Backpacks are a must-have mom accessory. From the baby years when you need to carry around basically the entire house to the teen years when you’re tasked to hold onto your kid’s lipgloss, hair ties, and endless snacks. Not only do backpacks hold more than your standard purse, but you have the ability to sling it over your shoulder and free up your hands to do, well, mom stuff. If you’re looking for the right one for your current mom stage, check out this list of the best backpacks for moms.

Gone are the days of those hideous, old-fashioned diaper bags or being forced to choose between style and functionality. The mom backpacks on this list are meant to do a lot (sound familiar, moms?), like hold breast pumps, keep bottles insulated at the right temperature, and attach to stroller handles, all the while keeping us looking pretty chic thanks to modern silhouettes, luxurious materials, and shiny hardware.

For your convenience, I’ve indicated below how many pockets each pick has so that you can choose a backpack that works for your organizational needs. Spoiler alert: if you have a baby or toddler, you’re going to want all the pockets!

Ahead, the 11 best backpacks for moms that prove we can look cool while getting the job done. Scroll on to find your new favorite mom bag.

01 The Best Backpack for Disney amazon Sinotron Lightweight Packable Hiking Backpack $18 See on Amazon This multi-pocket lightweight backpack is a steal at only $18 and just happens to be one of the best backpacks we’ve come across for trips to the theme park. And yes, the nylon fabric is waterproof so you can hop on the water rides without worrying about your things getting soaked! Need to pack it up in your suitcase for the flight home? No problem. It folds down to just 7.5 by 5.5 inches and comes with its own storage pouch. Helpful Review: “I used this in Disney and it was perfect. Light weight. And water proof. But still big enough to hold everything and not be huge and bulky.” Number of Pockets: 4 | Available Colors: 7 | Size: 8.27 x 6.3 x 13 inches (L x W x H)

02 The Best Convertible Backpack Angel Kiss Convertible Backpack Purse $33 See on Amazon With a quick strap switch-up, this convertible bag goes from backpack to shoulder bag to crossbody bag, and even to a handbag for those days when you don’t have the kids (and all their stuff) in tow! We love the compact size that can still house a 13-inch laptop, and the multiple pockets, including a side zip pocket that’s perfect for your phone. It’s made of a durable PU leather that comes in a range of rich hues (even some prints). Helpful Review: “Been looking for a great purse and discovered this one. The material is super soft. Bag holds a lot and has great compartments. My favorite part is that it's easy to turn into a backpack when I'm playing with my kids and don't want it falling off my shoulder. May be one of my fav bags I've ever had.” Number of Pockets: 6 | Available Colors: 16 | Size: 13.1 x 4.5 x 12.5 inches (L x W x H)

03 The Best All-In-One Backpack amazon JCDOBEST Lunch Bag Backpack $40 See on Amazon If you’ve ever taken your kids to a coworking space, you know that it usually takes more than one bag to carry everything you need — a laptop bag, a diaper bag, and a lunch bag are the bare requirements. But this spacious bag with an insulated compartment is like having all of those in one. In addition to keeping food cold for up to 4 hours, it can hold a 15.6-inch laptop, has a luggage strap for easy airport hauling, and it even has a convenient USB charging port for those long days out of the house. Helpful Review: “This bag is awesome for just about anything. I use the cooler part to put left overs in when we go out to take with us. Great to bring water & snacks with my other items daily. Like my iPad for work change of clothes etc.. Having an elementary school aged kid this bag is the best. Holds snacks & juice boxes etc.. I’m always prepared with this bag. Charging station is great just make sure you buy a great extended battery pack. Many hidden pockets. Just go for it you will not be disappointed.” Number of Pockets: 6 | Available Colors: 5 | Size: 7 x 5.7 x 10.7 inches (L x W x H)

04 The Fan-Favorite Backpack amazon AOTIAN Small Lightweight Daypack Backpack $22 See on Amazon Don’t be fooled by the size of this lightweight backpack. It might be on the smaller size compared to standard backpacks, but since it has a ton of pockets — including two water bottle side pockets — it can fit everything needed for a day out with the kids. Bonus points for its wear- and fade-resistant nylon construction. This absolute workhorse of a backpack has earned a 4.6-star rating on Amazon after more than 3,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “I have two toddlers and wanted a small backpack that I could use a “purse” and still fit all the things I need as a mom. In this bag I have a package of wipes a few diapers, several snacks, my wallet, all the little things needed like hand sanitizer, sun screen, extra nursing pads, water bottle, chapstick, etc. (ya know… all the things a mom would have in her bag). I could even fit an extra pair of clothes for each kid if needed. This bag fits it all. And it’s the perfect size for a small backpack.” Number of Pockets: 6 | Available Colors: 8 | Size: 9.8 x 4.3 x 13.8 inches (L x W x H)

