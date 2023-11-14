A Baby Name Expert Shared The Trendiest Names That Might Become Dated Fast

Choosing a baby name is so fun, so personal, and such a big decision. But, as you look back through the decades, it’s easy to see how susceptible parents are to fads, trends, movie names, celeb names, book names, current events, and more. When you think that you might be picking something super-unique, super fresh, or adorably timeless, you might actually be choosing a name that will be very dated very fast.

Jessie, who you can find at @dreambabynames on TikTok, is one of our favorite baby name experts to follow on the socials. And she wants to warn parents about the names that she thinks are just trends and fads with zero staying power. You know, the kind of name where 30 years from now people will just absolutely know your baby was born in the early 2020s based only on their first name.

Some of these are pretty harsh — and there’s no way to know if her predictions are right — but she also spends a lot of time researching baby names, so her thoughts could well hold water.

What’s at the top of her list of baby names that won’t stand the test of time?

“The one that I feel really passionate about: Saylor,” she begins. “The people that love Saylor love it. But do I think it’s going to be a long-lasting [name] like Olivia or Sophia? No.”

Saylor came on the scene about ten years ago, when it entered the top 1000 baby names in the country, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA), and has since skyrocketed to 207 in 2022. But Jessie doesn’t think it will last.

On the boy’s side, she thinks Atlas will fade away as quickly as it appeared.

“Another one I feel very strongly about: Atlas. I love Atlas, I think it’s so cool,” she said. “There was a big Atlas boom. Because of how quickly it came on the scene, it’s not going to be a long-lasting one. It’s always going to in use as are most names, but is there going to be a huge influx of Atlases in 10 years? Probably not.”

Atlas also appeared in the top 1000 in 2013 and is now hanging out in the 123 spot as of last year. But maybe not for long.

Another boy’s name that might have an expiration date? Remi.

“Remi came on the scene pretty fast — Remington — all these variations. I don’t necessarily see it sticking around,” she said.

And Maverick might be a movie tie-in name and not much more.

“Additionally, I don’t think Maverick is going to last,” she confessed. “People are like, ‘I was using it before Top Gun.’ Great. I don’t think it’s going to stick around.”

After appearing on the top 100 list since the mid-1990s, Maverick is having its moment now, hovering around the top 40 boy names.

Finally, Jessie takes aim at two cute and popular girl names.

“Don’t get mad at me,” she says. “I’m thinking Indy and Sawyer. I know they’re well-loved. I think they’re great. But I don’t necessarily see them sticking around like Olivia and Sophia. These names we can’t shake.

One that she does think will stick around?

“Isla really has maintained it’s spot for a while,” she concludes.

There’s a new classic for you, if you’re looking.