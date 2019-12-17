140+ Popular Mexican Baby Names That Honor The Country’s Rich History

If you’re looking for the perfect name to honor your Mexican culture, you’ve come to the right place. Thanks to Mexico’s rich history and deeply religious roots, most popular names in Mexico are borrowed from Hebrew or Latin names and given a Spanish-flare. That doesn’t mean you can’t name your precious babe-on-the-way in a way that honors your heritage. With 62 indigenous communities and languages officially recognized by the government, there are tons of gorgeous and unique names. Whether you want something to honor your distinctly Mayan ancestry or a currently popular name, the possibilities are (nearly) limitless. Along with pulling some of the more beautiful indigenous names, we also used a few “best of” and “most popular” lists to pull together a hefty list of potential names for your bambino or bambina.
Boys Names
1. Aba
2. Abelino
3. Acalan
4. Alejandro
5. Alonzo/Alfonzo
6. Alvaro
7. Amador
8. Ángel
9. Antonio
10. Arturo
11. Atlahua
12. Caesar
13. Canneo
14. Carlos
15. Chimalli
16. Chipahua
17. Citlalee
18. Cualli
19. Cuetlachtli
20. Danaá
21. Daniel
22. David
23. Diego
24. Eduardo
25. Fernando
26. Francisco
27. Gabriel
28. Gerardo
29. Hedía
30. Ichtaca
31. Ikal
32. Ilhicamina
33. Irepani
34. Javier
35. Jesús
36. Joaquin
37. Jorge
38. José
39. Juan
40. Kabil
41. Kasakir
42. Luis
43. Maatiaak
44. Masawa
45. Manuel
46. Marco
47. Martín
48. Matias
49. Meztli
50. Miguel
51. Milintica
52. Necalli
53. Nopaltzin
54. Pedro
55. Rafael
56. Rahui
57. Raúl
58. Ricardo
59. Roberto
60. Santiago
61. Séneca
62. Surem
63. Tanok
64. Tezcacoatl
65. Tlacaelil
66. Tlayolotl
67. Tsijiari
68. Xipil
69. Yolotli
70. Yooko
Girls Names
1. Adelita
2. Adriana
3. Ahuic
4. Ajaniame
5. Akna
6. Alejandra
7. Alexa
8. Alicia
9. Alma
10. Anacaona
11. Ana María
12. Anam
13. Araceli
14. Ariché
15. Atzi
16. Axochitl
17. Chimalmat
18. Citlali
19. Colel
20. Cuicatl
21. Delfina
22. Elena
23. Elizabeth
24. Francisca
25. Gabriela
26. Gloria
27. Guadalupe
28. Hasen
29. Iktan
30. Inda Jani
31. Isabel
32. Itan de hüi
33. Itzamatul
34. Itzel
35. Ix Chel
36. Ix Kaknab
37. Jacinta
38. Josefina
39. Juana
40. Leticia
41. Lola
42. Luisa
43. Luna
44. Maite
45. Malinalli
46. Margarita
47. María
48. Martha
49. Metztli
50. Morena
51. Nakawé
52. Naran
53. Necahual
54. Nenetl
55. Nima
56. Paloma
57. Paola
58. Patricia
59. Paulina
60. Rosa
61. Rosa María
62. Sacniete
63. Sesasi
64. Seti
65. Silvia
66. Soona’
67. Taiyari
68. Teresa
69. Tozi
70. Verónica
71. Violeta
72. Xoc
73. Yamanik
74. Yatzil
75. Yolanda
