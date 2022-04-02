The warmer months are approaching and with them comes ALL the sun and outdoor activities. It’s time to pack away the sensory bins in favor of water play all day, every day. And while the strongest among us might be willing to brave the local splash pad, we can’t be heroes every day. So for the days when you don’t feel like packing up wet kids and begging them to stay awake as you race home in time for that oh-so-sacred naptime, we sourced the best splash pads for toddlers. Each one is designed to be fully enjoyed from the comfort and ease of your own yard.

Splash pads are almost embarrassingly simple to set up. Many don’t even require inflating; just plug in your hose and let it do the work. (If you play your cards right, you don’t even have to get wet if you don’t want to.) We also love that splash pads require hardly any cleanup. And — hello — that’s a huge bonus when your kid’s sunscreen runs into their eyes and they are just DONE. Each splash pad on this list comes highly endorsed by parents and in a variety of price points. In short: you can’t go wrong. (But before you choose, a necessary reminder: don’t forget to brush up on water safety guidelines.)

So keep reading for the best splash pads for toddlers — you’ll be so glad you snagged one for the summer.

1. Writer’s Choice: A Perfect Splash Pad For Younger Toddlers

As a mother of two little ones who purchased this exact splash pad, I can attest to its greatness. My 3-year-old loves to run and slide like a wild person and my 18-month-old is happy to sit and splash. Mom has been known to sit and cool off, too. With almost 20,000 reviews and 4.5 stars on Amazon, I’m not the only one singing the praises of this humble splash pad. At 60 inches across, this one is on the smaller side, so it’s perfect for kids ages 1 to 3. As one reviewer simply states (and I agree), “Just buy it.” All you need to do is choose from five adorable designs, including space, maps, and the alphabet.

2. A Durable Non-Slip Splash Pad for Older Toddlers

Toddlers aren’t exactly gentle, so you can expect your splash pad to take on some hefty wear and tear. This splash pad features a special non-slip texture designed for a sturdy grip and a durable BPA-free PVC material to prevent tears. It measures 67 inches across, but you can also get it in a smaller 59-inch size or a larger 75-inch version. If your family dog loves water, reviewers recommend this one for pets — so long as their nails are clipped. One five-star reviewer shares, “It's very durable…Best summer purchase to date. I highly recommend it!”

3. This Giant Splash Pad For the Whole Family

Listen, some days you just can’t be bothered with getting in the water. But there are those days you’ve just gotta get your hair wet and play! And what better time than the summertime? We wouldn’t even blame you for a little solo cool-off on the hottest of days. This splash pad is extra large for the whole family at 86 inches across and is recommended for kids ages 3 to 12. Plus, if your kiddos like sea creatures, then they’ll love splashing with the cute animals on the bottom.

4. A Splash Pad & Wading Pool Combo

This combination pool-and-splash-pad is the best of both worlds. It can easily fit several toddlers, and reviewers report that the 65-inch-wide splash pad is much bigger than they expected. The pool inflates with air and you can control the sprinkler simply by turning the water hose up or down. When the splashing is finished, a few reviewers brought the pool inside and filled it with toys or pillows and blankets for a fun sleepover. The manufacturer recommends this splash pad for kids aged 19-months and up, and it comes in two designs: unicorns or whales (both equally adorable).

5. This Ultra-Affordable Splash Pad for Toddlers

If you’re not sure how often you’ll use a splash pad, there’s no need to pay a pretty penny. This 68-inch round splash pad is super affordable and comes highly recommended; just choose from bright yellow or blue. “As soon as this package arrived, my 2.5-year-old could not wait to get this set up. We inflated it in the house and played with it for a few days, she loved the shark and the ABCs,” one shopper reported. “Then we had a sunny day; even better! It was magical watching my little one have the time of her life running in and out of the pool and through the sprinklers.”

6. A Budget-Friendly Splash Pad With 10,000+ Ratings

This splash pad with nearly 10,000 positive ratings is a good one to consider if your toddler is still a little unsteady on their feet or if you’re concerned about too much water pooling up. The double-layered bottom actually inflates to create a soft, cushioned seat — a great option for little ones 12 months old and up. Plus, this 68-inch-round pad features an additional valve so you can easily adjust the water height. One shopper summed it up nicely: “This splashpad is easy to set up and my children love playing in it. It seems very durable and is easy to drain.”

7. An Adorable Splash Pad With An Extra Sprinkler

Why have just one sprinkler option when you can have two? Once you blow up the octopus sprinkler, kids ages 3 and up will love holding on or aiming the water at anyone in range (maybe wear a swimsuit for this one). This splash mat is 67 inches in diameter and made from thick PVC and, as one reviewer states, it’s durable enough to last all summer: “Very sturdy…and well-made. Not 1 leak or tear with near-daily use all summer. Very reasonable price for such an excellent product!”