors instead. Go thrift shopping and pick out each other’s outfits. Learn to crochet together (at the very least, you might get a mitten or two out of it). Set up the telescope and take advantage of crisp, clear winter skies for stargazing. Find your local indoor rock climbing gym and cheer each other on as you scale the wall. Get busy with some fun puzzle games. Or just get busy!