A warm soapy bath with some favorite bath toys can relax your baby and set the mood for bedtime, whether they get wildly ramped up or grumpy at the end of the day. As a mom of two littles that have gone through numerous moldy or just plain boring bath toys, I am always on the hunt for the best bath toys for babies.

While very young babies are simply happy to be in the water (of an infant tub), once a baby is old enough to graduate to a regular-sized tub, toys become key, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), which suggests using containers, floating toys, and even waterproof books as distractions so you can go about cleaning your little one.

Bath toys have come a long way since the moldy and mildewed rubber duckies of your own childhood. Many toys are now designed to be mold-free, either by coming apart for easy cleaning, being smooth and crevice-free, or allowing water to freely drain as they air dry.

To keep your baby engaged (and busy) during their bath, it helps to have several different kinds of bath toys in your bath toy organizer. Our picks below feature a variety of mold-free toys, truck bath toys, toys that light up in the water, and water wheels that teach cause and effect.

So, settle in on the bath mat, drink in those precious baby giggles, and enjoy watching your little one explore playing with water.

The Best Mold-Free Bath Toys

The Cutest Easy-Clean Squirting Toys

Squirting toys are the top offenders for getting moldy. But...the innovative, watertight screw-on design of these squirting bath toys lets water drain after a bath and makes them easy to clean thoroughly (although dishwasher use is not recommended). Specially designed to be used by younger babies, they are meant to be squeezed with two hands from the top and bottom to squirt. Parents love that the pieces are interchangeable, making for a fun matching game when older babies can put them back together.

Helpful Review: “These are a great solution to a gross problem. We had other bath time squirters but they got full of the dreaded black flakes within a few weeks. These however have been in use for about a month now and no flakes because they dry completely between bath time. I wish these had existed for my first born, but I'm happy to have them now! Baby loves them, and I love them. So cute and the baby loves taking them apart and putting them back together, but he loves shooting the water out most of all.”

Recommended Age: 9 months and up | Material: Non-Phthalate PVC

This Dishwasher-Safe Seaplane For Taking Mickey In The Tub

This waterproof Green Toys Mickey Mouse Seaplane is amazing for bath time because it features everyone’s favorite mouse, it drains well, and it’s dishwasher safe for hands-off cleaning. Like all Green Toys, the pieces are made using recycled milk jugs and are free of BPA, phthalates, and PVC. The seaplane’s chunky design makes it easy for younger babies to hold, and it floats on water for use beyond the bath — some shoppers reported fun using it in pools too. The plastic is free from coatings or paint, so there’s no worrying about chipping in the water!

Helpful Review: “What can you say, this toy is absolutely adorable. It's a Mickey Seaplane that is a hit with young kids in a bath or pool setting. It's a perfect size, it's quite durable and it feels high quality. If it gets filled with water, it will capsize and stop floating, so that's one thing to keep an eye out for, but it drains easily through vents in the main ballasts. [...] As with all things Mickey, this is a cute and very fun toy!”

Recommended Age: 6 months and up | Material: Recycled Plastic

Some Mold-Free Rubber Duckies That Are Completely Sealed

Unlike most rubber duckies, this bath set is completely sealed, so there’s no worrying about mold building up! The nontoxic material is free of lead, phthalates, and BPA. The set includes three colorful, connectable rings that hold the three floating ducks — so baby has lots of ways to play. Reviewers rave about how much their LOs love this set; it has a 4.9-star rating with more than 1,200 ratings on Amazon.

Helpful Review: “I was looking for some bathtub toys for my twins who are teething. So, the product needed to be soft and the paint shouldn't come out. This product was beyond my expectations. I was a bit concerned about the ‘hooks’ of the rings, but they're very soft, there's no concern they will hurt my babies mouths but they are also not so soft that they can cut it with their teeth. The fact that there's absolutely no way for the water to go in and create black mold is even a bigger plus. The little ones love them!!! I recommend it.”

