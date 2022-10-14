American Girl Has Released The Prettiest Día de Muertos Outfit

American Girl has long offered dolls and accessories that tell a diverse set of stories and narratives, capturing many of the different people, cultures, and histories that make up the country. And now it has expanded its collection of dolls and accessories to include a super pretty, super detailed Día de Muertos outfit.

Following in the footsteps of Barbie, which has offered a Day of the Dead collection for several years, the new outfit fits on any 18-inch doll and is inspired by authentic dresses from the holiday celebrated in the state of Chiapas in Mexico.

The set includes a dress embroidered with colorful flowers and finished with a yellow satin sash, a headband complete with a marigold, and a white mask that imitates calavera face paint (so hopefully your kids won’t get markers out).

The outfit is finished with a pair of pastel blue flats, a candle ringed with marigolds (don’t worry, parents, it’s fake), and a beautifully detailed sugar skull. The set also includes a pamphlet that explains the day and its history for kids.

The set retails for $48 and is available just in time for the holiday, which is celebrated on November 1 and 2 in parts of Mexico, the United States, and Latin America. It’s available online as well as in American Girl stores — though it has begun to sell out in some locations.

The outfit and accessories are part of the larger line of “cultural celebration” outfits that let kids dress their American Girl dolls in holiday clothing from across the world. Other holiday outfits cover events like Kwanzaa, Hanukkah, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, and Lunar New Year.

You can shop the entire “cultural celebration” collection here.