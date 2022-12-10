Twins mean double the gummy grins and baby giggles. But they also mean double the cost for baby gear taking up twice the space: two cribs, two car seats — and more. Cramming two bulky high chairs into an average-sized dining room is no easy task. That’s why the best high chairs for twins save space and money by being affordable and compact.

Here are some things to consider while you shop for your two kiddos.

Features To Look For In The Best High Chairs For Twins

Space saving: Having two baby rockers out at all times is a necessity, but between meals you probably don’t need high chairs taking up precious real estate in your home. Full-size high chairs that fold down into a slim, low-profile package can easily be stored in a closet, corner, or under a table. Booster seats offer the advantage of fitting on the dining chairs you already own, and hook-on chairs take up practically no space at all; if you often take your twins to the homes of friends and family or to restaurants, you’ll also appreciate their portability.

Easy cleaning: Introducing solids to two? Double the fun, yes, but it can also mean double the cleaning. Simplify the task with high chairs that are easy to clean — that can mean a dishwasher-safe tray, a machine-washable seat cover, or durable materials that easily wipe clean.

Safety: With two littles to monitor at lunchtime, you’ll want to be confident that the high chair you’ve chosen is a safe spot for them to sit. Look for high chairs with five-point harnesses to keep them safely strapped in. Keep in mind boosters seats and clip-on chairs may not have over-the-shoulder straps due to the shorter design; look for booster seats with straps that firmly attach it to a chair and make sure hook-on chairs are attached to a sturdy table to prevent tipping. For an added seal of approval, look for chairs with Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) certification, which indicates the high chair has been independently tested and meets high safety standards and performance.

With all this in mind, let’s get to the best high chairs for twins, because, well, I’m sure your hands are already full. Our list below includes full-size high chairs, boosters, and hook-on models, so you can find what works best for your family.

In a hurry? Here are the top picks for best high chairs for twins.

1. The Best High Chair For Twins: Joovy Nook High Chair

2. The Best On A Budget: Cosco Simple Fold High Chair

The Best Full-Size High Chairs

A Model With A One-Hand Tray For When Your Hands Are Full (#TwinLife)

This full-size high chair folds down and can be easily carried with one hand; reviewers pointed out that the swinging, one-hand tray makes it easy to get a baby out when you already have the other on your hip. The leatherette seat is easily wiped to clean or you remove the seat cover to toss in the washing machine. The JPMA-certified high chair features a five-point safety harness and arrives pre-assembled, saving you the time it would take to build two high chairs and each one weighs just under 15 pounds and has a 50-pound weight limit. You’ll also appreciate the non-scratch pads on the bottoms of the feet so it won’t scratch your floors.

Helpful Review: “I love these high chairs. When it came time to get our twins sitting at the dining table with us we debated on whether to go with these folding chairs or stackables like the IKEA ones. I’m so glad we went with these. The covers are easy to clean, the swiveling tray table is amazing, and they fold up small enough to store under the table when not in use. I can set up the high chair while holding a baby which is a definite plus! I would definitely recommend these high chairs to anyone in need of a space saving option.”

Foldable: Yes | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: Yes | Cleaning: Machine-washable seat cover and can wipe to clean

An Affordable Option With A Machine-Washable Cover

This highly rated high chair with over 18,000 five-star ratings has a slew of reviews from twin parents and grandparents who rave about the utility and space-saving design. This full-size chair for babies up to 50 pounds is lightweight at just under 12 pounds and folds down to a compact size (while still standing on its own), which makes it easy to stow in a closet or other unused slim space. While this JPMA-certified chair has a three-point harness instead of a five-point harness, and the tray isn’t dishwasher safe, the tray can be adjusted and it features a foot rest. The chair comes with a tray that can be adjusted into three different positions and features a built-in cup holder. Cleaning is easy with a quick wipe down; the machine-washable cover can be removed on messier days.

Helpful Review: “I bought two of these chairs for my twins and they're PERFECT. It's a GREAT price and it came ALREADY PUT TOGETHER. I literally had to put the triangle things on the feet and it just folded out ready to go! I love how easy they are to clean and how SMALL they are. With twins we really need to utilize our space as best we can [...]”

Foldable: Yes | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: No | Cleaning: Machine-washable seat cover and can wipe to clean

A High Chair Worth The Investment

Now, if you’re interested in investing in a high chair that grows with your twins, consider the fan fave Stokke Tripp Trapp high chair. This solid wood chair is billed as a “chair for life” because it’s sturdy enough to hold up to 300 pounds. With its adjustable seat and footrest design, that means your twins can sit in this chair when they’re first getting the hang of solids all the way until they’re adults. The design of this JPMA-certified high chair allows you to slide them right up to the dining table with you, though if you’d like the option of a tray, the brand offers a dishwasher-safe tray for this chair; the removable baby seat with a five-point harness is dishwasher-safe, too, but easily wipes clean. It’s worth noting that this wooden chair is heavier than others at nearly 20 pounds, and it doesn’t fold down.