Recommended Age: All ages | Material: Rubber

This Whimsical Cloud & Drop Set That Comes Apart For Draining and Cleaning

Perfectly sized for little hands, this soft-to-the-touch set can be opened and closed with a simple click. These are great for younger babies that can’t squeeze squirting toys yet, as all they require is being submerged and lifted. The holes in the bottom create rainfall, letting babies play with cause and effect. The PVC- and phthalate-free pieces drain fully after bath time, keeping them mold free. Even better? They can be popped in the dishwasher for sanitizing.

Helpful Review: “Going on a year, NO mold! [...] My kids LOVE taking a warm ‘tub’ nightly. So, these are used daily. We are going on a year and we have not had any problems with mold. I love that they are dishwasher safe. I throw them in the dishwasher once a month or so (I have always done this with bath toys). Honestly, I bet I could go longer, they never look or smell dirty. [...] This is a wonderful bath toy!”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: TPR (Thermoplastic Rubber)

An Adorable Polar Bear Ring Toss Set That Won’t Grow Mold

Babies and toddlers love playing ring toss with this airtight, mold-free polar bear bath toy. The four rings float and the polar bear is weighted to float face-up, avoiding any frustration while babies practice their hand-eye coordination and have fun developing dexterity. To add to the educational value, each of the polar bear’s feet have paws colored like the rings, so kids can work on color matching. The polar bear is so cute that multiple reviewers reported their kids carry it around the house between baths.

Helpful Review: “I got this toy when my daughter was 9 months old and she was immediately obsessed with it! She loves the rings the most, she plays with one in her mouth most the time [...] She did not start doing too much the the polar bear until recently (1 year old now) and now she is starting to put the rings on his legs on her own. We use only this toy in the bath for the past 3 months and she is not bored with it yet worth every penny! Water does not get into the polar bear and she has beat up the rings a ton and they still look brand new so the durability is awesome.”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: PVC, Polypropylene, and Iron (inside weight)

A Squishy Book They Can Take In The Bath (And Three Mold-Free Penguins!)

Little bookworms will love this set that lets them take a six-page book and three matching penguins into the bath and back out again! Reviewers love the rhyming, waterproof pages and the attached mesh bag that allows the fully sealed penguins to fully drain, keeping them mold-free and safe from being lost. The sturdy penguins float on the surface of the water and they are the perfect size to be easily gripped by little hands. The penguins especially are a huge hit with babies — one adorable Amazon review included a picture of a sleeping baby gripping one of their beloved penguins.

Helpful Review: “My (now) 17 month old got these for Christmas, and they were almost immediately his favorite toy. He plays with them outside the bath and carries one in each hand around all day. We could probably get rid of all his other toys and he wouldn't notice, he spends his entire day playing only with these. I had to buy replacements because one night we couldn't find where he hid them....we eventually did, and I don't regret it, because I'm sure they'll get lost again, and at least we'll have some more on hand! These are the best toy ever, as far as I'm concerned. They keep him entertained all day!”

Recommended Age: 4 months to 2 years | Material: Plastic

Some Fan-Favorite Drainable Bubbles That Shake, Rattle, and Float

These floating bubbles have a cult following with over 23,000 reviews on Amazon, where they have amassed an amazing 4.8-star rating. The 2.5-inch bubbles are designed to stay mold free, thanks to drain holes and fully sealed enclosures. The animal characters in the bubbles rotate and are weighted to stay upright and the textured colored rings around the bubbles move independently. Babies can dunk them underwater and watch them float to the surface or roll them along the surface and they also function as rattles thanks to the beads inside.

Helpful Review: “I got these for my 5 month old's bathtime, and they're just as great outside of the bath! Baby likes picking these up and watching them bob up and down in the water, and these dry easily since they have no cracks or crevices. Outside of the bath, she likes playing with these during tummy time. [...] She loves taking them out of the tub, putting them back in, and slapping them to make them rattle around in the tub. I like that these are on the bigger side- baby can still pick them up with two hands, and they're not a choking hazard.”

