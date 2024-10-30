These 10 Baby Names Based On Your Favorite ‘90s Fashion Are Da Bomb

The chokers, the baby tees, the cargo pants... the '90s was a time of distinct fashion trends. I don't think I've ever felt as cool as I did the first day I rocked my tattoo choker, debuting it at a friend's roller rink birthday party. If you, too, have memories of cruising the mall, stopping into Limited Too for velvet overalls and Spencer Gifts for something wastefully stupid, you must also be a child of the '90s. And, if you are about to welcome a baby into this world (congrats), you may be looking for a baby name that brings you joy. That makes you smile every day. That makes you nostalgic for watching MTV and dancing to "...Baby One More Time" with a scrunchie holding your hair back.

You may have already noticed that some '90s trends have made a resurgence. "Women started wearing chokers again a few years ago. Now, it's all back, but being worn by Gen Zers," says LA-based stylist Stacey Kalchman. She shared that she recently worked on a music video where the creative for the wardrobe was all from the '90s. "Walk into Forever 21, and it's everywhere. It's all the things we used to, but no longer, wear at our age," she explains.

If you, too, are of a certain age, as much as you once loved them, you may not be ready to put your feet back into those ankle-rolling Steve Madden Slinky platforms or wear a tight-fitting slip dress. However, you can pull inspiration by giving your baby one of these 10 baby names inspired by the iconic fashion of our favorite decade.

1. Delia

Won’t it be exciting to explain what a catalog is to your future little girl? Delia’s was the one to shop in. The name is of Greek origin and has dropped in popularity since the 1950s. You can bring it back, just like those '90s waist-high straight-leg jeans we’re seeing everywhere.

2. Calvin

Designer Calvin Klein made his mark in '90s fashion. From the runway to the middle school hallways, everyone was sporting CK. Calvin has a funny meaning but is very appropriate for several — it means "bald" or "hairless."

3. Star

Los Angeles-based fashion brand Michael Stars is still around today and has certainly changed with the times. But children of the '90s remember it best for those form-fitting shiny T-shirts. Once your daughter enters your world, she'll be a star in your eyes, so why not name her as one?

4. Madden

If you ask me, the name Steve is (apologies, but) pretty blah. But take the surname of famous '90s shoe designer Steve Madden, and you have a unique, gender-neutral Irish name that means "little dog."

5. Roxy

Initially known as Roxy Quicksilver, this athletic brand went mainstream in the early '90s. Like the brand, the name Roxy gives off a sense of edge to the girl who rocks it. Roxy means "dawn" in Persian.

6. Chock

Chokers were spotted all over the necks of the rich and famous, on-screen and off, providing some serious momentum for this '90s trend. I didn't even know Chock was a name until I watched this new season of The Golden Bachelorette, but now that we know it is, let's honor this stellar fashion by including it on this list. With a name like this, your little boy will be sure to stand out.

7. Paris

We're not talking about the socialite or the city, but rather the department-store staple of the '90s, denim brand Paris Blues. This name is of Greek origin and is ideal for a future fashionista.

8. Marten

Grunge fashion was a big part of the '90s, and Dr. Martens boots were the standout brand of that trend. Can anyone else picture them front and center on the Empire Records movie poster? Pay homage to these iconic shoes with the name Marten. More commonly spelled Martin, the Latin name means "god of war."

9. Claire

Mallrat mamas of the '90s will love this name as it brings up a core memory for many of them — getting those ears (or you were really lucky, your belly button) pierced at Claire's at the mall. Coincidentally, it's also the first name of Claire Forlani, star of the 1995 cult classic Mallrats.

The name is the only one on this list that is amongst the top 100 names on the Baby Names Popularity Chart (currently, it is No. 38). Claire means "illustrious" and "enlightened" with French origins. Give your child this namesake, and hope they'll be enlightened enough not to get any body piercings at the mall.

10. Seal

Before you start singing, "I've been kissed by a rose on the grey," we're talking '90s fashion, not '90s musicians. Wet Seal, anyone? The teenage fashion haven was the place to shop 'til you drop. The name Seal is gender-neutral, and its English origins mean "dweller by the small wood."