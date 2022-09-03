We’ve all been part of the same nightly scene: Your little one negotiates for just 5 more minutes of playtime before they have to go to the dreaded bath. And once they’re in? They don’t want to get out. Here’s what you need to do: Toss in a bath bomb. Even the mere mention of a bath bomb will get your kid scrambling for the tub. And the best bath bombs for kids not only add exciting fizziness to the bath, they’re also made with nourishing ingredients, soothing scents to aid in bedtime, or include a surprise toy inside for the most bath-resistant kiddos.

Which Bath Bombs Are Safe For Kids

Fun is basically guaranteed, but you may be wondering about safety, and yes, bath bombs are generally considered safe to use, according to Poison Control. Bath bombs are typically made of baking soda, citric acid, and maybe Epsom salt, and often essential oils, fragrances, and glitter or dyes as well. Keep an eye out for skin irritation from any of those extras, like essential oils or dyes, if your kiddo has sensitive skin. It’s also a good idea to use bath bombs occasionally — not every day — and rinse off of your kid’s skin and the tub when bath time is over.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Bath Bombs For Kids

A big thing that that sets one bath bomb apart from another is the toy that comes with it. Many bath bombs now dissolve to real toys inside, and you can have fun customizing to your kiddo’s interest, from dinos and unicorns to safari animals and more. But it’s important to note that these trinkets can be choking hazards for little ones, so it’s best to give them to kids 3 years and up safe for kids 3 years old and up, since they’re less likely to put toys in their mouths. If you’re concerned about sensitive skin or plumbing issues, go for a simpler bath bomb with fewer ingredients; look for dye-free or fragrance-free options.

With all this in mind, keep reading for the best bath bombs for kids. Bath time is about to get a whole lot easier — and fun — for both of you.

01 The Cult Fave With Over 25,000 Reviews Amazon INTEYE Bath Bombs Gift (Set of 24) $20 SEE ON AMAZON Nearly 19,000 customers have given the INTEYE bath bombs gift set the five-star stamp of approval. They’re made with essential oils, shea and cocoa butters, and coconut oil and come in bright colors kids will enjoy. They don’t contain surprise toys, so this might be a good option for older kids who probably have other bath toys to go with this fizzy fun. And it’s worth noting you get 24 bombs in this set — that’s quite a bit more than most sets on this list. Helpful review: “My wife made the mistake of buying a fancy bath bomb and popped one into the tub with my toddler who went crazy for it! He calls them bath surprises and now gets really sad if we don't put one in the tub. As much as I love him I wasn't going to spend seven bucks every time he took a bath. Then I found these. Perfect. They work great, color the water, smell great and he loves the fizz and they do not break the bank by a long shot. Thanks for an affordable answer!”

02 These Colorful Dino Bath Bombs With Fun Extras Amazon STARYAR Organic Dinosaur Bath Bombs (Set of 9) $18 SEE ON AMAZON If you have a kiddo who loves dinosaurs, they will absolutely love the Staryar organic dinosaur bath bombs. Your little one has likely played with one of those dinosaur egg digging toys where kids excavate an artificial dinosaur egg and leave behind a big old mess. Now your kid can have the same satisfaction in the bath. As the colorful bath bomb egg dissolves, a dinosaur toy is revealed. Each egg is infused with shea butter and essential oils. This set of nine also comes with learning cards and temporary tattoos. Helpful review: “I’ve bought a few other bath bombs for my grandson, but these bath bombs are by far the best I’ve ever bought. The colors are really good, the dinosaurs inside the bath bombs are not tiny and hard, these dinosaurs are soft and big and the bath bombs soften the water. My grandson is 3 years old and he loves taking a bath at Nana’s house because I try to keep them around.”

03 This Set Of Dessert-Themed Bath Bombs Amazon Aofmee Bath Bombs (Set of 6) $15 SEE ON AMAZON The Aofmee bath bombs look as good as they smell and come in shapes your kid will get excited about, like donuts and cupcakes. They include delicious scents like strawberry and vanilla, lavender and shea, and mango and papaya, so your kid will leave the bath smelling oh so fresh from the essential oils. These bath bombs are made with cocoa and shea butter and are enriched with vitamins A, E, and F for moisturizing skin. Helpful review: “We really love these bath bombs! They smell amazing and are really cute. I love that they come in a cute container and especially that it comes with a tool to help open them! My daughter took a bath with the cupcake celebration one, and her skin was SO SOFT afterwards! I would recommend for sure!”

