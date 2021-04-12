Here Comes The Sun! 75+ Warm And Wonderful Baby Names Inspired By The Sun

What is more inspiring than the sun? That giant fireball in the sky sustains all life and fills the air around us with warmth and light. Pretty much since the dawn (get it?) of human existence, the sun has played an integral role in human life. Nearly every culture worships a sun god, and throughout religious texts, ancient and modern, the sun is used to teach valuable lessons and symbolize life, royalty, and power. So it’s no surprise to learn that parents are choosing baby names that mean "sun" for their kids. Settling on a baby name so specific more than hints at a love of mythology and history; it offers a peek at your own personality, the same way choosing a fairy name or mermaid name might.

Even if these options don’t meet your criteria for a first name, they could make for some unique and quirky middle names. Short names like Helio or Ra could be super cool for a boy’s middle name. And options like Dawn or Inara work well for a middle name for girls.

Names That Mean Sun

Kiran

One of our favorite sun names is Kiran. While versions of Kiran exist in other cultures, this time we’re focused on the Sanskrit iteration of the name, meaning “sunbeam.” It’s most popular in Nepal, Pakistan, and India. And “sunbeam?” C’mon! We’re in love with this gender-neutral name, especially for a rainbow baby or a long-awaited firstborn. It’s just precious.

Oriana

Derived from the Latin word for gold, Oriana means “gold,” “sunrise,” or “dawn.” It’s a glowing option for parents who like names like Sophia, Amelia, and Olivia, but want something that hasn’t been in the Top 10 most popular baby name charts for years.

Ravi

This boy's name originates from the Sanskrit language, and yes, it means “sun.” It’s got a similar vibe to Javi, Remi, or Raj — at once familiar but uncommon and special.

Ziya

This beautiful Turkish name means “light,” “splendor,” or “radiance.” It’s a gorgeous choice for a family who knows their new little girl will bring a new light into their lives.

More Boy Names That Mean Sun

Aarush: “first rays of the sun”

“first rays of the sun” Cyrus: “sun”

“sun” Cymbeline: “sun lord”

“sun lord” Gisli: “ray of sunshine”

“ray of sunshine” Helio: “the sun”

“the sun” Ishaan: “the sun”

“the sun” Mehr: “sun”

“sun” Mehrdad: “given by the sun”

“given by the sun” Mehrnaz: “kindness of the sun”

“kindness of the sun” Ravindr: “lord of the sun”

“lord of the sun” Samson: “sun child”

“sun child” Sol: “sun”

“sun” Soniva: “sun gift”

“sun gift” Sulien: “sun born”

“sun born” Surya: “sun”

“sun” Taner: “bringer of dawn”

More Girl Names That Mean Sun

Aelia: “sunshine”

“sunshine” Aine: “brightness,” “splendor”

“brightness,” “splendor” Alba: “white,” “bright,” or “dawn”

“white,” “bright,” or “dawn” Aurora: “dawn”

“dawn” Cyra: “sun”

“sun” Dawn: “sunrise”

“sunrise” Eleanor: “sun ray” or “shining light”

“sun ray” or “shining light” Eldora: “gilded one”

“gilded one” Ellen: “bright one” or “torch”

“bright one” or “torch” Eliane: “sun ray”

“sun ray” Helen: “torch” or “light”

“torch” or “light” Helia: “sun”

“sun” Idalia: “behold the sun”

“behold the sun” Kalinda: “the sun”

“the sun” Marisol: “sea and sun”

“sea and sun” Mzia: “sun” or “sunshine”

“sun” or “sunshine” Naranbaatar: “sun hero”

“sun hero” Narangerel: “sunlight”

“sunlight” Nour: “light” or “radiance”

“light” or “radiance” Savita: “sun”

“sun” Solana: “sunshine”

“sunshine” Soleil: “sun”

“sun” Sunniva: “sun gift”

Arabic Names That Mean Sun Or Light

The Arabic language has so many gorgeous words and names associated with the sun and light. These are some of our favorites:

Abraq: “radiant”

“radiant” Alamafruz: “one who brings light to the world”

“one who brings light to the world” Anwaar: “radiance” or “light”

“radiance” or “light” Anwara: “ray of light”

“ray of light” Anwari: “luminous,” “my light”

“luminous,” “my light” Ashal: “light”

“light” Atheer: “light reflected from a sword’s blade”

“light reflected from a sword’s blade” Bareeq: “shining,” “radiant”

“shining,” “radiant” Bazigh: “radiating light”

“radiating light” Bazigha: “bright” or “radiant”

“bright” or “radiant” Duriya: “radiant” or “dazzling”

“radiant” or “dazzling” Inara: “ray of light”

“ray of light” Ishraq: “sunrise,” “radiance”

“sunrise,” “radiance” Zahian: “bright”

“bright” Zaufishan: “radiance”

“radiance” Zoraiz: “luminous object”

“luminous object” Zoreza: “spreader of light”

“spreader of light” Zulnoorain: “possessor of two lights”

Names Borrowed From Sun Gods

Apollo: Greek god of the sun

Greek god of the sun Amaterasu: a Japanese sun goddess and supreme deity in the Shinto religion

a Japanese sun goddess and supreme deity in the Shinto religion Arinna: a Syrian goddess and the most important Hittite sun deity

a Syrian goddess and the most important Hittite sun deity Freyr: Norse god of sunshine and fertility

Norse god of sunshine and fertility Helios (Helius): the sun god who preceded Apollo

the sun god who preceded Apollo Hepa: a Hittite sun and weather goddess

a Hittite sun and weather goddess Horus: the Egyptian sun god

the Egyptian sun god Inti: an Inca god and the national patron of the Inca state

an Inca god and the national patron of the Inca state Liza: a West African sun god

a West African sun god Lugh : a sun god from Celtic mythology who is considered a hero

: a sun god from Celtic mythology who is considered a hero Ra: Egyptian sun god and supreme deity

Egyptian sun god and supreme deity Sol: a Norse sun goddess who rides in a horse-drawn solar chariot

a Norse sun goddess who rides in a horse-drawn solar chariot Surya: a Hindu sun god who rides across the sky in a horse-drawn chariot

a Hindu sun god who rides across the sky in a horse-drawn chariot Tonatiuh: an Aztec sun God

an Aztec sun God Utu: a Mesopotamian Sun god

Looking for more naming inspiration? No worries! Naming your precious baby can feel like quite the challenge. Don’t forget that whatever you choose to name your little bundle of joy, you should choose whatever name you love best — even if you know it might illicit some eyerolls from your MIL. Plus, there’s always the option to just call them by a cool nickname.