24 Kate Hudson Quotes About Being A Mom That Are Super Relatable

It's probably safe to say that many millennials first fell in love with Kate Hudson in her role as the charming Penny Lane in the 2010 coming-of-age film Almost Famous. Her confident yet down-to-earth persona and enviable Y2K wardrobe, complete with faux-fur jacket and baby blue-tinted sunglasses, had us all running to the nearest Spencer's. While this may have been Hudson's breakthrough acting role, it's her role as a mother that still makes her so likable, even more than two decades later.

Of course, Hudson's been in the public eye since long before her Penny days, thanks to her famous parents, ultimate "flower child" Goldie Hawn and fun-loving stepfather Kurt Russell. So, it might have surprised us a bit when she admitted that her parenting style leans strict.

Balancing motherhood, a career, and the general craziness of life doesn't make parenting easy for any mom, but Hudson seems to have it all under control when it comes to raising her three beautiful children, Ryder, Bingham, and Rani. Open about having three children by three different dads and the possibility of another with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa, she's given us a refreshing look into modern parenthood.

Lucky for fans, she's also been open with sharing a peek into how she moms. Here are a few of Hudson's quotes on motherhood that will have you falling in love with her all over again!

What Kate Hudson Has Said About Being A Mom

1. “I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means, and for all you moms — whether working or not working moms — it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest: Kids take the number one position, and it’s hard to make the time for yourself.”

2. “Your kids are the great barometer of if your life is scheduled well as a working parent because they let you know when they're not getting the attention that they need in the way that they act out.”

3. “[Parents] need to create reasonable boundaries [and] draw some lines in the sand so that [children] can test them. That’s, I think, an important part of their development — how far they can push something. And how you as a parent handle it is a huge part of growing up.”

4. "I always thought I’d have four to six kids. That was, like, when I was really little, I thought that. When you come from a big family… you either don't want kids or you want a lot of kids. So I always thought I'd have [more kids]."

Hudson and her kids pose with her family at the Annual Goldie's Love In For Kids. Todd Williamson/Getty Images

5. "I don’t know if I’m done yet… right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby.'"

6. “When it comes to your feelings or emotions … I’m very open, I give my children a lot of space to make mistakes.”

7. “I have no tolerance for lying. The tiny lies or the big ones.”

8. “Parenting shifts as your kids shift. The best thing for me has been throwing any kind of parenting manual out of the window.”

Hudson and Ryder attend a Los Angeles Clippers basketball game in November 2019. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

9. "Some days I feel like I should win best mom of the day award, and some days I find myself doing strange things that don't have any real purpose, in faraway corners in my house, and I realize I am literally and deliberately hiding from my children."

10. "They're your kids, and you love them, and then you can't stand them sometimes. It’s just the truth.”

11. “Yes, I help my kids with their homework. But I also get bored doing it. I will sit and listen to my children pontificate and discuss their ideas till the day is long because it warms my heart, but I really don’t want to do math! I’m gonna say it: I’d prefer to watch The Bachelor rather than do fractions and divisions.”

12. "Parenting goal number one: Make sure they're funny."

Hudson and sons Bingham and Ryder attend the premiere of Kung Fu Panda 3 in 2016. Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

13. “They’re a pain in my ass, and they’re the best pain in my ass ever. I just love every bit of it. I love the insanity. I love the chaos. I love laughing with them.”

14. "I don't try to sugarcoat things. I'll say, 'I'm doing the best I can. I like cooking, I like presenting. I like it to be an experience and [my kids] help me with it, but if they want something after that, I'll be like, 'Look, I'm placing a meal out for you like a king. I can't do everything. I'm going to have to be the OK mom.'"

15. “I always wanted to be a mom.”

16. “What I’ve learned — and what I’m learning — is that I’m doing the best I can.”

Hudson and son Bing attend a Los Angeles Lakers game in March 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

17. "I always have Lego men in my purse. When I'm traveling and I'm not with my kids, I look in my purse, and there are, like, five Lego men."

18. “Your children teach you so much. It's a real mirror of yourself.”

19. "Where I am strict is that there are certain rules that I put down. I don't negotiate with my kids about certain things."

20. “I wish there was a perfect balance. The truth is, there’s not. I just take it day by day, you know?”

Hudson and her family celebrate Rani Rose's birthday at Disneyland Park in September 2022. Sean Teegarden/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images

21. “I make mistakes all the time. I’ve yelled at my kids too much, and I’ve also cursed in front of them, and I also haven’t shown up for things because I was out of town. But at the same time, I have days where I’m like, ‘I’m a f—king supermom.’ I am cooking, cleaning, doing homework, changing diapers, I worked out.”

22. “People kind of go, ‘I want to freeze them when they’re little,' I’m like, ‘I don’t, actually.’ I’m having a blast. I can’t wait to go to a bar with my kid — is that weird? He’s so much fun!”

23. “I'm not really single. I mean, I am, but I have a son. Being a single mother is different from being a single woman.”

24. “The irony is that when we take care of ourselves first, we are in a much stronger place to take care of those we love.”