Babies love to be held. If you’re not a parent yet, be prepared to devote several hours per day to cuddling and feeding your baby. And because holding a baby nearly 24/7 is back-breaking work, you’re going to need to take a seat. Don’t worry if you don’t have a lot of space — the best gliders for a small nursery won't take up tons of room and are a super comfy place for you to get in some quality time with your munchkin. Add a cute nursery floor lamp and a compact book shelf and settle in — this is going to be your spot for a while.

Glider Vs. Rocker

Whether you spring for a glider or rocker is really a matter of personal preference. Keep in mind that tried-and-true rocking chairs can only do what their name implies — rock back and forth — whereas gliders offer a wider (and smoother) range of motion that can include front-to-back and side-to-side. Also know that gliders are typically quieter because of their fixed-track design. If safety is a top concern, opt for a glider with a locking mechanism that can prevent a sibling’s toes or pet’s paws from getting smooshed.

Also keep in mind that some gliders will have a reclining feature or come with an ottoman. While these will be comfy additions, know that they’ll take up premium real estate in a small space. Rocking chairs may not have as many bells and whistles, but their low-profile design is ideal for smaller spaces.

Dimensions & Features

Before deciding on a nursery glider or rocking chair, measure your space to make sure it will fit, taking into account room for rocking and reclining. Dimensions for each chair are listed below to help guide you. And don’t automatically rule out an upholstered glider just because you have a small space. Compact gliders and those with an ottoman that doubles as storage are great for maximizing space.

Get your tape measure out and check out the best gliders (and rockers) for small nurseries — and they’re all conveniently available on Amazon so you can start nesting right away.

01 The Best Glider Recliner Amazon DaVinci Piper Upholstered Recliner and Swivel Glider $399 See on Amazon You might fall asleep in this super-comfy reclining nursery glider that has a plush pop-up footrest and supportive high back. The included lumbar pillow adds an extra element of comfort for your back. Swivel, rock, or sleep in this compact nursery glider that’s Greenguard Gold-certified and free of toxic chemicals. It’s a popular choice on Amazon, with a 4.5-star rating after 1,000+ reviews. Choose from four colors but the rich navy hue is absolutely gorgeous. Helpful Review: “AMAZING! I must have researched everything and everywhere. This chair is the best [purchase] I made for the baby's room. It's a must have. It rocks, glides and swivels. Fits perfectly for my small condo in sf and my husband who is 6.1 fits in it and loves it too. I would give it 6 stars if I could.” Dimensions: ‎34 x 30.5 x 39.5 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: Locks in recline mode

02 This Affordable Modern Rocking Chair Available In Tons Of Colors Antetek Modern Accent Rocking Chair $160 See on Amazon This modern rocking chair is a mid-century design lover’s dream. The wood rockers have clean lines that look great and offer a smooth rocking experience, while the upholstered seat is soft and supportive. The side pocket is a convenient place to store a phone or TV remote. Choose from 18 fun colors. Helpful Review: “It’s very modern, small and perfect for my tiny nursery. It matches our overall home aesthetics perfectly, and works great for rocking baby to sleep or to breastfeed. 10/10 recommend.” Dimensions: 37.4 x 25.59 x 36.22 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No

03 This Chic Babyletto Glider Amazon Babyletto Madison Swivel Glider $399 See on Amazon This low-profile nursery swivel glider from Babyletto comes with clean lines and is pretty enough to put in your living room when your LO gets bigger. It’s compact and comfortable and has smooth and quiet gliding thanks to the 360-degree swivel base. Choose from five different colors and fabrics with peace of mind knowing that the stain-resistant materials used are Greenguard Gold certified and eco-friendly. If you’re looking for a place to kick up your feet, the Babyletto Enoki ottoman doubles as toy and blanket storage. Helpful Review: “We don't have the biggest of nurseries, so I didn't want a huge, bulky glider that would overwhelm the room, yet I still wanted a comfy chair to rock my baby to sleep in. I also didn't like the look of the typical gliders with the exposed wood and boring cushions, but the upholstered, stylish ones tend to be quite large and quite expensive. It took a lot of looking around and reading reviews to find the perfect glider and THIS IS IT!!!” Dimensions: ‎31 x 30.5 x 31.25 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No

