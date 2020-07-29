10 Best Remote Control Tanks— The Battle (Of Army Tank Toys) Is About To Begin

Remote control army tanks are today’s higher-tech version of classic army toys. For many years, kids wanting to play “army” were relegated to plastic little green army men or — finally — little green army women. Now, though, there are more options for cool toys like this… and your bare feet will be thankful. Step on enough of the plastic army men in the middle of the night, and you’ll gladly ban them. (The little green army guys aren’t quite as painful as stepping on LEGOs, but they make a run at it.) The next parent who comes up with a foolproof way to make kids put away their f***ing toys every time and shares it with the world should receive a lifetime award for greatest human of all time.

The plastic army men and women were fun…but they’ve got nothing on remote control tank toys. These bad boys move, they spin, they turn, they light up. They even shoot! (Oh, it’s just infrared light, don’t worry.) And some of them come in packs of two because we know there’ll be a battle over these RC tanks. The opposing tanks can shoot each other, and by the 4th hit (of light), the loser will shut down creating a win! If that’s too much competition, there’s even a tank that battles a fort, so no one gets hurt (or feels sad).

This is a major step up from the little green guys we had as kids, but so is everything else. Check out our favorite remote control army tank toys and get ready to win gift-giving.

Best Remote Control Tanks

This mini Tiger tank has some impressive authentic details, so it will be a nice remote control army tank for the child who wants to learn more about history. This is a 1/72 scale model. As an added bonus, it includes plenty of moving parts that will impress the kid who’s not quite as interested in military history. The turret rotates 360 degrees, the entire tank recoils with sound effects when firing the artillery, and the tracks rotate. The Tiger tank runs from a rechargeable battery, while the remote control unit needs alkaline batteries.

One Reviewer Says: “My boy loves playing with tanks and thought this would be an ok gift. Turns out it's an AWESOME gift. It makes cool sounds with every movement. It has recoil action to the shoot button! A [squeaking] sound when the tank rotates as well as with the turret and a running engine sound. Way cooler than I thought it would be.”

Fans will love this 1:28 Scale remote control army tank toy, which includes an impressive number of details that deliver a realistic representation of this classic US M1A2 tank. This tank will move forward, backward, and turn left or right using the actual treads on the tank. The turret rotates 330 degrees, allowing you to aim in almost any direction. It doesn’t fire projectiles, but it does create sound effects when you fire it, so a skittish pet is quickly going to identify this tank as enemy number one.

One Reviewer Says: “It has very close details which [are] awesome for display as well as to show off. The sounds and the lights are very interesting. It sounds so real which makes it an awesome toy. My kid loves everything about it.”

For some kids, a vintage-looking remote control army tank holds no intrigue. Those older designs are not interesting to them. Instead, they may be more interested in this modern-looking GoolRC tank. It has the same remote control features as the other best RC tanks on our list, allowing it to go forward, backward, left, or right on almost any terrain. It even can handle some muddy terrains and shallow water … and we’re sure that the kids will put this capability to the test. It even has bright LEDs on the top, so the kids can operate it at night. This is an extremely durable RC tank, ensuring the kids can put it through the ringer and it will keep working. One word of warning: This unit can travel more than 7 miles per hour, so it can really move. Younger kids — or an easily distracted dad — may lose track of this toy pretty quickly.

One Reviewer Says: “This tank is quick off the line, turns on a dime, and fast in the straightaways. It is a fun RC tank which is well worth the price.”

Don’t worry, Mom, it’s not all competition. This STEM building kit lets kiddos build their tank before barreling it over everything in its path. In fact, your kiddo can choose to build a tank, car, or robot with this multi-use set. Complete with 353 pieces, it’ll help your mechanic-in-training learn problem-solving, delayed gratification, and the feeling of a huge sense of accomplishment. And their reward? The ability to cruise their creation over carpet, dirt, and (probably) other toys — hey, at least they worked for it.

One Reviewer Says: “I bought this remote control car as a Christmas gift for my 10 years old son, the smile on his face when he received it was all [that] I wished for. Took a while to complete building... this car is very durable despite the fact that it’s made from building bricks!”

With a 350-degree rotating turret, this remote control tank is ready for battle. It also impresses with simulated battle sound effects, including firing sounds and recoil action when cannons fire. By filling the tank with water, you can also create a smoke effect that’s bound to entertain and please all kids (and adults) who use it. Speaking of adults, you’ll also love that this tank is drop-resistant and capable of running outdoors.

