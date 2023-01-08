Keeping a home neat is not an easy task. Why is that? No sugarcoating: Because most households have way too much stuff. While decluttering helps, you need structure to keep things tidy. The best cube storage creates an easy-to-use system that corrals everything and is often even customizable to suit your needs as they change. Whether it’s your kid’s ever-growing toy collection, clothes and shoes, cleaning and craft supplies, or stuff you actually want to look at like family photos and vacation souvenirs, cube storage units can help you make sense of it all. Finally.

What Is The Best Cube Storage?

The best cube storage unit is the one that fits your specific needs, but here are a couple more quick things to consider when finding the right unit for your space:

Assembly: Worried about your handyman skills? The best cube systems can be assembled with minimal tools and effort, or without ever touching a tool at all. Once you’ve got it built, just throw in a couple of bin inserts and you’ll be in KonMari heaven.

Material : Most cube storage is made from metal or an engineered wood. Metal furniture is durable, fairly affordable, and easy to wipe clean; keep in mind it can also be heavy, and popular wired metal designs can look more utilitarian than other options. Engineered wood, like particle board or medium-density fiberboard (MDF), has the advantage of being affordable while giving the more traditional look of wood, though it's not as durable as solid wood and more susceptible to water damage. Plastic cube storage will likely be the most budget-friendly option.

: Most cube storage is made from metal or an engineered wood. Metal furniture is durable, fairly affordable, and easy to wipe clean; keep in mind it can also be heavy, and popular wired metal designs can look more utilitarian than other options. Engineered wood, like particle board or medium-density fiberboard (MDF), has the advantage of being affordable while giving the more traditional look of wood, though it’s not as durable as solid wood and more susceptible to water damage. Plastic cube storage will likely be the most budget-friendly option. Modular: Cube storage with a modular design is versatile and can be assembled in different shapes to fit your space, and you can add on to it as your collection of things grows or even separate it into different areas. On the other hand, standalone cube storage comes in sturdier, non-adjustable designs and often adds a more polished look to a space.

With all that in mind, keep scrolling for the best cube storage options around. And don’t forget: You may want to consider anchoring sturdier cube storage units to the wall.

01 This Large Cube Organizer For Vertical Or Horizontal Storage amazon Better Homes and Gardens Organizer (12 Cubes) $142 See on Amazon This large cube storage organizer features 12 cubbies and is large enough to function as a room divider or even as a walk-in closet organization system; its minimal design makes it simple to fit in with any decor style. Reviewers say it’s easy to assemble and sturdy, and it’ll instantly give structure to a space, whether you’re using it for vertical or horizontal storage. Though this unit isn’t modular, reviewers also note they’ve used two of them side by size to create a wall of cubby space, and each individual cube supports up to 10 pounds. Helpful Review: “These worked out great for us! Purchased two [...] They are currently being used in a play room and make excellent storage for all the toys. We purchased some bins to put throughout while other toys are on “display” for the kids to grab immediately. Our room looks great and these shelves were an amazing addition.” Dimensions: 15.35 x 43.35 x 57.4 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Engineered Wood, Iron | Modular: No | Color Options: White (pictured) ; Black

02 This Cult-Fave Modular Cube Organizer For A Great Price Amazon Amazon Basics Wire Grid Storage Shelves (6 Cubes) $38 See on Amazon This metal cube storage organizer can be used just about anywhere, but is ideal for pantry, laundry room, and garage storage. The wire grid design can be configured to fit just about any space and unlike faux-wood storage solutions, it won’t get ruined by spills from laundry detergent and other liquid messes. The plastic connectors make assembly a breeze — no tools required — and each cubby supports up to 10 pounds. Helpful Review: “I have bought these for my garage, craft room, sons room, and I just love them. They are great storage units that I don't have to worry about getting ruined! They are easy to assemble, you can add on to them, the cube space holds the fabric cubes or various other style cubes for lego storage, toy storage, planting and potting storage, tools, etc. They are durable, don't take up a lot of space, and can be built tall or wide. They even work great in my shoe closet!!!” Dimensions: 14 x 14 x 14 inches (L x W x H), Each Cube | Material: Powder-Coated Metal, Plastic | Modular: Yes | Color Options: Black (pictured); White

03 This Luxe-Looking Storage Cube With A Door amazon Way Basics Cube Cubby Organizer with Door (1 Cube) $24 See on Amazon Interested in cube storage but don’t want to see any of the stuff? Easily tuck away your things in one of these modular cube organizers with doors, which also features a higher per cube weight limit than most at 50 pounds. The cube is made from recycled paperboard and requires no tools to assemble — just peel and stick, really. It’s worth noting these are sold in single cubbies, so the more luxe design of this cube storage style does come at a premium. Helpful Review: “These are very light and the simplest storage addition I have ever found. I bought 10 - 12”x12”x12” storage boxes and stacked them up 5’ high. Assembly is very simple (after you figure out how to assemble the first one).” Dimensions: 13.4 x 11.2 x 12.6 inches (L x W x H), Each Cube | Material: Recycled Paperboard | Modular: Yes | Color Options: White (pictured); Black; Espresso; Grey; Natural

