Hilaria Baldwin Shares How An EpiPen Saved Her Son’s Life

Hilaria Baldwin shares a lot (if not all) of her motherhood journey on social media. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share a scary experience she and 2-year-old son Eduardo "Edu" Pau Lucas went through on Wednesday.

“Never a dull moment for us…Edu had a very bad allergic reaction today and I had to give him an epi pen. I’ve never had to administer it on my own…it was a scary experience,” Baldwin explained.

EpiPens contain epinephrine, which is used to treat life-threatening allergic reactions.

“He is ok now and home, but I share with you to remind you that this is a lifesaving tool you may be able to keep around the house. He was in such distress and I believe it may have saved him today. If your doctor thinks you should keep one at home, make sure you know how to use it in advance, because these reactions can come on so strongly and quickly,” she added.

Typically, once a child comes into contact with an allergen that causes a severe reaction, symptoms start appearing within 30 to 60 minutes of said contact.

Some reactions, like anaphylaxis, can occur within minutes after contact with the allergen and includes symptoms like swelling of the lips, eyes, and throat, difficulty breathing, wheezing, and in smaller children, becoming pale and flimsy.

EpiPens are designed to automatically inject the medicine as soon as the pen is pressed against the skin in a firm manner. Still, as easy as this sounds, like Baldwin says, it is important to know how to use an EpiPen — even if your child doesn’t have allergies.

For many, keeping a spare EpiPen around the house can be prohibitively expensive. This makes keeping spaces allergen-free for those who have life-threatening allergies all the more vital.

Luckily for Baldwin, she had access to an EpiPen and was able to get her son to a hospital for proper followup care.

“Fortunately, when I took this photo, he was back to himself and kicking the phone out of my hand🤣…I, on the other hand, was a spent wreck 🥴. Love you all and be safe,” she added after thanking the medical facilities who treated her son.

Back in May 2021, Baldwin learned of her son’s serious allergic reactions and that she would need to keep an EpiPen around at all times.

“We had a scary experience where Edu had an allergic reaction. I don’t know to what yet, but it was one of those horrible moments a parent dreads. My kids don’t have allergies, so this was a first. Doesn’t matter how many kids you have, there are always moments that shake us, as there is no way we can prepare,” she captioned an image of her cradling Edu.

“I was told that expediency in this situation is key..don't wait to see if it gets better. If you find yourself in this situation—just go and reach for help ✨. i love you my baby boy💕mama loves you so.”