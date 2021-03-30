Baby Bunting Bags Perfect For Chilly Weather

Baby bunting bags are what every parent needs during the cold months of the year so you can easily tuck the baby in and stick them in the stroller. Now, you can easily go out to run errands or for some exercise with your little one without worrying whether or not they’re warm enough. The best bunting bags are fleece-lined (which most of our list has!), so they’re big on cozy comfort. Plus, these make great baby shower gifts because every parent can easily use a bunting bag. Even if they aren’t frequently using a stroller (we won’t judge; we don’t know your life), they can easily use a bunting bag to wrap up the baby at home.

What are baby bunting bags used for?

Denise Stern is the founder and CEO of Let Mommy Sleep, a special team of Registered Nurses and Newborn Care Providers (also known as Postpartum Doulas) who provide overnight care for new families. She says that baby bunting bags are a safe and easy way to keep your little one comfortable and undisturbed (yay for undisturbed!).

“Baby bunting bags are the easiest way to keep baby warm and comfortable,” Stern says. “Because nothing goes over baby’s head, and arms and legs don’t have to be pulled through sleeves or pants, a bunting is an easy way to keep baby cozy, safe, and undisturbed.”

What to look for (and avoid) when shopping for baby bunting bags

When shopping for bunting bags for babies, be sure to choose the correct size for your little one. According to Stern, a bunting bag that is too large can be hazardous to the baby’s breathing or make it difficult to hold them securely. And one huge thing to avoid? Using bunting bags in car seats! This is a huge no-no, Mama.

“Parents should avoid using bunting bags in a car seat when traveling by car. This goes for car seat covers that act as wraps, going under baby’s back or under the straps,” Stern explains. “The extra room between the bag and car seat straps may seem minimal, but that small space creates vulnerability during a crash. A better option is to dress baby in seasonally appropriate clothing and then use a blanket or cover over the car seat after the straps are buckled being sure not to cover baby’s face.”

Whether you’re an expecting parent shopping for yourself, or you’re looking for someone you know, we’ve rounded up our top picks of the best bunting bags for babies! You’ve got to admit, they’re all pretty adorable, so get that wallet ready. Shop some of our picks ahead.

Best Baby Bunting Bags

The Yinuoday Baby Swaddle is simple and convertible. What looks like a blanket quickly and easily transforms into a bunting bag to take your little one on the go. Available in four different color options, this bunting bag is made from cotton and polyester and should be soft on Baby’s skin. It’s designed to comfortably hold babies up to 12 months old.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I have two different colors for my son. It’s very comfortable. I even use it in the summer. I don’t zip it up. I just lay it down for him to lay on because it’s so comfortable. And if you need it for the winter. It’s soooooo warm. It’s perfect for newborns and above. I recommend.”

Though you’ll typically find bunting in the form of bags, some bunting is actually sweet, comfy bodysuits that serve much the same purpose. This Cuddle Club Fleece Baby Bunting Bodysuit turns your baby into a cuddly little animal while keeping their hands and feet tucked in and warm. This will also still keep Baby’s fingernails away from any exposed skin that they could scratch. This bunting comes in a number of colors for babies up to 3 months. (There are more options for toddlers, but it starts to get away from actual bunting.)

One Reviewer Wrote: “Skip the winter coat altogether! I stressed about my baby/toddlers legs being cold, and also the safety of wearing a puffy coat in the car seat. This solves all of that, plus the photos here don’t compare to how cute my kid looks as a little bear looking or crawling around. SO cute.”

The SWADDYL Baby Bunting Bag is a step outside the traditional zip-up bunting bag. Instead, this sweet bunting bag is more of a wrap, which will give your car seat (and baby, of course) a different look. It comes in four cute colors and is ridiculously simple to swaddle your little one. Parents on Amazon rave that it’s super soft for babies and is the perfect cold-weather accessory.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This is the greatest invention for winter babies. They can stay warm AND safe in the car seat. The fabric is soft, cozy, and great quality. My baby girl loves when I make her a baby burrito out of her in this awesome blanket.”

This Dreamland Weighted Sac comes highly recommended by Stern. It’s not a bunting bag per se but it works great as one. “When not traveling, weighted sleep sacs such as the Nested Bean or Dreamland Sac can act as bunting bags with the added benefit of allowing slight pressure to calm the involuntary reflex movements that can wake baby. The weight on an infant's tummy can also help soothe a fussy tummy, allowing baby to sleep comfortably.”

One Reviewer Wrote: “I wish we had [discovered] these with our first two kids. It’s a game-changer for our 3rd! He started sleeping through the night so much quicker than our other two. Before using this, our son would only sleep on us in a rocking chair. The weight of the sleep sack provided enough comfort that we can now get him to sleep on us and then transition him into his crib without waking. We all get better sleep because of this.”

Best Stroller Sleeping Bags

This JJ Cole Canopy Style Bunting Bag is incredibly chic. Available in five different colors and two different sizes, this bunting bag is made from nylon but has a shearling interior for warmth. The hood is detachable and the back panel easily attaches to a car seat. The button detail on the front also just makes this a very attractive accessory for you and your baby.

One Reviewer Wrote: “We brought this with us on a trip to Chicago and it worked out so well. My daughter appeared warm and cozy and the material is so soft. I love how easily the top zips off and can come off completely. I would take it off when we went indoors and store it under the stroller until we went back out again. I also use the top layer alone as a blanket on cold days where we live and place it on her while we walk from the house to the car. It feels like high quality and washed well in the washing machine.”

In six colors and two sizes, the Orzbow Warm Bunting Bag will give your infants and toddlers a warm place to hang out while you push them around in a stroller. It’s made with OEKO-TEX-certified materials, which means that they’re free from harmful substances. The baby bunting is easy to install in strollers, which many parents have noted in the reviews on Amazon.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I had so much struggle trying to dress my uncooperative baby in layers and coats during the winter months! It was hard to buckle my baby in his stroller with all his bulky layers. So I initially opted for using blankets to cover him, but they were not secure and always slipping off. This bunting bag saved me from all my headaches! It’s easy to use and so warm — perfect for an outing with baby during the colder months without having to spend all the time and effort to bundle the baby up.”

Ever wish you could cuddle up in a gigantic sweater? This is probably the closest your baby can get to having a similar sensation. This bunting bag is made of acrylic, fleece, and wool, and is a top choice for many parents during colder months. The buttons on the front make it easy to close up and secure warmth. You can get it in four colors.

One Reviewer Wrote: “This winter sleep sack is absolutely incredible! I was not expecting such a high quality, honestly. When this thing arrived and I open the package, both myself and my husband were extremely impressed with how well-made this product is. We actually both joked [about] how we would love a sweater made like this because it’s thick and comfortable to the touch. The inside is warm, soft, and cozy. This will be an absolutely perfect addition to our baby arsenal.”

So, technically, this adorable bee bunting by Cuddle Club is a sleep sack — but, it can also keep your baby warm and give them an extra layer. In fact, it can technically also double as a first-year Halloween costume, meaning that it’s a solid buy for multiple uses. Aside from a bee, this cute little polyester ensemble also comes in bear form, ladybug form, and “Very Hungry Caterpillar” form, making it a wonderful gift that newborn parents will adore.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Who wouldn’t love a baby that looks like a little bumblebee! This cozy wrap and hat [are] absolutely adorable, well-made, and super warm.”