04 A Budget-Friendly Cube Storage Organizer amazon HOMIDEC Cube Storage Organizer (6 Cubes) $27 See on Amazon Need storage in a hurry and don’t want to blow your budget? This cheap cube storage organizer is the best deal of our picks, quick to assemble, and holds a ton. Because the shelves are made of plastic, instead of wood like other models, this organizer is great for storing art and cleaning supplies. The sturdy metal frame ensures that each cube can hold up to 15 pounds. Helpful Review: “It’s very easy to put together and I have it in a different shape because why not? The shelves are surprisingly sturdy, I put a bunch of hair dye and other supplies in one, and three big soap refill bottles in another and neither one broke or ripped or anything.” Dimensions: 11.81 x 24.41 x 36.61 inches (L x W x H) | Material: PE, Resin, Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene | Modular: Yes | Color Options: White (pictured); Black; Light Grey; Pink; Transparent

05 This Wall-Mounted Cube Storage Shelf amazon ClosetMaid Cubeicals Cube Storage Shelf (2 Cubes) $39 See on Amazon If you’re short on floor space, these wall-mount cube storage shelves will free up space and can be hung virtually anywhere. Display your family photos, organize your child’s books and toys, or slide a couple of cube inserts in for a place to store les display-worthy household items. Helpful Review: “I purchased two of these cube shelves. I LOVE THEM BOTH! Very pretty and nicely sturdy. I placed one each into my two bathrooms. They're very classy looking while perfectly doing the job I needed them to do which was store those bathroom essentials like extra toilet paper, makeup and hair products that you don't necessarily want your guests to see.” Dimensions: 11.7 x 24.1 x 12.5 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Engineered Wood | Modular: No | Color Options: Natural Gray (pictured); White; Birch; Chocolate; Dark Cherry; Espresso; Black

06 A Cube Storage Bookshelf Made For Display amazon FATORRI Industrial Storage Organizer Bookshelf (8 Cubes) $260 See on Amazon If you’re in the market for cube storage that looks more like a bookcase with cubbies, this is one that’s actually a piece of furniture meant to be shown off. While mostly engineered wood, it’s crafted in a deep walnut brown with natural-looking knots and grains for a rustic look. Plus, the metal frame adds support while making it look more like a traditional media console. And each cubby can hold up to 90 pounds — the highest cubby weight limit by far of our picks — and the top can hold up to 120 pounds, so it’s suitable for supporting a TV. Helpful Review: “We love this piece of furniture for our playroom/office. Was a perfect solution to hide some of the milllllions of toys our one year old has.” Dimensions: 13.58 x 62 x 30.12 inches (L x W x H) | Material: MDF, Wood, Metal | Modular: No | Color Options: Walnut Brown (pictured)

07 This Modern Changing Table With Cube Storage Space amazon South Shore Yodi Changing Table $420 See on Amazon This changing table with cube storage is gorgeous. The Scandinavian design with clean lines and a white-on-wood look blends seamlessly with mid-century decor. Four drawers, including a deep drawer for storing large items, and an open shelf with space for cube inserts adds function to this stunning changing table. Helpful Review: “I modified this with new handles and legs to fit my theme and got the pink and cream bins from the container store. I love how it turned out!!” Dimensions: 18.25 x 45 x 37.75 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Laminated Particleboard | Modular: No | Color Options: Natural Walnut and White (pictured); Soft Elm and White

08 A More Affordable Cube Organizer Changing Table Amazon Badger Basket Modern Baby Changing Table $150 See On Amazon This changing table with built-in bin cube organizers is a fave for its practicality. The changing pad and safety belt are included along with three large and three small storage baskets. You’ll also appreciate that each bin has a slot for labeling the contents of each bin. The changing pad supports children weighing up to 30 pounds, though it’s not clear what the weight limit is for the storage cubes. Helpful Review: “This is probably one of my favorite baby items. It's easy to assemble, I did it myself while 8 months pregnant. The drawers are very sturdy and won't loose their shape. All my baby's clothes, blankets, swaddles and some toys fits in the drawers. I also like how they are gray on one side and white on the other so you can choose which color you want.” Dimensions: 34.25 x 20.75 x 34.25 inches (L x W x H) | Material: MDF | Modular: No | Color Options: White/Gray (pictured); Espresso/Ecru; Gray/White

09 Nice To Have: This Set of Neutral Storage Cube Inserts amazon DULLEMELO Fabric Storage Cubes (Set of 4) $35 See on Amazon Faux leather pulls and a two-tone design give these fabric storage cubes a luxe appearance that instantly visually upgrades any cube storage system. The fabric liners keep dust and small items from falling out onto your shelves and are easy to clean by wiping with a damp rag or sponge. When not in use, simply collapse and tuck away. These cubes come in a standard 12-inch square size designed to slides right into cube storage cubbies. Helpful Review: “I love these storage bins - they look great in our cube storage up in our loft. They are good quality, and would recommend!” Dimensions: 12 x 12 x 12 inches (L x W x H) | Material: Polyester, Linen, Faux Leather | Color Options: White and Khaki (pictured); Gray; White and Gray; Black and Gray; White and Teal; Beige; Gray Lattice; White and Black; White and Green; White and Blue