Recommended Age: 4 months and up | Material: Plastic

This Cute Chomping Whale Bath Toy For Practicing Hand-Eye Coordination

Little ones will have a whale of a time with this clever set. Made with BPA-, PVC-, and phthalate-free plastic, the whale features a chomping jaw that is operated by squeezing the tail. The jaw is soft and flexible to keep little fingers safe and the set drains well so it won’t get moldy. The holes in the bottom of the whale are fun for making rainfall and also aid in improving airflow to prevent mildew. Babies will enjoy watching you use the whale to eat up the included four fish rings, and toddlers can do the task themselves for an activity that helps with hand-eye coordination. One reviewer noticed another fun feature: “A little trick with this is if you hold the mouth open, and dip it under water upright....the airhole will bubble out and spray water like a real whale.”

Helpful Review: “Awesome bath toy!!! I was looking for bath toys for my 1 year old after I realized the rubber ones I had were full of mold! This dries easily and has no crevices for mold to grow. The whale is also super cute and she loves when I help her pretend to eat the small rings with the whales mouth. She also enjoys sticking her hand in and out of the mouth to grab the little toys. Adorable and makes bath time fun!”

Recommended Age: 10 months and up | Material: Plastic

These Dishwasher-Safe Boats For Worry-Free Open-Ended Play

Made with a plant-based resin that’s free of BPA and PVC, these little floating boats encourage a variety of play styles. Thanks to their open design, they stay free of mold and are easy to clean – they’re even dishwasher safe on the top rack. Babies enjoy stacking, floating and pouring with them, and of course, gnawing on them. Parents report these durable toys are a hit in the bath and are also great for the beach, water table, and sand box.

Helpful Review: “These Green Sprouts Floating Boats are great bath and water toys! I recently had to throw away a ton of bath toys because of mold! I was so glad to find these. They are safe and fun bath toys that my 18 month old loves! He has fun stacking and playing with them in the water, he is also obsessed with pouring water from one boat to another.”

Recommended Age: 4 months and up | Material: PLA Starch Material (PSM), Polypropylene

The Best Light-Up Bath Toys

These Light-Up Toys That Are Out Of This World

Your little budding astronaut will love this chunky space-themed set and its LED-powered light-up feature. The adorable toys light up for 15 seconds at a time to save the battery and can be reactivated by dunking them again or tapping the back. The durable astronaut and rocketship are the perfect size for kids’ hands and the glowing feature is bright enough to be enjoyed even with the lights on.

Helpful Review: “I know these are bath toys, but my little guy loves them in bed, the couch, the car, everywhere. Both are super cute, soft and chunky. The lights work fine, and he thinks the red lights on the rocket are perfect for blast off. They work in the water, but he just touches the two sensors whenever he wants to have 'on land' space fun. Price is pretty much perfect for such fun space buddies.”

Recommended Age: 9 months and up | Material: Roto PVC, PVC, Steel, and Silicone

An Affordable Light-Up Dinosaur That’s Water-Activated

This squeezable dinosaur bath toy glows with bright multicolored lights that turn once in the water. The phthalate-free dino is smooth and easy to wipe down and at just over 4-inches long, it isn’t a choking hazard and can’t go down the drain. Parents say the lights stay on until the toy is dry and that because it is fully sealed (and floats), there’s no risk of mold buildup. Is your baby more of a unicorn fan? Try this version instead!

Helpful Review: “Very cute toy and very fun to play with in the tub. It lights up as soon as it touches the water cycles through a few different colors. It is visible with the lights on in the bathroom but also very cool if you want to turn the lights off and have a bit of a light show. Also cute as just a floating tub toy. We've had it for 6 months and it still lights up.”

Recommended Age: 9 months and up | Material: Phthalate-free PVC Rubber

The Glow-In-The-Dark Set That Guarantees A Shooting Star At Bath Time

A little different for a light-up bath toy, Munchkin’s Catch a Glowing Star set glows in a dark (or just dim) bathroom after being charged up in sunlight or with a lightbulb. Reviewers’ posted photos show that this set gets super bright. The scooping action helps littles work on hand-eye coordination and the net’s handle has a handy suction cup on the end for storage or so kids can play a little glowing star basketball. The adorable palm-sized glowing stars are easy for kids to grip and have no holes, so they won’t collect water and grow mold.