One Reviewer Says: “The tank is a bit smaller than I had anticipated but it is great fun! Detail and realism [are] okay but it does so many things and it responds very well to the remote control. No lag at all and runs very well. Love the simulated recoil and the smoke. Great fun for the kids and adults too!”

This 1:12 full-scale remote control tank might be just what your family is looking for. Made from high-quality plastic and rubber, the Leopmase tank is built to last. And, it’s got a pretty impressive battery life, with a 7.4V 1200mAh rechargeable lithium battery that’ll lend itself to extended play — up to 20 minutes running at top speed. It has a high-frequency remote that’ll let you easily play with other RC vehicles alongside this one. And, with a bright LED light, this tank is ready to go night or day.

One Reviewer Says: “I've owned it now for about a month now with no issues. And used it through several battery charges. It's [worked] well through grass and mulch.”

RC Tanks That Shoot

If you’re going to go to the trouble to select one of the best RC tanks, you probably are thinking that you at least want to pick one of the RC tanks that shoot. This POCO VIDO tank will shoot at any target your little one has in mind (yes, even your knees). The tank has plenty of sound effects. It can move forward and backward, and it can spin. The turret will rotate 320 degrees to help you aim at the fort. These are decent-sized RC tanks that shoot, measuring about 16 inches in length.

One Reviewer Says: “Purchased as a gift for a tank-loving 12-year-old. He loves it. Quality seems great and the batteries lasted for about 5 hours of continuous play. The airsoft pellets were also a big hit.”

If your kid is the kind who does not play well alone, a remote control army tank may not be the best option. Instead, consider a kit with two battle tanks. RC tanks that shoot at each other make the game even more enjoyable. With this Haktoys kit, you’ll receive a pair of 12-inch tanks. Both tanks make realistic sounds from both the turret and the machine gunner nest. These are not metal RC tanks, consisting fully of plastic. You can fight with the tanks across a distance of 20 feet, and the tanks can move in any direction. These tanks have four LED indicators on them. Once one tank receives four hits, all of the LEDs will turn off and the other tank wins. These tanks are pretty easy to use, so even younger children can have some success playing with them. Each tank operates on a different wireless frequency with its own remote control unit, so the two signals will not interfere with each other.

One Reviewer Says: “The scale of the tanks is perfect, not too small or too big for inside or outside play. The kid's eyes lit up when they saw the size. Charged the battery as recommended and the kids played for almost an hour total (not all at once). The instructions were easy to follow for guiding the playtime. The remote is easy to operate but we had to remember the tanks don't turn like a remote control car, each tread is independent, much like a real tank! The truth is kids and adults have enjoyed battling with these tanks!”

`This remote control tank has a lot going for it, like the ability to shoot six-millimeter BB pellets and spray mists, making it somewhat of a realistic toy. Kids might like the fact that this tank has the capability of rotating 360 degrees in place while also having a 30-degree remote adjustable barrel. The powerful motor will last for up to 45 minutes of play.

One Reviewer Says: “This thing is so super cool. I love it it so much. Great battery life, the 'smoke' is pretty lifelike as well, and I've never had anything that could do that. The recoil when shooting the BBs is also realistic looking. Love that it includes an extra set of treads to change to depending on where you are using it. Best RC I own by far and I recommend this thing to just about anyone.”

These HQ tanks are battle tanks, giving you two tanks measuring about 12 inches in length and two remote control units that operate on different frequencies. The two tanks use infrared beams to do the fighting, rather than firing projectiles. There are plenty of fun sound effects that will keep young children entertained. When one tank receives four hits, the game ends. Each tank can move in any of four directions, and the turret rotates up to 320 degrees. This set of toys is pretty easy to use for younger kids, as the remote control units have simple controls.

One Reviewer Says: “My husband bought these for the kids and I was skeptical since we've had other remote control vehicles which ended up collecting dust after just a couple of uses. However, these tanks have been the favorite Christmas toy by far. Our kids (8, 10, and 11) have been playing with them every day. They set up a couple boxes as obstacles in the basement and have been doing tank tournaments with the four kids from next door. My sons say the shooting is pretty accurate (at least accurate enough for them to feel like it's a fair, competitive game.) The Mom next door told me her kids have already asked for them as a birthday present for their family.”

