Ugh — mamas, we all know how controversial childhood screentime can be. We’ve heard it before: Kids should play outside, run around, get exercise — yadda yadda. But let’s be real: Your kid has an iPad. And if they break the screen before you even get to set the household tablet rules, that’s a whole other level of sh*tty. Spills, drops, temper tantrums — it’s just another normal day. And that’s why you need to invest in the best iPad Mini case for your kids —and this case needs to go on the tablet before ever handing it over. Because yes, accidents do happen, but that doesn’t mean we all need to reach panic mode over a broken iPad.

And it’s not like small, slippery fingers are exactly accident-proof either. If you don’t feel like spending even more $$$ to replace a tablet or fix it (who TF does?) then you best invest in a child-proof cover that can stand the test of toddlers, children, and teens.

Since the iPad Mini is a fan-favorite model, you’ve probably been searching for a saving-grace iPad Mini cover that will withstand your child’s drops, fumbles, and inevitable sticky messes. You need the best-rated sh*t that’s also the best bang for your buck.

Save yourself more dough in the long run by buying a child-proof iPad Mini case and save yourself the added stress of having to get it fixed. As parents, we’ll take the “less stress” anywhere we can get it. Can we get an amen to that?!

Kids will love the LEDNICEKER Kids Case thanks to its vibrant, fun colors and its easy usability. But, Mom, you’re going to love this iPad Mini because of this ONE amazing Amazon review. (And trust us, there are a lot of reviews – more than 2,000.) One parent commented that his son spilled water on the iPad, held it up to the window to “dry it off,” and dropped the iPad out of the moving car, while on the highway. When they turned around to retrieve the iPad, you guessed it. Still. In. Tact. This case fits the iPad Mini 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5, features a secure grip handle ideal for small hands, and also has a foldable kickstand so it can stand upright or be folded back.

One Reviewer Says: “We bought this case 3 years ago and it's still doing so well! Our daughter has been using this case from the age of two years to currently five years old, so it has had some serious miles put on it! We have traveled with it, and while it is not slim it has been very convenient that the legs fold so it can easily be put in a bag or backpack. and the handle is super strong”

Worried about chemicals or toxins? Us, too – always. In fact, one of the elements we love about the Chinfai Original Design Case in the Cartoon Robot series is not just its durability, but the non-toxic materials it’s made with. Made of food-grade silicone and additional materials that are both BPA-free and FDA-approved, worried parents can rest assured knowing the Chinfai iPad Mini case for kids is truly kid-friendly – non-toxic and all. Second to Chinfai’s priority of children’s safety is the case’s durability and functionality. Grip handles are designed with tiny hands in mind and since Chinfai knows that accidents inevitably happen, it’s easy to clean this case with water. The corners of the case are also cushioned with double-thick silicone, as the corners are any case’s most vulnerable part, especially when it comes to accidental (or otherwise) drops. Compatible with the iPad Mini 4 and iPad Mini 5, the Chinfai also comes with a self-stand with feet that allows children to watch their favorite shows or YouTube channels totally hands-free.

One Reviewer Says: “Love it. Been using it for a few months now and have not had any issues. Fits great. I purchased two of these for my son and daughter. They protect the iPad great and the standup feature they love.”

The HDE Case for the iPad Mini is shockproof and features a built-in screen protector. Drops? No problem. Scratches? Not here. This HDE Case is super durable, as it’s made from EVA shock-resistant foam that bumps, dust and scratches can’t penetrate. Designed with the wear and tear of kids in mind, the corners of this iPad Mini case are actually doubly thick with padding, providing an extra layer of drop protection. Then there’s the handle: foldable and easy for transporting.

One Reviewer Says: “I love this iPad case! We bought the most recent iPad mini and it has done a wonderful job protecting it. My toddler has thrown this thing like a discus, stood on the foam back, and dropped it on the floor countless times and the iPad still looks great. I wipe it clean every other day because juice occasionally gets on it and it can get sticky AF, but this thing is great.”

This AceGuarder iPad Mini case is compatible with iPad Minis 1, 2, and 3, and while it doesn’t come with a built-in screen protector, it makes up for it in other areas. First, it’s made of high-quality silicone that’s non-slip. Combined with high-grade thermoplastic polycarbonate, this iPad Mini case is shock-proof, but also super convenient and comfortable to hold. It also features a bracket design perfect for FaceTiming and video. Your child won’t have to stretch to grip the outer edges of the iPad while FaceTiming Grandma; instead, they can use the easy-to-grip bracket on the back to hold up the tablet. Lastly, the AceGuarder also has multiple angles for an adjustable viewing experience. The iPad Mini can be watched at 60°, 45°, or 20° degrees. Say it with us: Convenient AF.

One Reviewer Says: “We purchased this case about a year ago. I am so impressed with how well it’s been holding up for our 3-year-old. This thing has been dropped, kicked, thrown, stepped on, you name it. And the iPad itself is in great condition.”

While this TopEsct case was likely made with kids in mind, there’s absolutely nothing wrong with adults rocking a rainbow case as well. But if the color isn’t for you, don’t worry — it’s available in 10 other colors, from black to turquoise. This shockproof silicone case is easy for kids of all ages to handle. If you travel a lot, you might be pleased to know that this case also comes with a strap that’ll help you fasten it to the back of a car’s headrest, so your kids don’t need to hold onto it while streaming their favorite road movies.

One Reviewer Says: “We love this case for our soon to be 2 year old! We put an old iPad mini in it. It’s easy to use the buttons on the iPad still. The case is soft enough to be durable when the little man goes wild, but also super sturdy to hold the iPad up when we set it up on a restaurant table.”

What’s more fun than an interactive case? This case is compatible with 5th and 4th gen iPad minis, and — ironically — might help your child absorb less screen time. With pop-its that are perfect for fidgety hands, your child might depend solely on this innovative case for entertainment. You don’t even need to fully remove the case to re-pop each bubble — they’ll surface back up after being popped. Of course, it’s also great for protecting your iPad. It has a built-in stand as well as a lanyard, so transportation is easy.

One Reviewer Says: “My daughter absolutely loves this. It’s stylish, colorful, protects the iPad, and she can play with it! I'm so happy we got it!! Love that she can hang it over her neck! Huge plus!”

This PEPKOO case is compatible with iPad Mini 1, 2, and 3, which is nice to know if you’re worried about whether or not your iPad will fit. This case will help protect from bumps and drops with its non-toxic, shock-absorbing EVA flexible foam. The handle kickstand is one of this case’s major strongpoints. It’s big enough for your child to easily grasp, and is also stable enough to support your iPad on a hard surface.

One Reviewer Says: “Easy to care, very lightweight. Very thick corners, important with kids! Overall we love this case. Fits perfect for Ipad 3 mini.”

Available in seven bold colors that your kids will love, this case from AVAWO has a 180-degree rotatable grip handle. Like a few others on this list, this model is made from EVA foam material, which will offer plenty of protection from crashes and drops. These have been crafted for the first three generations of iPad mini — it won’t work well with an iPad Mini 4th Gen. It has more of a simple design, but would be perfect for young children who might not be playing with their iPad Mini independently just yet. With over 4,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, this one’s a favorite with parents.

One Reviewer Says: “My daughter is 2 1/2 and this case is perfect for a toddler. She can throw it (which we know they do) and its thick cushion keeps the tablet safe. It keeps the charger area covered so if they get the tablet dirty it won’t get in. I would recommend a glass screen protector if it’s a child you are purchasing this for. Easy to take off and put on and wipes clean. This mom approves!”