Helpful Review: “Munchkin always makes a great product but I think they knocked it out of the park with this glow in the dark catch a star set. We sometimes have to do some wheeling and dealing with our toddler to get him to take a bath voluntarily. [...] Enter the Munchkin catch a glowing star toy. Our boys love these. They glow in the dark so it's different from a normal run of the mill bath because you can turn the lights out and make bath time special. [...] We really love this toy, but more importantly our kids both love this toy. [...]”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: Plastic, Mesh

The Best Water Wheel Bath Toys

An Affordable and Feature-Packed Water Wheel Set

This water wheel set is meant to be set up vertically to set off a chain reaction when little ones pour in water with the included scoop. The order of the pieces can be changed to create different effects, offering little scientists room for experimentation. Strong suction cups hold the pieces to the wall; reviewers note the trick to a good suction is slightly wetting them before applying. Parents say the set drains well and doesn’t collect mold.

Helpful Review: “I’m so happy I got these for my son. They’re super easy and simple for him to use. They’re adorable. I’m very impressed with the suction power. Strong enough that it won’t ever fall but also super easy to take out by using the tab to lift off the wall. The cups are the perfect size for my 20 month old son. This has been his bath and shower go-to for the past few months.”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: Polypropylene and PVC

This Elephant Water Wheel Set That Can Be Held Or Stuck To The Wall

This BPA-free water wheel set has spray, sprinkle, and spin effects and is fully powered by water. The elephant can attach to the wall or tub with strong suction cups, but also features kid-friendly handles on the sides for freestyle water play or for homes without a smooth surface. One relieved reviewer said, “Sometimes it’s the only reason [my little one] will get in [the bath] without resistance.”

Helpful Review: “Got this to replace our old bath toys and it’s been a hit [...] she loves to ‘scoop the wata’ and change the attachment pieces. The suction device I found works on both the tub and the tile of the shower, the surface of the tub or tile should be wet prior to attempting to suction and it’s been holding in place with no issues. [...]”

Recommended Age: 18 months and up | Material: Plastic

The Ultimate Freestanding Water Wheel For Bath Time & Beyond

At almost 17-inches tall, this mega waterwheel toy has tons of fun effects for little ones to play with. Unlike other water wheels, this one is freestanding and has no suction cups, making it a good fit for showers or tubs with a wide back ledge, and then outside in the yard when warm weather hits. Parents say this toy is stronger and more durable than they were expecting, standing up to baths, as well as backyard water table play and beach trips. The spinning wheels turn easily and kids love the little dump truck that comes with this set.

Helpful Review: “This toy is so much fun! Way more durable than any other water wheel toy we've had!! The base is nice and flat so it has not tipped over at all. The wheels actually spin easily, and the dump truck is an extra bonus! We haven't tried it with sand yet because it's been living in our shower. [...] It works really well with water, and I'm sure it would work great with fine or play sand. We've had it for about a month and I just realized that the heart shaped knob turns to make the flow fast vs slow! [...] That makes the toy so much more fun!!!”

Recommended Age: 18 months and up | Material: Polypropylene, Phthalate-free PVC

This Set Where Monkey’s Moving Eyes Will Mesmerize Baby

There are two ways to pour water into this cute and colorful water wheel bath toy. The orange propeller and little yellow star spins, as do the monkey’s eyes, which many reviewers said cracked their babies up. The BPA- and lead-free set is compact, making the most of a small space in the tub. Two strong suction cups keep it in place while the spraying water keeps your little one entertained — while you try to get them clean!

Helpful Review: “I bought this for my 15 month old grandson to keep him happily busy during bath time. He LOVES this. He has not mastered how to pour water in it (so I do that), but he absolutely loves the eyes turning and the water spraying out. It'll be even more entertaining when he pours it in himself. The suction is great and it's such a sturdy toy. The price point is reasonable too! [...] As I'm always looking for entertaining/developmentally challenging toys, I'd rate this in the top group of them. It's ADORABLE!!!!”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: Plastic

The Unique, Award-Winning Set That Even Older Toddlers Love

The 2021 winner of the Parent’s Pick Award, this submarine-themed bath toy is designed to work in showers and most tubs. Perfect for older babies and toddlers, kids fill the submarine with water using the included yellow cup with handle. The water can then be released in a fun gushing splash with the orange button (hello fine motor skills!) Kids can experiment with different water levels and using the three included balls. The yellow cup stores neatly on top of the compact toy, which is self-draining.