04 These Glittery Bath Bombs With a Jewelry-Themed Surprise Amazon Clear and Fresh Unicorn Bath Bombs (Set of 9) $20 SEE ON AMAZON These unicorn bath bombs are perfect for little jewelry lovers and kids obsessed with unicorns. Each bath bomb includes a ring, barrette, necklace, bracelet, or hair tie. They come in a pack of nine and each bomb is made with essential oils and coconut oil. Scents include peppermint, bubble gum, and blueberry, and leave the bath looking glittery and colorful. Helpful review: “My daughter was so infatuated once she realized a surprise popped out of her bath bomb. You end up with unicorn colored water, a good surprise inside such as a ring.. Jewelry.. hair ties, and one happy child :)”

05 These Primary Color Bath Bombs For Color Exploration Amazon Spa-Da Kids Bath Bombs (Set of 8) $14 SEE ON AMAZON The Spa-Da kids bath bombs are great for budding artists who will enjoy mixing the single-colored orbs to make their own special mix. Made with essential oils, they come in three colors (red, blue, and yellow) to encourage kids to mix and create new colors. We love that the bath bombs come in a resealable bag, and the light orange scent keeps things simple. Helpful review: “I don’t usually write reviews but I was so pleased with this product that I had to share! My daughter has lots of allergies and eczema and for so long we kept bath bombs from her, but our eldest daughter got to use them from time to time and she always looked envious. After finding these for a little Valentines’s Day gift, she is having zero adverse reaction as far as allergies and eczema, but more than that she’s having a blast being included in the fizzy bath time fun! I love that we get to support this business as well. We will purchase again!”

06 A Bright Bath Bomb Set With Animal Toys Amazon Excalla Bath Bombs for Kids (Set of 12) $25 SEE ON AMAZON These Excalla bath bombs provide a fun animal toy surprise in each one, and the bright colors are attractive, too. They’re made with essential oils, shea and coconut butters, and 12 different scents, including vanilla, chamomile, and strawberry. Helpful review: “I have three little boys, and they just LOVED these! Instead of fighting bath time, they now beg to take baths! They smell great, turn the water a fun color, and the toy inside, although it is just tiny, is apparently VERY exciting!”

07 These Calming Lavender Bath Bombs That Are Dye-Free Amazon Lagunamoon Organic Bath Bombs (Set of 6) $10 SEE ON AMAZON For fizzy fun without the frills, try the Lagunamoon bath bombs. They don’t have dyes and come in a simple, soothing lavender scent to calm your little one down before bedtime. They’re made with essential oils, like lavender and tea tree, and shea butter and coconut and sunflower seed oils to soothe skin. Helpful review: “Our kiddos love these! I was a bit hesitant to go the bath bomb route because they have sensitive skin, but we rinse off quickly post-bath, and we're good to go! They love the toys & would highly recommend!”

08 The Bath Bombs That Also Make A Bubbly Bath Amazon Two Sisters Spa Bubble Bombs (Set of 6) $30 SEE ON AMAZON If it’s bubbles your kids want, look no further than the Two Sisters Spa bubble bombs. They not only fizz but make the bath a bubbly experience, which means finding the surprise toy they release will be even more fun for kids (the toys can be animals, rings, bouncy balls, or even balloons). Made with essential oils, these come in six bright colors and fun scents like banana and grape that kids will love. And the next time you go to stock up, these come in themed scents and designs for holidays and other interests, too. Helpful review: “These are our favorite bath bombs for kids… and we’ve tried a LOT! Our youngest has sensory processing disorder so baths are an integral part of her calming down at the end of the day.. she LOVES her bath bombs and bubble baths, even better when she can combine both and get a cute prize!”

09 This Set Of Mini Bath Bombs Amazon PickMora Organic Mini Bath Bombs (Set of 30) $23 SEE ON AMAZON With 30 bath bombs included in this PickMora organic mini bath bomb set, you’ll have plenty for kids that really need the bath time motivation or if you have more than one kiddo. The set features six different scents and is made essential oils, shea and cocoa butter, and organic coconut oil. Keep in mind these are mini size, so you can use a couple per bath or enjoy the lighter fizz. Helpful review: “In love with this product. My son loves bath bombs and these hit the mark on so many ways: price, no mess, and don’t irritate his skin. We will be adding these to auto ship!”

10 The Best Bath Bomb Set To Share With Your Kids Amazon Comfso Bath Bombs for Kids (Set of 10) $17 SEE ON AMAZON Looking for a one-and-done set that has bath bombs for you and your kids? You’ll want these Comfso Bath Bombs. The set includes 10 bath bombs made with essential oils and shea butter; six come in fun shapes, like a heart, donut, or cupcake to appeal to little ones while the cube-shaped ones are ones you can grab when you want a spa-like bath. Helpful review: “Love these!!! Got them for my 5 yr old daughter and she loves them. They are cool shapes and colors and smell great and they even come with a handy tool to help you open the packaging which is always a frustration of mine - unwrapping bath bombs. I highly recommend these.”