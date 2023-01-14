Colder temperatures mean it’s time to layer up on gear, for both you and your baby. Whether that’s extra jackets, stroller blankets, hats, or more, going out in the winter just requires a ton of planning because it takes So. Much. Stuff. One thing that can make any outing a little easier for you, especially if you have a baby or toddler, is a footmuff, or bunting bag. These handy products are essentially weather-resistant sleeping bags that can be attached to your stroller, keeping your little one tucked warmly inside for those chilly day walks. They are insulated and have zippers for temperature control, which may save you some time from having to constantly wrestle a big puffy jacket on and off your tot. That alone is probably worth the price.

Are Stroller Footmuffs Universal?

Stroller footmuffs have features like anti-slip backs and harnesses that make them compatible with most strollers (double check to make sure it’s a universal one), so you don’t always have to worry about getting a specific footmuff for a specific stroller. That said, if you’re loyal to certain brand like UPPAbaby or Thule, there are footmuffs below specifically designed for those models.

What Age Do You Stop Using A Footmuff?

Stroller footmuffs come in infant and toddler sizes, and some even feature expandable zippered designs that grow with your child. With a zippered expandable design, some can even extend to fit a child up to 4 years old, so you don’t have to buy a new footmuff each year.

Ahead find eight of the best stroller footmuffs to keep your little one warm and cozy, plus a pair of stroller gloves to for you, too. Because unfortunately, they don’t make stroller footmuffs in adult sizes.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for the best footmuffs for stollers:

01 A Skip Hop Footmuff For Your Infant Car Seat Stroller System Amazon Skip Hop Stroller & Go Car Seat Cover $45 See on Amazon This footmuff from trusted baby brand Skip Hop has an elastic bottom and fits most car seats. It has a plush fleece lining to keep your baby snuggly and warm inside and a weather-resistant polyester shell to keep wetness out. It has a layered design for convenience, too. You can keep the collar closed during chillier temps or snap it open when it gets warmer, and the roll-away flap zips off and makes it easy for you to tuck your little one in or take them out. It’s machine washable, so you can toss it in with the rest of the laundry when you need a refresh. Helpful review: “This car seat cover has been wonderful for winter walks! It keeps baby nice and warm. I have to be careful to not over dress him underneath the cover as he can get a little too warm because it works so well! It's so much more convenient than putting on jackets and multiple blankets. Plus it's waterproof so we can still go for walks even when it's drizzling outside. I love that the cover rolls back when no longer needed. Also fits very nicely over the car seat. So easy to use. I love this thing!!” Dimensions: 16 x 3 x 27 inches | Material: Polyester | Available Colors: 4

02 The Best Universal Footmuff With A Bottom Foot Zipper For Temp Control Amazon CozyMe Waterproof Stroller Bunting Bag $57 See on Amazon Backed by an impressive 4.7-star rating on Amazon, this universal footmuff is made of water-repellant oxford fabric that wicks away moisture, and a hood you can cinch. There’s a central zipper for easy access, and side and bottom zippers to extend the size of the footmuff (for use up to 42 months) and open up the foot area to cool off feet to prevent overheating. There are also reflective strips so you can push your stroller safely in low-light conditions. This bunting has a universal fit, according to the brand, and even fits BOB strollers. Helpful review: “We're very happy with this footmuff purchased to be used with our Uppababy Vista. The holes line up well with the seat straps and the footmuff stays in place once you tie it down. The outside is made of a heavy duty nylon which feels very durable and water resistant and there is plenty of insulation to keep our baby nice and warm in the cold. The bottomzipper makes it easy to for our LO to stick out her feet if she want.” Dimensions: N/A | Material: Nylon | Available Colors: Black

03 This Cozy Sherpa Footmuff That’s Easy To Use Amazon JJ Cole Bundle Me Winter Toddler Bunting Bag $44 See on Amazon Your little one will stay cozy and warm in this sherpa-lined footmuff with a weather-resistant nylon exterior. You can Velcro the hood on and off, as well button up the front for different levels of warmth. The back panel is removable so you can easily access your stroller’s harness system, and it has a near-universal stroller fit — although it’s always best to check measurements to be sure. It’s available in a toddler size (featured) and an infant size. Helpful review: “We owned the infant Urban BundleMe but my one year old outgrew it. I really love this product I had to but the toddler size. It’s great for those super cold & windy days, my little one stays warm & cozy. I get a lot of use when I walk my older kiddos to/from school. It’s super easy to use, remove, & wash. People are always intrigued & we get compliments on how innovative & nice it looks.” Dimensions: 36 x 18 x 2.5 inches | Material: Nylon, sherpa | Available Colors: Black

