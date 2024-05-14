A Baby On The Floor At Taylor Swift Concert Raises Questions About Kids At Shows

A good number of Swifties would do anything to get a pit ticket to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour, especially since the 34-year-old singer-songwriter has started her next batch of shows, filled with singles from her album, The Tortured Poet Department. And this past weekend, one fan decided that they would go even if it meant bringing a young baby to the event.

In a now-deleted post on X, one fan shared a picture of a baby, not yet walking or crawling, seemingly laying down on the floor of the pit on a coat, surrounded by fans. It seems like there’s a parent standing over the child, but it’s hard to tell, and the picture doesn’t show anyone above the waist.

“Not to be one of those people but I would genuinely call security if I saw a baby in the pit because it is NOT safe there,” the poster captioned the photo, though they later clarified that it was not their picture.

Several pictures of the baby also circulated on the internet after the show.

Not many people on the internet were supportive of the parent’s move, pointing out the safety risk, the volume of people, and the lack of ear protection.

“Have they heard of a…. babysitter?????” one person wrote.

“This is such bad parenting actually the floor for one is very dangerous and overwhelming plus gross and who knows what's on the floor and being spread around from people,” another said.

One person posted a picture of the venue from above to show the crowds.

“Just to paint the full picture this is general admission at the Paris show tonight… and that baby is somewhere in the floor AT THIS SHOW! Like WTF they have lost their minds! terrible parenting.”

According to Page Six, the venue states that it “doesn’t recommend bringing children under the age of 4, even if accompanied, particularly due to the high volume.”

The venue also released a statement to the outlet saying that, “general terms and conditions of sale stipulate that all minors (without any age limit) holding a ticket for a concert at Paris La Défense arena must be accompanied by an adult. Under 18 children remain under their legal guardian responsibility, it’s venue policy. For spectators with a young child in the floor, an alternative seating arrangement has been proposed but refused by ticket holders.”

Taylor herself hasn’t made a statement about the picture.