Helpful Review: “Anyone who has a baby knows it’s hard to keep them entertained. This toy has been my son's only entertainment in the bath for almost a month. Sometimes he just plays with the balls, sometimes he’s putting the ball in the cup and sometimes he uses the toy appropriately. He loves putting the balls in the tube and pushing the button. He hasn’t quite figured out the water part so I help with that but it keeps his attention. [...] I love that there’s no batteries and really nothing to potentially break so it should last until he gets bored with it.”

Recommended Age: 18 months and up | Material: Plastic

These Deceptively Simple Water Pipes That Let Babies Experiment

Sometimes simple is best when it comes to bath toys. These colorful pipes don’t have as many bells and whistles as the others, but many reviewers’ babies find their more open-ended nature captivating. The five BPA- and PVC-free pieces can be configured in many different ways to change the flow of the water and reviewers said they noticed an improvement in their little ones’ hand-eye coordination from practicing pouring into these colorful tubes.

Helpful Review: “Our 18 month old adores these. His older sisters (5 and 7) have been enjoying them in the tub too. They work great and stick really well. The only negative is that we have temper tantrums now because baby boy wants to take a bath all the time.”

Recommended Age: 12 months and up | Material: Plastic

The Best Truck Bath Toys

A Trio Of Vehicles For All The Tub Adventures

This set offers truck-loving LOs three different vehicles to play with in the tub. The truck and digger have real moving parts for scooping and dumping water, perfect for practicing fine motor skills. The little boat can be filled with water, which pours from the spout. These high-quality vehicles are free of BPA and phthalates and each measures about 2 to 3 inches long, making them the perfect size for little hands at bath time. The colorful vehicles are also a blast at the beach.

Helpful Review: “I had gotten these [for] my toddler son and he loved them. They are easy for his little hands and they have fallen down the stairs and been in the bath tub and still work great. [...]”

Recommended Age: 18 months to 5 years | Material: Thermoplastic Rubber

The Best Easy-Squirt Trucks For Babies

Reviewers say these brightly-colored little trucks that squirt, squeak, and float are “worth every penny.” Make sure you have a towel on hand, because the soft, squishy material lets babies easily squirt a steady stream. To keep babies entertained, the set features a variety of colors and vehicle types, including a green sports car, a blue semi-truck, an orange semi-truck, and a red SUV. Even better, Nuby bath toys are free of BPA, Phthalates and other suspected harmful chemicals. Just note that this set will need to be cleaned regularly to prevent mold.

Helpful Review: “These bath toys are great! My little one loves bath time and these toys will make it even more fun for him especially when he goes into the big bath. Lovely bright colours, easy for him to grab, great fun squirting water.”

Recommended Age: 6 months and up | Material: Phthalates-free PVC

Also Nice: A Quick-Drying Organizer With 14,000+ Reviews

All of these new bath toys need somewhere to live — preferable not on the edge of the tub! This BPA-free organizer comes backed by more than 10,000 perfect five-star reviews. It has four see-through mesh pockets that make it easy for little ones to find their favorite toy with ease. Unlike other organizers, the open mesh design is optimal for airflow, helping toys drain. It comes with two different styles of hooks to ensure it will work with whatever tile or bathroom surface you have. Even better, this double-stitched organizer is guaranteed for life and can be washed in your washing machine! Have a TON of bath toys? Try the even larger model.

Helpful Review: “Not only is there plenty of room for 6 rubber animals, complete foam alphabet and 10-digit numbers, and other random toys, this organizer actually sticks to the wall! I used windex on the wall just like the instructions explained, turned the hook, and voila! They stuck to a wall that's not exactly a flat surface. Also, I love this toy bag because it leaves corner tub space available for shampoo,conditioner, and soap bottles. In my house, that extra space is priceless! Don't look any further than this product. It is AWESOME.”

Recommended Age: Not available | Material: Ethylene Vinyl Acetate