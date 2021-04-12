Surprise! Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song honor Culkin’s sister with their baby’s name

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it easier than ever for people in the public eye to hide pregnancies and welcome babies out of the glare of the spotlight — everyone from Mindy Kaling to Gigi Hadid managed to add to their families during quarantine without the world knowing much about their growing families. The latest celeb couple to join the surprise baby ranks is none other than Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who just revealed they welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin. Song gave birth on April 5th at 1:10 in the afternoon, with baby Dakota weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces.

Culkin and Song, who have been dating since meeting on a movie set in 2017, exclusively told Esquire that baby Dakota was named after Culkin’s older sister, Dakota, who died in 2008 at the age of 29 in a pedestrian accident. They did not share any photos of their new little one — the couple is famously low-key and don’t share much about their relationship on social media — but baby Dakota joins their crew of three cats (Apples, Dude, and Santa), some fish, a Shiba Inu named Panda, and a parrot named Macho.

In fact, they only shared that both mom and baby are healthy, and of new parenthood, they shared, “We’re overjoyed.”

Culkin did reveal that the couple was trying for a baby in a March 2020 profile for the magazine, and they each shared some pretty sweet sentiments about the other. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody alum told Esquire of the Home Alone star, “Truly what makes Mack so special is that he is so unapologetically Mack. He knows who he is, and he’s 100 percent okay with that. And that to me is an incredibly sexy quality. He’s worked really hard to be the person he is.” Of Song, Culkin shared that he kept waiting for “the other shoe to drop” when they began dating, because their romance felt too good to be true.

It seems the rest of their love story is equally sweet, including matching pajamas during time spent at home together, surprise plates of sushi after a long day, and Culkin making homemade vegetable soup and potato chips for Song’s mom when she was receiving cancer treatments.

Congratulations to the family on their newest addition!