04 This Supportive High-Back Swivel Glider Amazon DaVinci Gabby Pillowback Swivel Glider $300 See on Amazon This high-back swivel glider is an affordable nursery chair made with eco-friendly Greenguard Gold-certified materials that are safe for the whole family. The pillow back offers a soft, supportive place to rest your back and head for those long feeding sessions. It can swivel a full 360 degrees and rocks smoothly back and forth. Helpful Review: “Nice comfortable chair that is really good if you have a smaller nursery. I went back and forth on chairs for months and didn’t want to spend a ton of money. This is was super affordable compared to other chairs and rocks nicely, doesn’t creak or make noise [...].” Dimensions: 33.5 x 27 x 41.25 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No

05 A Nursery Swivel Glider Set With Storage Amazon Carter's by DaVinci Adrian Swivel Glider With Storage Ottoman $599 See on Amazon Not only is this nursery glider stunning but reviewers say it’s super comfortable, too. It has 360-degree swivel and it can rock back and forth, so you’re sure to find a motion that lulls and calms your baby. The matching ottoman offers a place to rest your feet while doubling as a space-saving and convenient storage feature. It also comes with a lumbar pillow for even more support and comfort. The Greenguard Gold-certified fabric is water-repellent and stain-resistant so it can handle messy accidents. Helpful Review: “We were looking for a glider or rocker that wasn't massive for our small nursery and couldn't be happier with this. It's great for people on the shorter side - I can put my feet flat on the floor with the bolster pillow, and it's wide enough that either of us can fit in it comfortably with the baby. The arms are at a good height for feeding, and overall the chair is really comfortable. I was a little concerned about buying online without trying it but really happy with our decision. [...]” Dimensions: ‎Seat: 21.5 x 19.25 x 20 inches (L x W x H), Ottoman: 21 x 19.5 x 16 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No

06 This Ergonomic Nursery Rocking Chair In The Coziest Teddy Fabric Amazon NIOIIKIT Teddy Upholstered Nursery Rocking Chair $170 See on Amazon This affordable nursery rocking chair doubles as an accent chair and is available in 11 different colors to suit any style. The tufted, teddy bear-like upholstery is soft and cozy. The steel frame is durable while the solid wood rockers have pads designed to protect floors. It’s an overall cute and space-saving nursery chair — and that ergonomic back will be comfy as you settle in with baby. Helpful Review: “Great chair for a small room. It doesn't take much space up and LOVE the deep color [...].” Dimensions: ‎32 x 28 x 37 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No

07 This Hand-Crafted Glider With A Locking Mechanism Amazon Dutailier Rose Glider Chair $469 See on Amazon This high-quality, hand-crafted nursery glider comes with the safety features you need for peace of mind, like a multi-position locking system and soft, smooth edges. Made of sustainably sourced hardwood and plush cushioning, every detail on this glider feels designed for comfort: it gently glides with a proprietary gliding system, the supportive backrest reclines, and there’s even a slide-out footrest (ideal for small spaces since it stows away when not in use). The traditional style would look great in any room of the home, making it a solid investment that will last well beyond the baby phase. Helpful Review: “This is a very good quality glide rocker. I have a son with special needs who rocks a good number hours of the day. We had been purchasing glide rockers from a local furniture store at a much higher price and this glide rocking chair costs. So far so good. The bearings have not worn out yet and the upholstery, even though lighter in color than I usually pick, it sturdy and appears to be stain resistant. I love this rocking chair and my son does, too.” Dimensions: 31 x 26.5 x 42 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: Yes

08 This Slim Nursery Swivel Glider With Cushy Armrests Amazon Delta Children Blair Slim Nursery Glider Swivel Rocker Chair $260 See on Amazon The slim design of this nursery glider is perfect for a small nursery, and with an almost 6-inch cushion and thickly-padded armrests, it’s a comfortable choice, too. The durable steel construction makes it quiet and stable, whether you’re rocking, gliding, or swiveling. The rounded back adds a classic touch that would match well with a traditional nursery scheme. Helpful Review: “I was hesitant to try this chair. I spent $500+ on my first son's nursery chair (and still love it) but it's huge and our second son's room is significantly smaller. I've had to re-think all the furniture in order to not make the room feel overcrowded. This chair is the PERFECT size for a small space and is actually really comfortable. Both my husband and I (5'8 and 5'10) fit great in it and the glider mechanism is awesome. It glides very smoothly and was super quick/easy to put together.” Dimensions: ‎31.5 x 26.5 x 36 inches (L x W x H) | Locking Mechanism: No