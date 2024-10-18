A Witch’s Guide to 10 Magical Destinations Around The World

If you’ve already got your witch names picked out and your house is tricked out with magical Halloween goods, you just might be in the perfect mood for some trip planning. Grab the candy corn and get ready to bookmark my favorite places around the world where you can celebrate your inner witch. From the deeply tragic history of the many innocents accused of witchcraft to the real-life ingredients you can gather on your trips, these places will beckon you to stop by for a spell.

Just be sure to leave room on the broom for all enchanted souvenirs you’re sure to haul home. And if you’re packing for a trip, don’t forget to grab one of these witchy rom-com novels to read on the plane.

Edinburgh, Scotland Amber Guetebier Between the cobblestone streets and secret corridors, a visit to Edinburgh will give you all the witchy vibes you could ever want. Mix up your own potent potion at The Cauldron, dine by candlelight at The Witchery, and leave flowers at the Witches Well, a small memorial to the many thousands of witches killed between 1479 and 1722. Don’t miss Black Moon Botanica, where you can stock up on candles, tarot cards, or any other magical goodies. Harry Potter fans may recognize Victoria Street, the inspiration for Diagon Alley, and a stroll through Greyfriars Kirkyard will reveal residents like McGonagall and Riddle.

La Paz, Bolivia Matthew Williams-Ellis/Universal Images Group/Getty Images High in the Andes Mountains of Bolivia, La Paz sits at an 11,942-foot elevation — the world’s highest capital city. Once you’ve caught your breath, head to La Paz’s famous El Mercado de las Brujas, or The Witches’ Market, where local yatiri (healers) sell all manner of ingredients, spells, candles, talismans, plants, and potions. A visit to the nearby National Museum of Ethnography and Folklore will give you a greater understanding of the role that both the yatri and the ingredients play in Bolivian culture.

Kilkenny, Ireland Amber Guetebier Under two hours from Dublin via car or train, the River Nore snakes through the picturesque city of Kilkenny, right past the majestic Kilkenny Castle. For those seeking witch-history, head straight to Kytelers Inn, a pub established in 1263 by the notorious Dame Alice Kyteler, who was said to be a witch. Before she could be burned at the stake, she escaped, but some say she simply transformed herself into a black cat, likely one of the reasons the city’s hurling team is known as the Kilkenny Cats. Head to Kilkenny’s Toil & Trouble Festival for full immersion into the witchery of the past (and present). Stop by Essie May for a mini broom or some herbs and The Book Centre for some mind-body-spirit reading material.

Salem, Massachusetts Paolo Picciotto/Reda&Co/Getty Images It probably goes without saying that the official Witch City of Salem, Massachusetts, is an epicenter for witches, both historically and metaphysically. Stop by the oldest witch shop in town, Crow Haven Corner, to get all the ingredients you need to transform your life directly from Salem’s Love Witch, Lorelei. Pose for a pic with the statue of Samantha from Bewitched before getting a reading from one of the psychics at Hex Old World Witchery, then visit the Witch House and Salem Witch Museum to gain a better understanding of the Salem Witch Trials and witches today. Want to try to cover it all in one visit? Book a guided tour with Witch City Walking Tours.

Benevento, Italy Angelafoto/Getty Images Located in the Calabria region, 50 kilometers northeast of Naples, the town of Benevento is steeped in witch lore. There are many stories of witches who performed their rites beneath a sacred walnut tree near the banks of the Sabato River. Although scholars debate the exact origins of the legends, many believe it is rooted in the practices of the Lombards (or Langobards), whose rituals the Christians would have perceived as cavorting with the Devil himself. There is also a known Cult of Isis, which existed in Benevento circa 89 AD, including a temple dedicated to this Egyptian goddess. Today, the city has an obelisk in Isis’ honor. Get your bearings over an espresso at Caffe Strega (strega is the Italian word for witch) before venturing to the Janua Witches’ Museum to learn even more.

Cleveland, Ohio Douglas Sacha/Getty Images When you think witches, Cleveland might not be the first place to come to mind — but thanks to the late Raymond Buckland, the legacy of witchcraft is eternal in Ohio! Buckland, often referred to as the Father of American Witchcraft, brought the Gardnerian Tradition to the U.S. in the early 1960s. Buckland’s Museum of Witchcraft & Magick has held other homes, but today, you can find it in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood. While in Cleveland, don’t skip shopping at Oktober’s Occult Shop and Cleveland Curiosities, and be sure to book a reading at Goddess Elite, Cleveland’s oldest metaphysical shop.

New Orleans, Louisiana Steve Campbell/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images New Orleans isn’t just for vampires! This beautiful city has plenty to offer the witchy set, and the history of Voodoo religion in this region is bar none. This is the domain of Marie Laveau, known as the Queen of Voodoo, and though it is considered a sign of respect to visit her grave and leave her an offering, you are no longer allowed into the cemetery except on a guided tour. Spend an afternoon at the New Orleans Historic Voodoo Museum before heading over to have your palm read at Omen (book ahead).

Triora, Italy Giovanni Mereghetti/UCG/Getty Images Located in Liguria, in the northwestern region of Italy, Triora is sometimes known as the Italian Salem, in part due to the large number of local women (and at least one man) who were accused of witchcraft during the 16th century. Today, this delightful medieval village embraces its past with an annual celebration honoring witches, Stigoria, held in August each year. Pay a visit to the Triora Museum of Ethnography and Witchcraft (Museo di Triora Etnografico e della Stregoneria) to learn more about the history of the region and head out in search of La Cabotina — the witches’ house.

Iceland Nomadnes/Getty Images Be warned should you decide to visit Iceland during the winter holidays: Grýla, the Icelandic winter witch, releases her 13 Yule Lads upon the land, causing mayhem and trickery (and sometimes frostbite). The Museum of Sorcery and Witchcraft in Hólmavík will give you a good orientation to the ways of the witch in this part of the world, plus the gift shop is to die for. Near the Snæfellsjökull glacier, ask around to find The Witches of Búðir, a magical shop stocked with herbs, flowers and more.

Mexico City, Mexico Irena Sowinska/Getty Images While in Mexico City, you will find no shortage of magic and culture intertwined. While you don't want to pass up a trip to the Museum of Anthropology (Museo Nacional de Antropologia) and you'd be remiss not to arrange a visit to the pyramids at Teotihuacan, there's another site no self-respecting witch would pass up. In the middle of Mexico's historic Mercado Merced is Mercado Sonora. Also known as The Witches' Market, it's dedicated to brujería, also known as witchcraft. In this buzzing, colorful market, you can get statues, potions, herbal medicine, spells, amulets, offerings, ingredients, and so much more to enhance your life.

Which witchy locale speaks to you most?