04 A Splurge-Worthy Footmuff That Grows With Your Little One Amazon 7AM Enfant Blanket 212 Evolution Stroller Footmuff $200 See on Amazon Babies grow out of things so quickly, but you won’t have to worry about yours only using this footmuff for a couple of months. It has both length and width extensions so it can grow with your child up to 4 years. It has a water-repellent outer shell to protect your baby from the elements and a soft micro-fleece lining. The removable anti-slip back panel keeps it secure to your stroller, and it even converts to a blanket for extra versatility. Helpful review: “We went from 70 degree beach weather to 20 degree vacation weather. This was perfect. I used it on my Uppababy cruz toddler chair. Super easy to attach as there are several loop options. My baby napped in it for a long time while walking in freezing cold temps. The addition of the added length that can be unzipped is very cool and lets me use this for a long time.” Dimensions: 40 x 19 x 3 inches | Material: Polyester, fleece | Available Colors: 18

05 A Universal Footmuff That’s As Snug As A Sleeping Bag Amazon Yobee Universal Cozy Fleece Stroller Footmuff $49 See on Amazon This plush footmuff has a soft, sherpa lining and a weatherproof exterior so your baby stays protected in all kinds of weather, good and bad. There are two cords on the hood so you can pull it tight around your baby’s head, and a weather strip inside the zipper to keep the elements out. There’s a key pocket at the bottom to stash small valuables. Helpful review: “This is great and well made! So warm and soft. It doesn't fall off nor can they kick it off like blankets alone, so they stay warm. I also put another blanket inside on super cold days so it's multiple layers of warmth. So easy to use also. Love it!” Dimensions: 39 x 19.5 x 2.5 inches | Material: Polyester, fleece | Available Colors: 5

06 An OEKO-TEX-Certified Footmuff With Smart Design Details Amazon Orzbow Warm Bunting Bag $50 See on Amazon Not only does this cute foormuff come with a teddy bear design that baby will love, it also has a super-practical design: It has three separate zippers that allow you to unzip the footmuff from the top, bottom, as well as open up the bottom to let in some air (or do a quick diaper change). You can use it as a footmuff or a blanket, and it has an adjustable hood and reflective strip. It’s OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified to ensure no harmful chemicals, and it’s designed to fit babies ages 6 to 36 months. Helpful review: “This is absolutely beautifully made, has a super soft inside and easy to clean outside. Baby loves to ‘pet’ the soft inside and definitely stays nice and toasty. There is a great ventilation zipper on the bottom for feet to wiggle out if it gets too toasty (which it might depending on where you live). Love that I can also zip it all the way up to baby’s chin if it’s extra chilly outside. Buckles from stroller are still useable and the holes meant for them lined up perfectly! Definitely worth the purchase!!” Dimensions: 39x 17.3 x 2 inches | Material: Polyester | Available Colors: 3

07 The Best Footmuff For UPPAbaby Strollers Amazon UPPAbaby Cozyganoosh $170 See on Amazon Your baby’s little head and body will stay shielded from the cold with this UPPAbaby footmuff, which has a soft, fleece lining and a comfort rating down to as low as -5 degrees Fahrenheit. Compatible with UPPAbaby strollers and rumbleseats, this cozy bunting features an adjustable hood, and a neck warmer you can roll up. If you don’t need the hood you can roll it back over the seat and out of the way, and there’s a zip-out extension that lets you lengthen the footmuff as your child grows. Helpful review: “The Cozyganoosh keeps my baby nice and warm. It looks great with the UPPAbaby Cruz, and is very well made. Gone are the days of struggling to stuff a floppy or squirmy baby into a snow suit. This product makes going out with a baby in the winter time so much easier!” Dimensions: 41 x 16 x 6 inches | Material: Polyester, fleece | Available Colors: Charcoal

08 A Roomy Thule Footmuff For Babies & Toddlers Amazon Thule Stroller Footmuff $150 See on Amazon With a large zip opening, this insulated footmuff from Thule is simple and has ample of room for a wriggly, growing baby or toddler, and there’s even a protective lining to keep the inside clean even if your toddler brings in dirty shoes. It has an anti-slip feature so it doesn’t slide off your stroller, and a pocket on the front so you can stash essentials or valuables you need to keep close by. It’s compatible with most Thule strollers and chariots. Helpful review: “I live in Alaska and was looking for a way to keep my little one warm in the winter. This bunting bag is the perfect thing! It takes some getting use to, but eventually my little guy loved it. The bag is very spacious and offers room for growth and extra layers underneath if needed. I also like that it is fleece lined and soft to the touch. It provides me with greater flexibility to get outdoors even when its cold. I would definitely purchase this again. The only downside is the attachments are not the best at the top of the bunting bag, but we wrapped each tie around the frame of the stroller and it is very secure that way.” Dimensions: 38.6 x 12.6 x 6.3 inches | Material: Polyester | Available Colors: 6