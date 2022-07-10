When you’re a mom, your bag doesn’t belong to just you anymore — you have to carry all your own stuff, plus your kids’ essentials, and all the backup supplies that your kid *might* need to avoid any unexpected accidents or meltdowns. That means no more mini just-for-me purses, as cute as they are. And because at any given time you’re toting a half-eaten snack (could be yours or your kids’, who knows at this point), a change of clothes, water, your child, and more — you need one of the best backpack purses for moms that lets you be as hands-free as possible when you’re out and about.

What to look for when shopping for the best backpack purses for moms

Whether you have a baby or older kids — or you’re looking for a bag that can do double duty for work and weekends — there are many backpack options that have parent-friendly features, like insulated pockets, stroller straps, and tons of pockets for organization. Some can convert from a backpack to a shoulder bag to a tote for more carrying options. There are utilitarian options that get the job done, but you’ll be glad to know most are so stylish they definitely don’t scream, “Hey, this is a bag full of diapers and dirty baby clothes.”

To make it easy for you — because your little one probably keeps you up more than you’d prefer — we’ve rounded up the best backpack purses for moms and noted their best features and cute colorways. All you’ve gotta do now is pick your fave.

01 A Diaper Bag Backpack That Fits Everything You Need For Babies & Toddlers Amazon Skip Hop Diaper Bag Backpack $75 See on Amazon This backpack has a structured frame that stays open wide so you aren’t hunting for essentials blindly — trust us, it’ll become one of your favorite features. This Skip Hop diaper bag backpack also has plenty of pockets to keep you organized, including two exterior zip pockets, two interior elasticized pockets, a tech pocket for easy access to your phone, and two insulated side bottle pockets. It’s also made of a lightweight fabric and has adjustable shoulder straps and a top handle to make hauling around stuff easier. Helpful review: “Very cute in person, with a lot of space. I switched to this bag as my baby grew into a toddler because my needs were changing - more games/larger items. The wide top is great for such bigger items, while the interior pockets keep smaller items organized. The two exterior side pockets are great for easy snack access, while the zippered pockets keep my "mom things" safe and easily accessible.” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; machine-washable changing pad; adjustable backpack straps; two insulated bottle pockets; stroller straps | Available Styles: Black, Charcoal, Dusty Rose | Size: 14.25 x 6.25 x 14.75 inches (L x W x H)

02 A Chic Vegan Leather Backpack That Complements Any Outfit Amazon The Honest Company City Backpack $108 See on Amazon With clean lines, this vegan leather backpack can be used whether you’re carrying baby/kid necessities or toting your own stuff to work. The pebbled texture of the faux leather exterior looks high-end, and it really complements any outfit, whether it’s a pair of sweats or a more dressed-up look for the day. It has seven exterior and three interior packets, so you have a place to stash everything you need. The lining is conveniently wipeable, and this backpack comes with a changing pad that has a zippered pocket to hold wipes. Helpful review: “I researched a TON before deciding on a diaper bag. I wanted one that was unisex, stylish, didn't "look" like a diaper bag, and was a backpack because I knew I would get sick of juggling a shoulder diaper bag. This fit the bill!” Notable Features: Insulated compartment; changing pad with pocket for wipes; wide-open zippered main compartment | Available Styles: Black, Rose Gold | Size: 17.72 x 14.96 x 18.11 inches (L x W x H)

03 An Adventure-Ready Backpack That Can Be Worn 4 Ways Amazon Carhartt Legacy Hybrid Convertible Backpack Tote Bag $47 See on Amazon This roomy backpack converts into a tote, a crossbody bag, a hand bag, and back again using the adjustable single strap. It has a large zippered main compartment, as well as a laptop sleeve and internal and external pockets. But most of all, it’s super durable. Made with a water-repellent, heavy-duty fabric the Carhartt brand is known for, this backpack can take a beating and still take on whatever adventure or activity is next. Helpful review: “I LOVE this backpack! It's really cute. Fits a lot. Comfortable to wear. Easy to wipe clean. Perfect as a large purse or durable diaper bag.” Notable Features: Zippered main compartment; padded laptop sleeve | Available Styles: Black, Brown, Purple | Size: 14.5 x 3.5 x 17 inches (L x W x H)

04 A Luxe-Looking Yet Affordable Backpack With Anti-Theft Design Amazon BROMEN Backpack Purse (Small) $40 See on Amazon You can carry this convertible backpack purse using two adjustable back straps, a shoulder strap, or using the top handle. It’s made of water-resistant vegan leather, has heavy-duty zippers, and has a fabric lining. The main compartment opens wide for easy access, but it’s actually on the back of the backpack as part of its anti-theft design. There are two zip pockets on the front for quickly grabbing smaller essentials. Helpful review: “I love this backpack purse! I was looking for a “mom purse”. I needed something that I could take my regular purse things in AND all my kids things in also so I don’t have to pack a diaper bag also. It’s super cute and good quality.” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; anti-theft design | Available Styles: 23 colors and patterns, including Brown, Black & Gray | Size: Small: 12 x 12.99 x 5.51 inches; Large: 13.78 x 14.96 x 6.3 inches (L x W x H)

