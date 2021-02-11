The Best Kids Roller Skates For Some Wheely Exciting Springtime Fun

The best roller skates for kids will help to put your mind at ease — especially if you’re an overly concerned parent who still wants to keep the toddler bed rails on your 10-year-old‘s bed. (Trust us, we feel you.) So whether you’ve dreaded buying your kids roller skates (because, wheels) or maybe you’re finally up for the challenge (because your kids are totally ready), we’ve put together a great list of girls and boys roller skates to help you find the right pair. Roller skating rinks might not be open right now depending on your location, but the great outdoors is open, and there are plenty of sidewalks and empty parking lots that are perfect for learning how to cruise once ice skating season is over. Even better, Moms, you can grab some roller skates for women and get in on the fun!

We found the best roller skates for beginners, the cutest skates for girls (and boys, too), the best-reviewed adjustable skates, and even those fun roller skate shoes — aka sneakers with built-in secret wheels that catch us off guard every time. So, for your child who’s just learning to skate or for those who are practically ready for roller derby, these are our top picks for wheely fun kids roller skates.

Best Roller Skates For Beginners

This sneaker-style roller skate is built for comfort, but also to look super cool. You can’t go wrong with styles that include shimmery rainbow, glittery purple, or just plain black. The wheels and toe stops are made of polyurethane, which is designed to perform well on both indoor and outdoor surfaces. These skates provide enough stability for beginners who need a little extra help when it comes to coordination.

These cool black skates can be easily tightened for more stability. The high-top sneaker features soft padded collars and lined boots so your child will be able to skate longer with (hopefully) no blisters. One Amazon reviewer noted that the price is totally worth it. “The first pair I ordered several weeks ago for my 8-year-old, they worked out so great that I ordered a pair for my 4-year-old. These are super cute. They are definitely on the higher side on pricing but are much better quality than the $30 pair I just ordered for my same 8-year-old for Christmas.”

Best Roller Skates For Girls

These retro high-top silhouette skates are made for the skating rink. They feature speed laces, making it quick and easy to get onto the rink. A padded tongue adds extra comfort with a double adjustable lightweight trunk. The skates also have urethane wheels and stopper, and they also come in black. On Amazon, they’re currently rocking a 4.6 out of 5 rating, with parents loving how comfortable they are. “They worked so well on gravel, pavement, over stones, down the driveway, and over bumps! They have very sturdy and heavy wheels that stay grounded. They are very easy to maneuver and provide a lot of stability for either a beginner skater or someone who’s a pro!” one customer said.

Designed for both indoors and outdoors, these high-top skates are also high-quality and basically high fashion. Their design adds some fun to skating while still offering great fit and comfort. “I loved the look of these skates from the first I laid eyes on them,” admitted one smitten Amazon customer. “I had to order them.”

Best Kids Adjustable Roller Skates

These cute sparkly polka dot skates are durable and can withstand wear and tear. The 54mm urethane wheels offer a smooth ride while the dual front brakes provide safe stopping. The skates have adjustable sizing, growing with feet sizes 12-3, which is a huge selling point for parents. “I bought this for my daughter’s birthday in October and she has been skating for roughly a year. The skates are cute/comfortable/affordable/adjustable so they can grow with her,” one mom on Amazon said.

Cotton candy-colored skates with glittery wheels are super cool — but add wings, and they’re the coolest. These skates come in two versatile sizes and can be adjusted from size 12 to 3 or 3 to 7 with the push of a button. The figure-style boot is made from durable synthetic leather with smooth-rolling urethane wheels.

These skates are perfect for kids who love all things glittery with a little bit of Elsa thrown in (via the snowflake patch on the buckle). They also have a rainbow option that’s just as adorable. They can be adjusted up to four sizes, and the wheels light up in rainbow colors. An Amazon reviewer wrote, “These skates are AMAZING! I bought them for my 6-year-old and although she was hesitant to learn, she now wants to skate every day! Took her a week to learn how and now she loves to skate all of the time! Definitely worth the money!”

Oh, you fancy. These roller skates are fit for a princess (or a prince) with their glittery pink and silver designs and white fluffy feathers. They also come without all the feathers and bling, if a little less busy is more your child’s style. The adjustable buckle can fit up to four sizes for room to grow. Parents love them too, with one Amazon reviewer saying, “These are perfect for beginners. I bought them for my seven-year-old who had [outgrown] her last pair, she mentions that they are a lot more comfortable and stable than the pair she had before. They are very cute and stylish and [the] majority of children that have seen them have also asked where we have gotten them from.”

These skates come in three different colors — all equally cool, with the “vibrant blue” motif being more gender-neutral. The adjustable button is easy for kids to use by themselves. The boot is a high-top sneaker-style skate with padded collars and lining on the inside to make your child’s ride comfortable and supportive. One Amazon reviewer appreciates how comfortable the skates are for her kids. She wrote in her review from 2020, “We recently went to an actual rink and these skates were amazing!! We were there for 2 straight hours of skating and never once did they say they were uncomfortable…and these girls are complainers if any little thing is wrong!! Plus they light up and made my girls look totally cool and easy to spot on the crowded rink floor.”

These adjustable skates are perfect for kids to grow with. They come in black as well as pink and white. Equipped with triple protection — laces, a velcro strap, and a strong buckle — you won’t have to worry about your kiddo slipping out of this pair of skates. They’re also made to be breathable, so skaters will stay comfy, even when their feet are locked and loaded.

Best Roller Skate Shoes For Kids

With these, you can choose from a single-wheel or double-wheel shoe. The second wheel can be easily removed, and the single wheel can be tucked in so the shoes can be worn as regular sneakers. (Clever!) They come in blue, black, and pink. “Our granddaughter loves these, wears them every day, and has had great fun,” said one Amazon reviewer. “They have been holding up well (they are VERY sturdy), do not get dirty easily (have the pink), flash their lights beautifully, and ride smoothly. She has more fun with these than with her in-line skates.”

For kiddos who are always on a roll, these skate shoes with wheels can be used as a roller shoe or while skateboarding, as the wheel is removable. They’re available for little kids (ages 4 to 8) and big kids (ages 8 to 12), and they come in several cool design options.

These sneaker roller shoes are made for both little kids and big kids, with 12 colors to choose from. By pressing a button at the heel, the wheel can pop up into the shoe so they can be worn as sneakers.

One way to make roller shoes even more fun is to add lights. These light-up sneakers, with 19 design options, have two wheels that make them feel like inline skates. The first wheel can be removed and they can be worn with a single wheel, and the back wheel can be hidden by pressing a button at the heel. After 2-4 hours of charging time, the LED lights will last for 6-8 hours.