Foldable: No | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: N/A | Cleaning: Wipe to clean

The Best Booster Chairs

A Booster That Converts To A Toddler Seat

This budget-friendly booster seat has a removable, dishwasher-safe tray that stores under the seat when not in use, keeping your dining room free of extra baby clutter. The chair converts from a booster to a toddler seat by removing the included wipeable foam insert. Weighing just under 3 pounds, this booster with a 50-pound weight limit is easy to move, store, and tote to restaurants and when visiting friends and family who don’t have two high chairs (we feel your pain.) It has a three-point harness to keep your babies in place and comes in four colors.

Helpful Review: “Love these for our twins. The detachable tray is very convenient, and the straps tighten perfectly. This will definitely be a life saver for us, rather than having to have two huge high chairs in our kitchen! Recommend these 10/10.”

Foldable: No | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: Yes | Cleaning: Wipe to clean

A Washable Booster — That Looks Like A High Chair — With A Deep Tray For Keeping Floors Clean(er)

One of the draws of this space-saving high chair is the deep, large, wrap-around tray which comes with a removable tray liner. This highly-rated chair booster seat is popular with parents of twins and is intended for babies up to 50 pounds. You’ll appreciate the four tray adjustments and that the seat pad is machine-washable, and unlike our other favorite booster, this model has a five-point harness for more wiggly babies. It comes in eight pretty patterns ranging from neutral to colorful.

Helpful Review: “We bought these for our twin boys as opposed to having two full highchairs and no where for our extra chairs to go. They are perfect! Super easy to clean, assemble and most importantly our boys love them.”

Foldable: No | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: Yes | Cleaning: Machine-washable seat cover and can wipe to clean

The Best Hook-On High Chairs

The Cult-Fave Folding Hook-On Chair That Fits A Wide Range Of Tables

This hook-on high chair is a bit of a cult favorite with a nearly unheard of overall 4.8-star rating after nearly 7,000 reviews on Amazon. This clever space-saver weighs just 4 pounds and fits a wider range of tables than similar models (tables that are up to 0.8 to 3.5 inches thick). This JPMA-certified hook-on chair has its own travel bag attached — so you’ll never misplace it — that it can be folded down into. The chair is made to hold babies up to 37 pounds. This one also comes in a range of nine vibrant colors. You can buy a matching tray separately.

Helpful Review: “Amazing for twins in a small kitchen and no room for highchairs. Assemble and place with ease- sturdy restraints for wobbly eaters. Machine wash and air dry beautifully- look like new. A must have!”

Foldable: Yes | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: N/A | Cleaning: Machine-washable seat cover and can wipe to clean

A Hook-On Chair That Comes With A Tray

For a similar and popular hook-on high chair that comes with a tray, check out the Chicco QuickSeat Hook-On Chair. This hook-on seat for babies up to 37 pounds folds flat for travel and storage and it can clip to any table between 0.75 and 1.5 inches thick. The seat cover can be easily removed for washing and it has a snap-on tray for a clean eating surface without any table wiping. The seat attaches with an easy one-hand pull that cinches it securely to the table for safety; this chair is JPMA certified as well.

Helpful Review: “This is a great chair! I wish I had it when my twins were young. I was amazed at how quickly it set up and how secure it was with just a simple hard tug on the strap. I also love the removable tray. We also have a Joovy highchair but with a small house, we really needed the floor space for the older kids to run around. This did just the trick.”

Foldable: Yes | Dishwasher-Safe Tray: No | Cleaning: Machine-washable seat cover and can wipe to clean

Also Nice: The Smartest Placemats For Tidier Meals

This silicone placemat is ingeniously designed to help limit dropped food by catching it in a “catching tray,” or channel that is between the baby and their meal. Suction cups on the bottom help keep the mat in place. It can be rolled up for travel or storage and it’s made of food-grade silicone that’s free of BPA, PVC, phthalates, and lead. When mealtime is over, it can be popped right into the dishwasher.

Helpful Review: “I LOVE this! Catches all the food and water while my 11 month old sits at the table. I'm able to hang it off the edge of the table, directly under her bib over her chair. My table is a live edge wood table, and the mat sticks okay, and isn't effected by the jagged edge of my table. We started using this at 10 months old, wish i knew of it sooner!”