05 A Canvas Backpack — Designed By Parents — With A Pocket For Everything Amazon Parker Baby Diaper Backpack $90 See on Amazon No matter how many pockets you think you need, you can always use more. This canvas backpack has 14, including insulated baby bottle pockets, a mommy pocket for keys and small valuables, a padded laptop pocket, and more. It comes with a changing pad and stroller straps, and it has a modern design you’ll love looking at (even if you don’t love the dirty burp cloths inside). Helpful review: “We are getting ready to welcome our third child, and with a preschooler and a toddler, hauling around the one-shoulder, oversized diaper bag was getting to be too much. I needed something that could hold all of our essentials – which will now include the needs of said preschooler, toddler, and a newborn – and was easy to haul all over town. This backpack fits the bill. It would seem there is a separate compartment or pocket for virtually every one of our items, including a generous sized front pocket where I keep my own items separate and easy to access.” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; waterproof changing pad; stroller straps; insulated pockets; key ring; padded laptop sleeve | Available Styles: Gray, Cream | Size: 18 x 7 x 14 inches (L x W x H)

06 A Cult-Fave Large Backpack That’s An Organizational Dream Amazon Ruvalino Diaper Bag Backpack $42 See on Amazon When you’re a busy mom, you can use all the organizational help you can get. This backpack is a consistent fan favorite with a sustained 4.8-star rating after more than 25,000 reviews. It has two big compartments and includes a changing pad, a mesh diaper organizer, a laptop pocket, insulated bottle pockets, an easy-access front mommy pocket, and a wide opening so you can find (and grab) everything in seconds. Plus, it’s durable and waterproof. Use it as a backpack, carry it with the top handles, or hang it on a stroller. Helpful review: “This backpack is HUGE and has so many pockets without looking like a big cluster of a mess of essentials! I like how there is elastic on the outsides of the pockets so our bottles don’t slide out and every size bottle fits! I’m able to bring the iPad/laptop along without worrying it’s going to get smashed it is super protected. Will recommend this bag to everyone.” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; insulated bottle pockets; stroller straps; changing pad; laptop sleeve | Available Styles: 8 colors, including Green, Black, Gray, Blue, Pink | Size: 11.8 x 7.9 x 16.5 inches (L x W x H)

07 A Diaper Bag That Looks Like A Classic Backpack Amazon Herschel Baby Settlement Sprout Backpack $100 See on Amazon You wouldn’t even know this was a diaper bag at first glance — it looks just like a classic Herschel backpack (and has the brand’s signature striped liner). But it comes with a water bottle pocket, laptop sleeve, and a changing pad that stows into a side compartment. Helpful review: “First off, this bag is TOUGH. It is well constructed and any dad (and mom) would be proud to carry this. If you're into cutesy printed diaper bags, this is not the bag for you. However, if you're into a no-fuss, comfortable, easy to use (a backpack seems much more sensible to me than a shoulder bag), this is the bag to get. Plus, you can transition it easily into a regular backpack (laptop compartment included!) after you're not using it for baby anymore.” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; changing mat with pockets; laptop sleeve | Available Styles: 10, including Pink, Blue, and Floral pattern | Size: 12.25 x 5.75 x 17.75 inches (L x W x H)

08 This Compact Backpack That Matches A Popular Stroller Perfectly Amazon UPPAbaby Changing Backpack $130 See on Amazon This sleek backpack from fan-favorite UPPAbaby can hold all your things without feeling bulky. If you’re already pushing an UPPAbaby stroller, you’ll love having a matching backpack in the same fabric and quality, but any parent will appreciate this pick’s smart design on its own. It has interior compartments for organization, and the backpack includes stroller straps, a changing pad, and an insulated bottle case. The exterior with full-grain leather accents is water-resistant, and the inner lining is wipeable because spills will happen. Helpful review: “First of all, the diaper bag is soft. It fits on the back of my stroller while I'm pushing the baby in the stroller. It fits underneath the stroller without me struggling to push it under. It is soooo easy for me to find things. Lots of compartments which keep everything organized. This diaper bag has made my life easier. I absolutely love it!” Notable Features: Wide-open zippered main compartment; stroller straps; insulated bottle case; changing pad; adjustable backpack straps | Available Styles: 10 colors, including Black, Blue, and Green | Size: 11.5 x 5.5 x 15 inches (L x W x H)

09 A Premium Backpack Tote With A Modern Design Amazon Petunia Pickle Bottom Pivot Backpack $169 See on Amazon If you love the convenience of a backpack but prefer the aesthetics of a purse, meet this beautiful convertible bag. You can carry it either as a tote or a backpack without adjusting the straps. There are eight pockets, including a bottom pocket to store wet or dirty items, insulated compartments, a hidden side bottle pocket, and chic styling all around with rose gold accents. Helpful review: “I LOVE this bag! I am a thrifty person and wasn't sure I could justify this purchase, but I am so glad I did. [...] The insulated pockets are wonderful to have and I am sure I will use them more as the little grows. The straps are made of the same material as a seat belt and I foresee them lasting a while. The bag is super stylish and can be carried as a tote or used as a backpack which is very handy. The changing pad is larger than the others I have which is also a plus. My only regret is not finding this bag sooner! Notable Features: Zippered main compartment; trolley luggage sleeve; washable changing pad; key clip; felt-lined phone pocket | Available Styles: 9, including Sand/Black, Leopard, Disney character designs | Size: 15 x 5.5 x 14.5 inches (L x W x H)

