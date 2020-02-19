Whether it’s J.Lo’s amazing abs, Blake Lively’s gorgeous long locks, or even just an hour to yourself in the middle of the day, we always want what we can’t have. But while you may never have a six-pack (sorry, pizza is just too good) or 60 minutes of uninterrupted you-time (thanks a lot, kids), you can have the thick, voluminous, long hair you’ve always dreamed of.

All you need is a set of clip-in hair extensions—which, surprise surprise, you can buy on Amazon. “But what if they don’t blend with my natural hair? What if they fall out when I’m walking down the street? WHAT IF PEOPLE CAN TELL THEY’RE FAKE?!” We hear you, we do. The world of hair extensions can be a daunting one — and one that can end in an embarrassing what-is-that-on-your-head incident if you don’t choose correctly.

To help you achieve a mane that will be the envy of all your short-haired friends, we’ve rounded up the best clip-in hair extensions below, including both human and synthetic extensions, plus the top clip-in hair extensions for black hair. Because after all, long hair don’t care, am I right?

Between the budget-destroyer that is grocery shopping and those lovely little things we call bills, you don’t have $100+ to spend on frivolous extras (cough, hair extensions). But don’t give up on your long hair dreams just yet—because you can find some pretty amazing cheap clip-in hair extensions on Amazon. One of the top sets is this one from Fairise. Available in 11 different colors and 4 different lengths, these extensions are made with high-quality human hair and use clips with a silicone insert that won’t slip or damage your natural hair.

One Reviewer Wrote: “If you’re thinking about this hair, buy it, it’s very good quality. You can wash it, Curl it and straighten it, over and over; the price is amazing. Thank you for such a great product.” — Gina Gomes

Take it from the 2,500+ reviewers on Amazon who have given these clip-in hair extensions a thumbs-up: They’re some of the best quality ones you can get online. Made with double wefts that don’t shed (and give your hair that even thickness from root to end), people rave that these extensions are super soft and easy to style. They’re made of 100% real human hair, so you can dye them to perfectly match your natural hue. One thing to keep in mind, though, according to customers: You’ll likely want to buy two packs of extensions to provide the right amount of volume and blend with the rest of your hair.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I usually keep two of them so that after I wash my hair I can put the dry ones in. And I'll rotate the two pairs out and it lasts longer and my hair always looks good! They're pretty awesome.” — Amazon Customer

If you’re a true believer that there’s no such thing as hair that’s too long (which, same), you’re in luck because these popular clip-in hair extensions come in lengths as long as 24 inches. You’ll be giving even Ariana a run for her money with these bad boys. They’re available in a rainbow of ombre hues—from ash blonde to chocolate brown—and are made with the highest quality Remy human hair so they’ll last longer and shed less. According to the hundreds of five-star reviews, these extensions work great with both thin and thick hair and stay securely in place without feeling like they’re pulling on your scalp. Truth— beauty doesn’t always have to be pain, ladies, and for that, we are so grateful.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am so happy with this purchase! Slightly obsessed with them, and how flawless they blend with my hair color. They are soft, and hold a curl really well. I haven't tried washing them yet, but seems they hold well after doing so from what I've read. Clips are strong, and hold tight after clipping them in. LOVE LOVE LOVE THESE!” — Averi

Curling your hair takes long enough as it is—so curling 16 inches of extensions, too? Ain’t nobody got time for that. That’s why nearly 7,000 Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these clip-in extensions, pre-curled to beach wave perfection. Not only are they ready to wear, but you likely won’t have trouble finding a color that matches your natural hair—the extensions are available in 45 different shades, including a variety of ombre options. Another plus? Unlike most synthetic hair (which can’t handle the heat of styling tools), these extensions are made from heat-resistant fibers that can surprisingly withstand up to 275 degrees of heat so you can touch up any curls that aren’t cooperating with your straightener or flat iron.

One Reviewer Wrote: “Wore for my wedding and people who had not seen me in a while thought it was my hair! It looked so real and loved the way it blended with my hair. Great price too!” — Amy Long

You’re secretly obsessed with your favorite Instagram influencer’s blush pink hair. But you aren’t sure whether you can pull it off IRL—or if you’re really ready to commit to a whole head of permanent rose-colored strands. Fortunately, you can experiment with these extensions, which come in a whole slew of ombre-colored options from the natural (like blonde and chestnut brown) to the funky (like silver gray and pink). The stainless steel clasps—which clip securely to your head without slipping around—are also covered in a thin layer of rubber, so they’re more comfortable to wear all day long and won’t damage your scalp. Bonus: You can choose any length from 14 inches all the way up to 22 inches.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I am SO glad that I purchased these amazing clip-in hair extensions! I took the opportunity to connect with the company for a color match analysis and I am so grateful that I did. They advised me of the best option for my hair color, and the match is nearly perfect. (So close that my husband couldn't even tell that I was wearing the extensions). The quality is great, especially for the price. I absolutely love the versatility of this set as well - you can use as many or as few pieces as you want.” — Ari

Yes, clip-in hair extensions for black hair do exist and yes, you can find some great ones on Amazon just like this set, which is highly rated for being soft to the touch and looking beautiful and high-quality. You can choose from different lengths ranging from 14 to 20 inches and different styles including relaxed straight, kinky, and curly. Designed for minimal shedding and to blend well with natural African American hair, the extensions can be styled with your favorite tools (like your straightener or curling iron!) and can even be colored.

One Reviewer Wrote: “I'm transitioning from hair relaxer, and I was very nervous about what would blend well with my 4c roots and relaxed ends. The answer: these clip-ins. With the exception of the color match (as I'm a natural 4) these blended PERFECTLY with both blown-out roots and my relaxed ends - seriously couldn't have asked for better for my graduation. They held a curl just as well as my natural hair did, and continued to blend well even when my roots sweat out- not to mention, the clips were comfortable to use and sleep in.” — Amazon Customer

