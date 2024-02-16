Here’s Your Sign To Ditch The Kids & Do An Adults-Only Disney Trip

Bringing kids to Walt Disney World is magical, but if we're being real, it can also be exhausting. So if you're lucky enough to score a few free hours — maybe the grandparents want to scoop them up for an evening, or they're hanging out with the extended fam — you're well within your rights to face-plant onto the hotel bed or, you know, do other things on the hotel bed.

But if you've got some extra energy, there are so many things you can do that don't involve waiting in line for Dumbo the Flying Elephant or lining up for the afternoon parade. (Of course, if you want to do the "kid-oriented" stuff, go for it! There's no better place than at Disney to do so.)

Whether you've got park passes burning a hole in your proverbial pockets or you want to enjoy a relaxed stroll around your resort without tiny humans dictating your every move, there's no shortage of adult-friendly activities for you to take advantage of.

Childcare Options at Disney

While Disney doesn't directly offer babysitting or nanny services, there are still some options for guests looking for some chill time on their trip, as travel agent, blogger, and Disney planning pro Tina Tolbert tells Scary Mommy. At the Walt Disney World Dolphin Hotel, there's Camp Dolphin, a "small childcare activity center for children ages 5-12 years old," says Tolbert. "The program runs from 4 to 11 p.m., so it is a great way to get a date night in, especially if you will be going to spend the evening at EPCOT or Hollywood Studios since the Dolphin Hotel is in great proximity to both parks."

With advance reservations, you can score a two-hour block that includes an evening snack ($60), or the full seven-hour time frame for $120, which includes dinner. Tolbert says she used a similar service at Disney's Polynesian Resort to much fanfare from her daughter at the time.

"Another option would be to use a private company that provides babysitting services in the Orlando area specifically for tourists," she adds. "One very popular option is Kids Nite Out. They offer sitters that will come to your room, or you can hire one to be kind of like a mother's helper in the park."

Inside the Parks

OK, now that you've got childcare on lock, what's next? If you're already close to the parks, it'd be a shame not to take advantage of all they've got to offer. As a seasoned Disney parks vet (and child-free Disney adult… I know, groan), nothing makes me happier than walking around the park, soaking in the atmosphere with a snack or drink in hand.

Epcot's World Showcase is ideal for a child-free stroll. If you drink, you can sample from more than 200 wines at Tutto Gusto Wine Cellar in the Italy pavilion. Tolbert recommends a tequila tasting at La Cava del Tequila in the Mexico pavilion, and there are also a few signature dining experiences worth snagging a reservation for. In fact, each of the four parks has its own adult-approved dining and drinking outposts, which might be a welcome change if you're sick of kid-friendly fare.

Also, don't overlook the behind-the-scenes tours available at each park. Some fan favorites include the Behind the Seeds tour of The Land Pavilion, a one-hour backstage walking experience where you'll learn all about Epcot's agriculture and farming. Tolbert also loves the two-hour Dolphins in Depth tour, where you'll get up close and personal with bottlenose dolphins and their trainers.

Over at the OG park, "one of the most popular behind-the-scenes tours is the Keys to the Kingdom tour," which offers "a backstage look at the Magic Kingdom," says Tolbert. "This five-hour walking tour takes you to a bunch of fun little behind-the-scenes places in the park, including in the Utilidor tunnels under the park. It also includes lunch, which is a great option."

Disney's Animal Kingdom offers several cool tour experiences worth trying, but one standout is Savor the Savanna, a private safari tour that includes beverages and African-inspired cuisine. There are also tours to spot rhinos and elephants, if you really don't mind making your kids jealous.

At the Resorts

Soaking up the ambiance of your Disney resort is highly recommended, especially if you're flying solo. For activities that are off the beaten path, head to Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, which is home to several unique offerings, including the Colors of Coronado painting experience and the Spanish mosaic art class, as well as Sangria University, a tasting and lesson about the history of everyone's favorite summer drink selection.

Not only are the resorts home to some of the best dining on Disney property, but a monorail bar crawl is a great way to enjoy some adult beverages without trying to "drink around the world" at Epcot. (Hello, hangover!) For teetotalers, Tolbert suggests "a monorail progressive dining crawl," says Tolbert. "There are three resorts on the monorail loop, so you can do appetizers, main course, and dessert and create a whole dining experience from it." She also loves a Skyliner snack crawl, where you can ride the highway in the sky and hit each of the four resort food courts along the way.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, the Starlight Safari makes for an adventure-filled date night as you get up close and personal with more than 30 species of African wildlife on a unique one-hour tour. You can wander around the resort and view the animals on the savannah for free, even if you're not staying there.

Multiple resorts offer fishing, scenic boat rides, and horse-drawn carriage rides, which feels like the perfect way to relax and unwind without your kids in tow.

Of course, hitting the spa is a solid idea, so take a trip to The Grand Floridian Spa and treat yourself to some much-deserved 'me' time.

At Disney Springs & Disney's BoardWalk

Popping over to Disney Springs is a great way to let loose and choose your pick of dozens of dining options while you peruse the shops for some souvenirs of your own. You'll find live music at Raglan Road and House of Blues, bowling at Splitsville Luxury Lanes, a vintage Amphicar tour at The Boathouse, and so much more. There's even a cake decorating experience at Amorette's Patisserie.

Disney's BoardWalk is a charming trip down memory lane, and if you're in the mood for some revelry, the dueling piano bar at Jellyrolls and after-hours merriment at Atlantic Dance Hall are both adults-only and very fun.

With options to suit every budget and interest, there's a good chance you'll want to come back to Disney someday sans kids. Don't worry, we won't tell them. The child-free Disney cohort welcomes you with open arms, friend.