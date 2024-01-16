13 Baby Names Inspired By Mean Girls That Are So Fetch

Having a baby comes with an enormous amount of responsibility. Feeding, clothing, bathing — this tiny human will depend on you for everything. Yet the stress doesn't just end there. You also play a pivotal role in shaping your child's identity, which is what can make choosing a baby name such an overwhelming undertaking. This is a name that will be forever linked to your kid, so ideally, you want it to be something special — something you will both love for many, many years to come. And while many soon-to-be parents may opt to look at their family tree for possible name selections, it can also be fun to use pop culture as a source of inspiration. Take, for example, the highly anticipated movie musical comedy Mean Girls, which hit theaters on Jan. 12, 2024.

Inspired by the 2004 cult classic film of the same name, Mean Girls centers around a popular high school girls clique known as The Plastics and the inevitable drama that ensues. It's a fun, light-hearted take on the various social groups that form within a school setting and the complicated dynamics that come with, well, just being a teenager. Sure, the film may serve to many as a reminder of how grateful they are to no longer be in high school, but if you think about it, there are some great baby name ideas found in Mean Girls that could prove to be a great source of inspiration for this rather difficult decision.

With these names in mind, you won't just be a regular mom. You'll be a cool mom!

In the original Mean Girls (2004), Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, and Rachel McAdams starred as Cady, Karen, Gretchen, and Regina, respectively. Paramount Pictures

1. Regina

If you want your little one to eventually rule the school, it's hard to be a name like Regina. Derived from Latin origins, it should surprise no one that the name quite literally means "queen," making it one of the most regal options out there. It's little wonder why Regina became queen bee of the school. She was pretty much destined for greatness right from the womb — just like your little princess could be. (But, you know, maybe without the whole Burn Book aspect of it all.)

2. Bee

Prefer a name that’s short and sweet? This nickname-name draws inspo from the queen Bee herself. A diminutive of Beatrice, it means “she who brings happiness.” Which, OK, isn’t exactly Regina George’s modus operandi, but still... the name is cute. Plus, it’s right in the title of Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book — Queen Bees and Wannabes — that inspired the movie.

3. Cady

Before becoming a member of the Plastics and losing herself in the process, Cady was kind and accepting of others, regardless of their social standing. It's a trait that suits her name well, considering Cady means "pure." It can serve as both a full name or a nickname that's short for Cadence or Catherine.

4. Evans

No, you’re not hallucinating — there are no main characters named Evans in the OG movie or the new musical. However, the town Cady’s family settles in when they move back to the United States from Africa is Evanston, Illinois. And, honestly, the name serves! Historically a Welsh patronymic surname, Evans means “the Lord is gracious.”

5. Aaron

Hebrew in origin, Aaron means "strong" or "exalted." Which is funny, given the lack of a backbone he seemed to have while dating Regina. (I'm kidding… kind of.) But in all seriousness, Aaron makes for a study name that works well for any gender. This name is especially ideal if your little bundle of joy ends up being born on Oct. 3.

6. Samuel

Sure, this served as the basis of Aaron's last name, so it's a little less known from the film, but it's still a strong name choice that translates to mean "name of God." You honestly can't get more divine than that!

7. Gretchen

As Gretchen Wieners' father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would say, his daughter has the very best name ever. It has German origins and means "pearl," which just feels so very fitting for her. Because much like pearls, Gretchen is shiny, fashionable, and a wonder to behold. There truly is no one quite like her, which makes for a great baby name option. But fair warning: Once your baby grows hair, it might eventually become full of secrets.

8. Karen

Sure, the name doesn't get a whole lot of love these days, given the type of person currently linked with the name in modern-day lingo. But if anyone could bring you (and society) back around to loving the name, it would be Karen Shetty. It's Danish in origin and translates to mean "clear" or "pure," which is fitting considering the childlike innocence Karen exudes throughout the movie — sometimes to hysterical ends. It's that type of whimsy and wonder that would suit a little baby well.

Jaquel Spivey, Angourie Rice, and Auli’i Cravalho star as Damian, Cady, and Janis, respectively, in 2024’s musical Mean Girls adaptation. Paramount Pictures

9. Janis

Much like the character herself, Janis is a unique force of nature. The name serves as a less common take on the name Jane and means "God is gracious." That is unless you get on their bad side. Because when wronged, there's no wrath like a Janis scorned.

10. Damian

Meaning "to tame" or "subdue," Damian is a fun and playful name option, much like the character himself. It's derived from the Greek word Damianos, which translates to mean "overcome" or "master." Hence why Damian proved to be such a great master of disguise in his hoodie sweatshirt and sunglasses during the whole gymnasium group therapy session scene.

11. Kevin

Whether you link this name to Macaulay Culkin's Home Alone character or Rajiv Surendra from Mean Girls, this name is loaded with pop culture history. Typically used as a boy name, Kevin is rooted in Irish origins and means "handsome," which you just know Kevin Gnapoor would somehow incorporate into one of his raps if he ever got word of this fact. It turns out, he was right: "All you sucka MCs ain't got nothing on me."

12. Duvall

Principal Duvall might be kind of clueless when it comes to what’s going on in his school, but his heart’s in the right place. Besides, this unique name just sounds cool. Of French origin, Duvall is a gender-neutral moniker meaning “of the valley.”

13. Darby

Fun fact: Tina Fey drew from her own experience at real-life Upper Darby High School when creating the fictional North Shore High School that stars as both films’ central setting. So, while technically not a character, Darby still makes for a badass Mean Girls-inspired name. Irish in origin, it means “free from envy.”