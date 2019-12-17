140+ Popular Mexican Baby Names That Honor The Country’s Rich History

aldomurillo/ Getty

If you’re looking for the perfect name to honor your Mexican culture, you’ve come to the right place. Thanks to Mexico’s rich history and deeply religious roots, most popular names in Mexico are borrowed from Hebrew or Latin names and given a Spanish-flare. That doesn’t mean you can’t name your precious babe-on-the-way in a way that honors your heritage. With 62 indigenous communities and languages officially recognized by the government, there are tons of gorgeous and unique names. Whether you want something to honor your distinctly Mayan ancestry or a currently popular name, the possibilities are (nearly) limitless. Along with pulling some of the more beautiful indigenous names, we also used a few “best of” and “most popular” lists to pull together a hefty list of potential names for your bambino or bambina.

Boys Names

1. Aba

2. Abelino

3. Acalan

4. Alejandro

5. Alonzo/Alfonzo

6. Alvaro

7. Amador

8. Ángel

9. Antonio

10. Arturo

11. Atlahua

12. Caesar

13. Canneo

14. Carlos

15. Chimalli

16. Chipahua

17. Citlalee

18. Cualli

19. Cuetlachtli

20. Danaá

21. Daniel

22. David

23. Diego

24. Eduardo

25. Fernando

26. Francisco

27. Gabriel

28. Gerardo

29. Hedía

30. Ichtaca

31. Ikal

32. Ilhicamina

33. Irepani

34. Javier

35. Jesús

36. Joaquin

37. Jorge

38. José

39. Juan

40. Kabil

41. Kasakir

42. Luis

43. Maatiaak

44. Masawa

45. Manuel

46. Marco

47. Martín

48. Matias

49. Meztli

50. Miguel

51. Milintica

52. Necalli

53. Nopaltzin

54. Pedro

55. Rafael

56. Rahui

57. Raúl

58. Ricardo

59. Roberto

60. Santiago

61. Séneca

62. Surem

63. Tanok

64. Tezcacoatl

65. Tlacaelil

66. Tlayolotl

67. Tsijiari

68. Xipil

69. Yolotli

70. Yooko

Girls Names

1. Adelita

2. Adriana

3. Ahuic

4. Ajaniame

5. Akna

6. Alejandra

7. Alexa

8. Alicia

9. Alma

10. Anacaona

11. Ana María

12. Anam

13. Araceli

14. Ariché

15. Atzi

16. Axochitl

17. Chimalmat

18. Citlali

19. Colel

20. Cuicatl

21. Delfina

22. Elena

23. Elizabeth

24. Francisca

25. Gabriela

26. Gloria

27. Guadalupe

28. Hasen

29. Iktan

30. Inda Jani

31. Isabel

32. Itan de hüi

33. Itzamatul

34. Itzel

35. Ix Chel

36. Ix Kaknab

37. Jacinta

38. Josefina

39. Juana

40. Leticia

41. Lola

42. Luisa

43. Luna

44. Maite

45. Malinalli

46. Margarita

47. María

48. Martha

49. Metztli

50. Morena

51. Nakawé

52. Naran

53. Necahual

54. Nenetl

55. Nima

56. Paloma

57. Paola

58. Patricia

59. Paulina

60. Rosa

61. Rosa María

62. Sacniete

63. Sesasi

64. Seti

65. Silvia

66. Soona’

67. Taiyari

68. Teresa

69. Tozi

70. Verónica

71. Violeta

72. Xoc

73. Yamanik

74. Yatzil

75. Yolanda

