Just like a favorite lovey, Pack ‘n Plays are essential for families with babies or toddlers. Whether traveling or staying put, these small portable beds offer a safe place for little ones to nap or play. But just like their regular crib, play pens could use some sheets, too. Luckily, there are plenty of cute ones to choose from — and you’ll want to pick up at least a couple because accidents happen. The best Pack ‘n Play sheets are easy to put on, machine-washable, and soft on baby’s skin.

What To Consider When Shopping For Pack ‘N Play Sheets

Size

A sheet is a sheet is a sheet — right? Well, actually, there are a couple of things to keep in mind when shopping for play pen sheets. Just like baby pajamas, they should have a snug fit for safety. They tend to come in standard play pen sizes — 38 inches long by 24 to 27 inches wide — but we’ve included the dimensions for each pick below so it’s easy to cross reference with your play yard model. And if the dimensions are an inch or two off, keep in mind crib sheets are often designed to stretch for an extra-snug fit, and all of our picks fit a classic Graco Pack ‘N Play mattress pad.

Material

Look for sheets made of soft fabrics, like breathable cotton or budget-friendly yet soft microfiber, and consider cozier sheets made of flannel if you’ll be using the play pen for naps during a colder season. You might also consider opting for a sheet that’s waterproof to help make cleaning up from the inevitable diaper, bottle, or sippy cup mess easier.

Now, let’s get to those sheets, because I’m sure you could use a moment and a safe spot to place baby right about now.

01 This Pack ‘n Play Sheet Set With 36,000+ Five-Star Ratings Amazon Brolex Pack n Play Playard Sheets (2 Count) $14 SEE ON AMAZON With more than 36,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, these Brolex playard sheets are by far a customer favorite. The machine-washable jersey knit is super soft and cozy with a snug fit. This affordable two-pack of sheets is available in a bunch of adorable prints, like roses, ducks, and giraffes. Helpful Review: “I have never felt sheets like these. They are so soft and my babies love how it feels. The sheets go around the bed perfectly. I’ve washed it plenty of times. Accident after accident and it's still like the first day I got them.” Material: Cotton blend, jersey knit | Dimensions: 38 x 24 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 11

02 This Chic Pack ‘n Play Sheet That Feels Like A Soft T-Shirt Amazon American Baby Company Pack N Play Sheet $9 SEE ON AMAZON While play pens aren’t generally among the most attractive baby gear, adding a chic sheet can help make it cute. These black and white printed play pen sheets from American Baby Company feel like a soft T-shirt and fit snuggly around playard mattresses. Love this but wish it were in color? Choose from more than a couple dozen other machine-washable variations, including solids and prints. Helpful Review: “These adorable crib sheets fit the mattress on my Pack & Play perfectly. They are very soft and stretchy like a new T-Shirt. I had no problem stretching them over the corners of this mattress which is almost 5 inches thick. They fit smoothly like you would expect. Also, I liked all the trendy baby patterns available. I will be buying more, now that I see how lovely they are. I haven't laundered them yet so can't comment on how they wash up.” Material: Cotton, jersey knit | Dimensions: 39 x 27 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 35

03 A Pair Of Gender-Neutral Play Pen Sheets Amazon Ely & Co Fitted Playard Sheets (2 Count) $23 SEE ON AMAZON Many parents are opting for gender-neutral nursery items, and if you’re one of those parents, these Ely & Co playard sheets are a solid pick. The machine-washable sheets are soft with a gentle abstract pattern, and parents comment that they are easy to put on. Helpful Review: “Great sheet for pack 'n play that is gender-neutral and machine washable. Soft material and versatile print. Was exactly what I expected.” Material: Cotton, jersey knit | Dimensions: 38 x 24 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 1

04 An Organic Cotton Pack ‘N Play Sheet Amazon Burt's Bees Baby Pack ‘n Play Sheet $18 SEE ON AMAZON Burt’s Bees Baby is known for its organic cotton that’s GOTS-certified and its organic cotton Pack ‘N Play sheet is another shopper fave with an impressive 4.8-star rating after 13,000 reviews. This sheet is super soft, breathable, and stretchy, and reviewers rave about the high quality. Helpful Review: “100% organic cotton and super soft. You can definitely tell the difference when compared to other cotton sheets (like Cloud Island, etc) though admittedly, this one is more expensive. Most importantly - machine wash and machine dry! No time for hang drying or special instructions ;)” Material: Cotton | Dimensions: 38 x 24 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 10

05 The Most Affordable Play Pen Sheet Set Amazon Biloban Pack and Play Sheets (2 Count) $9 SEE ON AMAZON For Pack ‘n Play sheets that get the job done at the best price, this set is the way to go. They come in a pack of two solid colors, either matching or mixed. These simple, yet soft microfiber sheets stay put around a play pen mattress, and many parents comment that they are stretchy enough to fit over multiple different models. Helpful Review: “These are amazing I love them! The quality is great and for the price you can’t beat it!” Material: Microfiber | Dimensions: 38 x 26 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 12

06 These Waterproof Sheets That Protect From Big Messes Amazon BlueSnail Waterproof Pack N Play Sheet (2 Count) $17 SEE ON AMAZON These waterproof Pack ‘n Play sheets prevent spills and messes from being absorbed into the pad below and save parents a lot of time when it comes to cleaning up. While the sheets don’t have a ton of different color options, if you want the waterproof protection and a more whimsical design, you can consider placing this underneath a decorative sheet. It’s conveniently machine-washable, even with the PVC backing that makes the sheets waterproof. Helpful Review: “Awesome! These are great. They are waterproof (I checked), and they are super soft. They fit nicely on the pack n play pad, and they also have strings you can tie to fasten them on even better. The red anchor design isn't my favorite, but they are a GREAT price, so I got them anyway. I just use that one for when the gray one is waiting to be washed.” Material: Polyester | Dimensions: 38 x 24 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 6

07 A Plush Quilted Pack ‘n Play Sheet With Extra Padding Amazon TILLYOU Pack and Play Sheet $14 SEE ON AMAZON If you want to give your little one a little extra padding, opt for this quilted play pen sheet. It has a breathable microfiber filling and fits mattresses up to 5 inches thick. It’s machine-washable, easy to put on and take off, and comes in six solid colors. Helpful Review: “This padded, fitted cover fits the pack and play mat perfectly. The padding is nice and thick, and the quilted stitching is well done. The overall quality is very good. I would definitely recommend this.” Material: Microfiber | Dimensions: 39 x 27 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 6

08 These Warm Flannel Sheets For Extra Cozy Bedding Amazon Moonsea Pack 'n Play Flannel Sheets $10 SEE ON AMAZON These play pen sheets keep baby cozier on chilly nights since they’re made of warm flannel. It comes in several sweet prints to complement your baby’s nursery, and the machine-washable sheet is super soft, too. Helpful Review: “We were having a hard time with our baby waking up in the night and I suspected it was because she was cold. Along with getting her a heavier sleep sack, we also bought this flannel crib sheet. The flannel has been so much warmer for her. We will definitely keep using this sheet during the cold months!” Material: Cotton flannel | Dimensions: 39 x 27 inches (L x W) | Available Styles: 20