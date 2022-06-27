Toddlers put serious mileage on their sandals, whether your adventures take you to the beach, pool, or just around your backyard. It’s hard enough to find shoes that actually stay on toddler feet, let alone ones for wide feet. Some standard-fit toddler shoes run so narrow you can’t even get their foot in to try them on at all. That’s where the best toddler sandals for wide feet come in. Designed with a roomy footbed and adjustable straps, these sandals offer a pinch-free fit that won’t rub or irritate the sides of the foot.

There are some ways you can tell if sandals don’t fit, such as indentions, redness, and if the toddler always wants to take off their shoes, according to the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA). While some kids might be playing a game, it’s best to check in because ill-fitting shoes can cause children pain, calluses, corns, ingrown toenails or blisters, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

What To Look For When Shopping For The Best Toddler Sandals For Wide Feet

Stretchy materials and/or Velcro straps at the top of the foot and ankle are a must to get the perfect fit for wide feet. Some models have an adjustment at the heel too, which works wonders for kids between sizes length-wise. Depending if your child’s feet are merely wide or wide and chunky, you’ll want to look for soft, extra-stretchy uppers that accommodate bigger feet.

As with all toddler shoes, you’ll want a sole with serious tread. For sandals, this is even more crucial because they will need to be slip-proof on wet surfaces like pool decks and splash pads. Closed-toe models are a must for tots that love climbing and running or are attending a day camp this summer.

We’ve saved you the trial and error (and drama): All of our picks below for the best toddler sandals for wide feet come in specifically wide sizes or reviewers report they run wide and have adjustments that work well for wide feet.

01 The Overall Best Toddler Sandal For Wide Feet Amazon Teva Y Hurricane XLT 2 Sport Sandal $40 See on Amazon While these lightweight Teva sandals don’t come in a wide size, reviewers say the footbed does run wide. The adjustable straps at the heel, toes, and ankle make them a huge hit with parents whose kids have wide feet. These easy-on sandals come in 36 colors/patterns and the rubber sole has enough traction for the park, pool deck, or even hiking. The sandal boasts a near-perfect 4.8-star rating on Amazon after more than 5,000 reviews. Helpful Review: “My baby is 18 months with wide feet and this sandal fits perfectly, especially since it can be adjusted for width and length (adjustable for heel, top, and ankle) with room for growth during the summer months. It also looks very comfortable and a sandal she can wear everyday.” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (standard); Little Kid and Big Kid sizes also offered

02 These Fan-Favorite Sandals That Protect Toes At Playtime Amazon HOBIBEAR Sport Sandals $23 See on amazon These highly rated quick-dry sandals are perfect for the pool, playground, or hiking. While they don’t come in wide sizes, reviewers note they are a perfect fit for active toddlers with wide feet. Small fabric loops on the top and heel make it easier for toddlers to pull them on and off themselves and the flexible rubber sole has serious treads for muddy or slippery surfaces. The hook-and-loop strap at the ankle lets you get a precise fit to ensure they’re comfy but stay on the foot. They come in eight colors including neutrals and even bright purple. Helpful Review: “If your child has wide feet like my son, GET THESE. Seriously I’m so relieved I found a pair of sandals that I can actually get his feet all the way in no problem, and they also don’t burst out the sides. […] I’ve bought so many shoes that I can’t even get his foot more than half way in. It’s been a struggle to find shoes let alone sandals that are wide enough for his feet. [...] he seemed comfortable in them running around.” Available sizes: Toddler 5.5—10.5 (standard); Little Kid and Big Kid sizes also offered

03 The Comfiest, Shiniest Sandals In Wide & X-Wide Sizes Amazon Stride Rite Luna Sandal $50 see on amazon Not only do these adorable sandals come in the sparkliest silver leather, they feature a memory foam footbed and come in wide and extra-wide sizes. The closed-toe design and secure ankle strap make it park-ready, but the shiny leather, floral embroidery across the heel and glittery straps over the feet make these fancy enough to be paired with a summer dress for a nice meal out on your summer trip. Helpful Review: “Used stride rites measurement technique from their website. Fit perfectly. No red marks after wearing. Child can run, climb, walk with out issue. Plus she loves the sparkle. Love the toe protection.” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (standard, wide, extra wide)

04 Some Budget-Friendly Sandals Perfect For The Splash Pad Amazon Apakowa Kid's Closed-Toe Sandals $15 see on amazon These affordable water-friendly sandals are perfect for sweaty little feet and water play because they dry fast thanks to their hydrophobic lining. They have hook-and-loop adjustments at the top of the foot and heel so they stay on while your little one is on the go. The sturdy toe guard protects against stubbed toes and as one reviewer pointed out, “Before my son outgrows shoes, the toe usually wears out... Not with these! The toe is ‘toddler proof.’” Choose from three different color options. Helpful Review: “So glad we found these sandals for my son who has very wide, chubby feet!! They are roomy enough, with a sturdy and wide base. They do run a tad large even for him (he wore extra wide in Stride Rite), which is fine, as they are adjustable in two places so that one can get a secure fit yet have room to grow into. [...] It is very difficult to find wide shoes for toddlers that are cute, well-made, and wide enough! [...]” Available sizes: Toddler 5—10 (standard); Little Kid sizes also offered

05 The Dressy Sandals That Only Look Spendy Amazon Trary Kid’s Double Adjustable Strap/Buckle Closure Flat Sandals $24 see on amazon These unisex sandals in faux leather can be dressed up for dinner out or down for a playdate at the park. The thicker cushioned sole offers shock absorption and keeps toddlers from ending up with grass or pebbles between their toes. They also come in dressy-looking shades of gold, silver, and white. Reviewers rave about how lightweight these are and that unlike many similar pairs, they offer two points of adjustment at the ankle and toes. Helpful Review: “I decided to try these out for my 3 year old and I’m very glad I did! They are a great little pair of sandals. Other branded sandals have given my child blisters, but not these ones. They are comfortable and are very easy to put on. The Velcro straps make it nice and easy to adjust the fit but are strong enough to stay on when running or playing hard. They fit true to size.” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (standard)

