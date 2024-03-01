This Dad Discovered An Amazing Parenting Cheat Code Thanks To Mr. Rogers

One dad on TikTok wanted to put some science to the test after reading an interesting study about screen time and kids. Parenting educator Jon (@wholeparent) noted in his now-viral TikTok that when he began to embody the demeanor and mannerisms of legendary kids show host, Mr. Fred Rogers, he noticed that his kids were calmer and more well-mannered, just as the study suggested.

“I recently came across this study about the effects of TV on kids, and specifically the effects of Mr. Rogers on kids, and how kids who watched Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, for whatever reason, seemed to be more patient, more calm, just more, like, emotionally attuned,” he began.

He noted that his kids are waking up around 5:30 a.m., every morning and “bouncing off the walls.” He wanted to try a new tactic to see if he could create a calmer morning atmosphere.

“I am just going to act. I'm gonna pretend to be Mr. Rogers. I'm gonna speak like Mr. Rogers, like super slow-paced ... I'm just going to be Mr. Rogers the morning and see what happens to my kids,” he said.

Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood was a slow-paced, calming, and educational PBS program. Hosted by Fred Rogers during the show’s run from 1968 to 2001, the preschool program was a cultural phenomenon that took a different approach to child education with calming voices and real-life glimpses into careers, other countries, and everyday people.

According to Jon, channeling national treasure, Fred Rogers, worked like a charm.

“I kid you not. My kids were usually bouncing off the walls in the morning. They were like, usually tearing up the house and like, going crazy. They were just like sitting with me, calmly and patiently playing Lego. And all it took was me just acting like Mr. Rogers. I was just like, calm and slow and just asking questions,” he explained.

“These children were just sitting around in a circle, attentively attuned to my every word. It's like magic,” he said after doing an impression of Mr. Roger’s calming and serene voice.

After Jon’s video went viral, several users agreed that they just don’t make kid’s television like they used to, praising Mister Rogers for being such a stand-out kids’ show. Others pointed out that Fred Rogers’ rules for talking to kids should be implemented by all parents.

“Maybe Mr rogers doesn't move slow, the world has just been speeding up around him too much,” one user said.

“The impact being calm and respectful toward tiny humans is amazing. They’re spongy mirrors. They absorb our energy and reflect it back at us,” another noted.

“Calm and slow, open and non judgmental, you invite them to share their thoughts with you, they’re happy that you’re listening and paying attention to them,” another said.