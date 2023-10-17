In the book world, October is commonly revered as the month of scary reading. From thrillers, true crime, horror, mystery, and sci-fi paranormal books — you name it! The atmosphere sets itself: The sun goes down earlier, a chill crisp fills the air, and spooky music plays on a loop. But for romance readers, Halloween is the perfect time to indulge in witchy romance novels centered around enchanting spells, breakup curses, love potions, demon exes, and dark magic.

We’re stirring the cauldron this fall. Paranormal romance, haunted houses, demons for (fake) boyfriends, queer love triangles, and bewitched exes are just a sample of the tropes and characters you’ll find on this list. There are even talking cats. So, hang up your broomstick and cozy up with one of these funny, feel-good witchy rom-com books below.

1. The Ex Hex by Erin Sterling

An innocent breakup curse gone wrong forces Vivienne Jones to team up with the one person she was going very out of her way to avoid: Rhys Penhallow, aka the town’s heartthrob and, yes, her cursed ex. It’s up to Vivi and Rhys to save their adorable town from sinister wind-up toys, an angry ghost, and talking cats — all while trying to ignore their lingering burning passion for one another, of course.

2. The League of Gentlewomen Witches by India Holton

As the aspiring future leader of her top-secret witchcraft order, Charlotte takes it upon herself to hunt down the long-lost amulet of Black Beryl. But a handsome pirate by the name of Alex O'Riley throws a wrench in her plans. Two brains are better than one, and Charlotte begrudgingly agrees to join forces with Alex, who is interested in stealing other things... like Charlotte’s heart.

3. Witches Get Stuff Done by Molly Harper

Having just inherited her late aunt’s haunted house (complete with its own live-in ghost butler), Riley Everett is the new witch in town and more than eager to join a local coven. Meanwhile, librarian Edison Held has been waiting with bated breath to get a look inside the forbidden Shaddow House. Edison is Riley’s stepping stone into coven society, and she’s his into one of the town’s most obscure landmarks. Falling in love would just be an extra bonus.

4. Enchanted to Meet You by Meg Cabot

After receiving a lifetime ban from the World Council of Witches, Jessica is dumbstruck when WCW member Derrick Winter delivers the news that she has been appointed the Chosen One. Her job? Save her charming little town of West Harbor from dark magic. Whenever she’s around Derrick, however, Jessica erupts in goosebumps and her spine tingles. The more time they spend together, the more Jessica questions Derrick’s intentions and her heart.

5. Payback’s a Witch by Lana Harper

In this queer, witchy rom-com, Emmy Harlow finds herself falling for the ex-girlfriend of Thistle Grove’s most eligible heartthrob. Following her nasty breakup with Gareth Blackmoore, Talia Avramov discovers he was having a spellbinding, toe-curling affair with another witch during their relationship, and now she wants revenge. Talia taps Emmy for help, unleashing a cosmic connection between the pair.

6. A Letter to Three Witches by Elizabeth Bass

Declared a must-read supernatural romp by fans, A Letter to Three Witches is about a trio of cousins with magical powers who get pitted against one another after receiving a startling letter that one of their partners will leave them in seven days’ time. Of course, it doesn’t help that they are forbidden from using their spells and potions to reverse the curse, thanks to an accident made by their great-great-grandfather 100 years ago.

7. A Witch’s Guide to Fake Dating a Demon by Sarah Hawley

In a weird twist of events, Mariel has landed herself a roommate and fake boyfriend all rolled up into one, neither of which she was looking for. Oh, and did we mention that said roommate/fake boyfriend is a demon out for her soul?! Ozroth is desperate to repair his reputation as a mortal soul slayer, but capturing Mariel’s soul is turning out to be harder than he bargained for. The clock is ticking, and the only thing these two can agree on is that there is a fiery sensation brewing between them — and it’s not anger.

8. These Witches Don’t Burn by Isabel Sterling

Hannah is an Elemental witch (meaning she can control earth, wind, fire, and air), as is her ex-girlfriend Veronica. So naturally, when dark magic in the form of a horrific blood ritual strikes their town, and her whole coven decides to pay no heed to the matter, Hannah has no choice but to recruit her ex for help. Surely, they can cordially return to their old ways for the sake of saving their city, right?