06 The Sandal That Puts The “Fun” In Functional Amazon Crocs Unisex-Child Toddler Classic Clog $35 See on Amazon True story: My friend’s kids who have wide and extra-wide feet respectively wore only these Crocs sandals in their toddler years. She’s not alone; They have a 4.8-star rating on Amazon with over 94,000 reviews. Parents love their roomy fit and how easy they are for kids to put on and take off themselves. Motivate your shoe-averse kid with choosing from the rainbow of colors they come in or customizing them with fun charms. The best part? These slide-on sandals can be washed with soap and water after your tot jumps in a muddy puddle (again.) Helpful Review: “My son has wide feet and we struggle to find shoes that work. Crocs have never disappointed and we get a new pair every time he outgrows the old ones. The round toe box really helps to give the extra room that he needs and they are virtually indestructible so a good choice for kids who are rough on shoes. [...]” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (standard); Infant, Little Kid, and Big Kid sizes also offered

07 The Cutest Slides That Fit Any Width Amazon tombik Beach/Pool Slides Sandals $21 see on amazon Combining the ease of a slide with a secure heel strap to keep them from flying off, this waterproof sandal is ready for beach and pool trips. Parents of children with wide feet love all of the six prints of these adorable sandals, but the Navy Shark version (featured) has an additional hook-and-loop adjustment, offering a customizable fit for wide or chunkier feet. Helpful Review: “I love these sandals! They are so adorable, easy to get on, and easy for my son to wear. He can run in them no problem. He has little wide feet so they fit perfectly. The strap around the back keeps them nice and secure, he doesn’t slide out of them. I’ve already ordered the next size up [for] when he grows out of them.” Available sizes: Toddler 5—10 (standard); Infant size also offered

08 These Sweet Sandals With An Ultra-Supportive Sole Amazon Stride Rite Whitney Sandal $42 See on amazon The buckle and bow on these pretty sandals hide adjustable straps for the perfect fit. The sandals come in standard and wide sizes in white, gold, and two different iridescent finishes. The hook-and-loop strap at the ankle means they’re quick and easy to get on and off, letting toddlers feel like big kids. Plus, the memory foam footbed makes any activity feel comfy. Helpful Review: “These shoes have a darling summery look that elevates any outfit. I love the cushy insoles and the support, which is not typically easy to find in a kids sandal. These sandals are very well made and worth the money. We will be enjoying these ALL summer!” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (wide and standard); Little Kid sizes also offered

09 An Adjustable Sandal With Tons Of Traction For Outdoor Play Amazon Weestep Toddler Adjustable Strap Sandal $28 See on amazon Designed for active outdoor play, these affordable, breathable sandals have a shock-absorbing midsole and extra-grippy outer sole for traction. Available in 25 different colors and prints ranging from black to pink to tie dye, parents say they work great for kids with wide feet thanks to the adjustable hook-and-loop straps at the toes, ankle, and heel. The waterproof soles are extra thick to keep feet clean and dry. Helpful Review: “I have a 5 yr old daughter and 2 yr old son, and these are the perfect, comfortable sport sandal for them. [...] My daughter has big and wide feet for her age [...], so finding sandals that she feels comfortable to run around in are a challenge. She loves them! She runs, scooters around, and climbs trees in them. My son on the other hand is not a fan of sandals, and especially does not like anything between the toes. But he wears these proudly and comfortably, and doesn’t ask to take them off minutes after getting them on. [...]” Available sizes: Toddler 6—10 (standard); Little Kid and Big Kid sizes also offered

10 Some Breathable Sandals That Are Perfect For Chunky Feet Amazon Teva Psyclone XLT Sport Sandal $32 see on amazon These high-quality sandals are ready for any adventure between their water-friendly materials, lightweight cushioning, and soles with extra traction to prevent slips and falls. These are go-to sandals for parents of toddlers with wide and chunkier feet because the top of the sandal is stretchy and can be easily adjusted for extra room across the foot. They come in eight colors ranging from gray to purple to teal. Helpful Review: “These are great for my one year old because he has wide and fat feet. I have bought countless pairs of ‘wide fit’ shoes for him and none of them fit except these. The way the straps work allow me to adjust the top of the sandals to whatever height I need for them to fit my son. He seems comfortable in them and we have no complaints! Finally shoes that fit!!!” Available sizes: Toddler 4—10 (standard); Little Kid sizes also offered

11 Some Stink-Free Machine-Washable Sandals Amazon STQ Quick Dry Sandals $32 See on amazon No more stinky sandals: this pair of water shoes is machine washable. The stretchy upper fastens with a hook-and-loop closure, making them a good pick for wide toddler feet. The flexible sole is designed for growing feet and offers slip resistance by the water. The front of the shoe is rubber to protect the toes (while they kick rocks) and these water shoes are designed to be just as comfortable playing in the waves as they are in the backyard. They come in several solid colors and even a unicorn print. Helpful Review: “We bought these as water shoes for the pool for the 4 year old but they turned out to be great for just daily sandals in general. [...] Kid has wide feet and these have that stretch material on the top and just the way they're made are a good fit for kids with wide feet. [...] So far no blisters or complaints. [...] The velcro really helps them to be nice and tight, kids can easily put these on without needing help. Can't beat the price either, we're trying not to spend a fortune on shoes since he grows so fast.” Available sizes: Toddler 5—10 (standard); Little Kid sizes also offered