I was a tween and teen in the early ‘00s. You know what that means, right?

Jessica Simpson was “fat.” Kate Moss was praised for her “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” mantra (which she has since denounced). Shallow Hal was the most popular movie at the time. Every single female celebrity was picked apart for how they looked. It was an absolute nightmare being a couple of sizes bigger than all my friends.

I think I weighed myself every single day before junior high and high school, hoping my latest fad diet (aka starvation until I binge ate) was going to help me drop a couple of lbs. Looking back, the whole thing makes me ill. Now, we don’t even own a scale because I never want my daughter to think her weight has any bearing on her worth.

One dad on TikTok feels the same, giving his young daughter a serious talking to about a person’s weight and the number on the scale.

In a now-viral TikTok video, mom @unsolicitedsarcasm filmed at-home footage where you can hear her husband and daughter chatting in the background.

“POV: your toddler sees your husband step on the scale and asks to try it,” she wrote in text overlay on the video.

Then, she catches the sweetest interaction between the father and daughter.

“Do you understand it just has to do with the literal amount of weight on your body? It has no reflection or anything else about what's going on, right?” he tells her.

“It doesn't mean anything. It doesn't matter your value, it doesn't matter your happiness. If you're happy, and you're healthy and you're energized, then that is just a number, right? Whenever we turn [the scale] on and whenever we step on [it], it’s just an acknowledgment of that weight, right?”

She captioned the video, “What a joy it is to overhear conversations like this. Dads being dads in the best possible way. #selflove #girldad #girldadtiktok #fatherdaughter #knowyourworth”

After the video gained traction on TikTok, several users commented on the profound moment, finding hope in this dad’s explanation of weight and scales to his young girl.

“welp, this made me emotional. 🥺 I'm 31 and needed to hear that,” one user wrote.

Another said, “From a woman who’s daddy called her fat her whole life and now has two daughters of my own, THIS IS IMPORTANT. Beautiful job dad.”

“Your kid might not understand what he’s really saying now but when she’s older it will of instilled so much in them,” another wrote. More of this, future dads! Your daughters need it!