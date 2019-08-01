From crushing your leg day workout (probably at home, nowadays) to sporting an athleisure look when you’re out and about, the perfect pair of workout leggings can keep you comfy and (dare we say?) inspire confidence. When it comes to fit, feel, and style, compression leggings are our leg wear of choice, especially when it comes to a hardcore sweat sesh. That’s because these stretchy miracle workers make the recovery process so much easier by improving blood circulation, reducing swelling, cutting down on soreness, and helping you feel way less tired post-workout.

They also have the potential to be super comfy and super fashionable so they can be worn as loungewear and grocery store attire, too. Better yet, there’s no shortage of options; you can find compression leggings for women or men, in standard or plus sizes, and in an array of different styles, materials, and colors. So whether you’re headed to the gym for a high-impact workout or your yoga mat for a meditative stretch, some fresh new leggings will up your workout (or errand) game. So, we’ve rounded up some of the cutest, highest-rated, and most affordable leggings you can buy on Amazon because you deserve a clothing refresh without breaking the bank.

Best Non-See-Through Leggings

These stretchy yoga pants give you the ultimate combination of high-waist tummy control and comfort. Bonus points: They’re designed with quality fabric that’s impossible to see through, so that means there’s zero chance you’ll accidentally give the person on the machine behind you a peep show.

One Reviewer Said: “Just received these and must say I am thrilled. I wanted to try a light compression [pair of pants] and these are perfect, not too ‘compressed’. I am always skeptical about online ordering but these are perfect, feel great, and [are] inexpensive.”

Best Versatile Leggings

There’s a four-way stretch in these high-waisted yoga pants that make moving around super easy, whether you’re working really hard on that downward-facing dog or hardly working while watching Netflix in bed. The best part? There’s a pocket for your phone which means you’ll never drop it (again).

One Reviewer Said: “I used this product under my dress for my granddaughter's wedding rather than pantyhose…sort of as a slip capri. They worked perfectly!! When summer comes again, I’ll wear [as] capris!”

Best Staple Black Leggings

Compression leggings that don’t make you want to rip them off in a fit of pain/anger? Check. There’s a sturdy waistband in this pair of leggings that keeps everything in place, along with very breathable fabric that will make your legs so, so happy.

One Reviewer Said: “These are by far the most comfortable pair of leggings I have ever worn. It was such a relief to wear a pair of pants and not have to pull the waistband up every time I stood up.”

Best Leggings With A Pocket

Choose from an entire selection of bright, pretty colors with this yoga pants line. Each features a pocket to keep your smartphone safe and light compression for your midsection. While they’re great for yoga, they’re also perfect to wear around the house or out to run errands. So many wins all around.

One Reviewer Said: “These leggings fit very well and are insulated to make the cold mornings bearable. I purchased more after the first cold morning I wore than! They fit like a glove...”

Best Budget Leggings

Coming in at under $13, these soft and buttery leggings are a steal. With a high waist that’ll keep you covered, these polyester and spandex leggings are squat-proof, and come in tons of different colors and patterns to help keep yoga class interesting. They’re also soft enough to comfortably sleep in.

One Reviewer Said: “Omg these are the MOST comfortable leggings I’ve ever owned. They are smooth. Soft like butter. It’s like a hug in the form of fabric. They are so incredibly soft and comfortable. And now I never want to wear anything else. Also not see through which is great.”

Best Anti-Chafing Leggings

Love the idea of leggings but can’t stand the idea of chafing? Then you might want to pick up a pair of these high waisted leggings. Made from nylon, polyester, and spandex, these leggings have interlock seams that are in place to help reduce chafing and rubbing. That way, every run will be a comfortable one. They’re also sweat-proof and available in a ton of different colors.

One Reviewer Said: “These leggings are perfect for leg day! The material is quite thick so it's absolutely squat proof. They are also breathable though and very form fitting.”

Best Odor-Reducing Leggings

There’s way more to these cute floral leggings than meets the eye. They also promise to improve blood circulation, feature a four-way stretchy fabric, and whisk away sweat and odor (because, ugh, the gym odor part is forever inevitable). If flowers aren’t your thing, have no fear — these come in over 30 other patterns and colors.

One Reviewer Said: “These are awesome. I needed to fly to the Midwest from California when I was less than a month postop from hip surgery. My doctor was concerned about blood clots and wanted me to get a compression garment for my leg. I decided on these after reading many reviews and they were perfect. I will never fly cross-country or internationally without them. Comfortable, good looking, and excellent compression.”

Best Leggings For Working Up A Sweat

Sauna pants are next level. These sleek black and purple leggings offer a stretchy waistband and neoprene fabric, which makes you sweat extra hard and kicks off a whole lot of calorie burning. You may not want to lounge in these, but if you want to make your workout go further, they’re the perfect accessory.

One Reviewer Said: “The pants were easy to slide on and they weren't too tight. There is enough room in them that I can put on a pair of leggings and still be comfortable. The more you move in them, the more you will sweat. They tend to get a little heavy as you sweat, but that's to be expected. They sit high up on the waist without pinching or binding. There's an added benefit of extremely soft skin when you take them off.”