05 The Best Genuine Leather Backpack amazon BOSTANTEN Large Travel Backpack $120 See on Amazon Looking to splurge on a backpack that will last far past the baby years? This beautiful genuine leather backpack might be just what you’re looking for. To give you an idea of the size, it can hold up to a 13-inch laptop in the designated padded compartment alone. And with several inner pockets, including six card slots, you can leave your wallet at home, giving you extra space for more important things, like all those toddler snacks! Helpful Review: “I am so pleased with this purchase. I bought it for traveling because it has a sleeve in the back that enables you to put it on your carry on roller bag. It is a very high quality leather bag. I have received many compliments, and most people think that it is a high-end designer bag, because it is that well-made. It is attractive, feels soft and has many compartments and pockets for packing various items. It really holds much more than you would think. [...]” Number of Pockets: 6 | Available Colors: 6 | Size: 11.81 x 6.69 x 13.78 inches (L x W x H)

06 The Best Diaper Bag Backpack amazon Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack $68 See on Amazon The Skip Hop brand is a mom favorite for a reason, and this bestselling Skip Hop diaper bag backpack is proof. The main compartment has a structured frame with a wide opening perfect for stashing (and finding!) all the kid gear. The pocket count doesn’t disappoint (7 to be exact!) and the side pockets are even insulated to help keep bottles at the right temperature. Strap it to your back or the stroller and go! It even comes with a changing pad. Helpful Review: “I have 6 kids. I dont usually leave reviews lol. I dont have time. Let me tell you when i say i tried it all. Ive tried it all. From target brand diaper bags to name brand HAPP to kate spade. And i absolutely love this diaper backpack. Its lightweight but keeps its frame. Im not digging in and out trying to look for something lol. Its the best! Get it!” Number of Pockets: 7 | Available Colors: 4 | Size: ‎15 x 7 x 15 inches (L x W x H)

07 The Best Pump Backpack amazon MOMIGO Breast Pump Backpack (Large) $33 See on Amazon This waterproof pump backpack has everything a pumping mom needs without sacrificing style. The main compartments is designed to fit most breast pumps and the well-insulated bottom compartment can store up to six bottles and promises to keep milk cold for up to 15 hours. Features like a padded back and straps ensure comfortable wear. Helpful Review: “I bought 5 breast pump bags and this was the one I decided to keep. It perfectly fits my elvies, bottles, extra flanges, as well as my lunch and a few other things. I've gotten compliments on it. I've had no issues with the zippers or anything. It is easy to clean. I've been using it for several months now and am very happy with it.” Number of Pockets: 4 | Available Colors: 3 | Size: 9.84 x 7.08 x 14.35 inches (L x W x H)

08 The Best Sling Backpack KAVU Rope Sack Sling Crossbody Backpack $65 See on Amazon This sling backpack is meant for wild excursions, which pretty much sums up parenthood, making this the perfect go-to backpack for any outing with kids — from trips to your local park or a theme park, and beyond! The soft, rope straps are designed with comfort in mind and the durable nylon taslan of the bag is made to last. Two main compartments, an inner zip pocket, and two easy-access external pockets means this sling bag can hold a lot. Helpful Review: “Love this bag. Fabric is slick, very durable! Always happy with a kavu product and this is the most durable bag yet!!” Number of Pockets: 7 | Available Colors: 6 | Size: 20 x 11 x 5 inches (L x W x H)

09 The Best Quilted Backpack amazon Vera Bradley Cotton Backpack $78 See on Amazon Who doesn’t love a machine-washable backpack? We know moms do for sure! The 100% cotton quilted backpack from Vera Bradley is lightweight and great for camouflaging stains in between washes. With multiple pockets, including a hidden back pocket, it’s great for traveling, too. Helpful Review: “I love Vera Bradley products and this backpack is no exception. I plan to use it as a maternity bag. I'm not a first time mom so I know what my needs are out of a maternity bag and I am certain this bag will meet those. The larger two openings are perfect for extra clothing, lotions, formula and different baby essentials. One of the larger openings has 2 open pockets that are good for diapers. The external small pocket is great for small items like pacifiers, cellphone, key etc. There are two side pockets for water/milk bottles. The entire bag seems of high quality and such that is made to last.” Number of Pockets: 5 | Available Colors: 35 | Size: 11 x 8 x 17 inches (L x W x H)