9 Kids Tables And Chair Sets For Coloring, Crafting, & Collecting All Their Crap

There is nothing cuter than seeing our kiddos hard at work on a drawing or building project. It’s just not so cute when the arts and crafts project has taken over our dining table and we can’t find our keys or the water bill under the pile of Elmo coloring pages.

Investing in a kids table and chairs set is for more than just Thanksgiving dinner (although we do that, too!). Kids tables and chairs are sized right for little legs and little bottoms so there is less of a chance for falling and getting hurt, but more importantly being able to do these things themselves grows their confidence and independence. Our kids couldn’t give two sh*ts about that though— they just want a space that is all theirs so they can color and draw and make a horrendously fabulous mixed color Play-Doh mess (we’re cringing at the thought!). Getting a kids art or activity table gives them their own space while minimizing the number of spaces we need to clean up, win win! Many kids table and chairs sets are multi purpose and can morph into a variety of entertaining options from LEGO bases to dry erase boards to sand tables.

Whether you’re looking for a multi purpose kids activity table for the living room or a classic kids wooden table and chairs for the playroom we’ve got your covered. We even found a few cute outdoor options so the LOs can have their very own patio space. No grown ups allowed!

Best Kids Table and Chair Sets

IKEA LÄTT Kids Table & Chairs Set IKEA does great looking modern furniture on a budget better than anyone. How could we forget our first apartment table and chairs and spending hours putting it together after lugging it up flights of stairs? Thankfully we can spare ourselves (and our partners) the agony with this budget friendly child-sized gem from IKEA. The LÄTT table and two chair set is made out of solid pine and comes together in about 10 minutes (really!) so we can still take our break during naptime. Perfect as a pint sized kitchen dining table or just a place to use the art supplies, this IKEA kids table is sized right for LOs ages 2 & up. While many mamas first want to get a table for their toddlers, this one will work up until elementary school. One mama reviewer commented, “My son is 4 and on the taller side so tables and chairs are hard for him because his long legs do not fit under the table. He fits perfectly.” $30 AT IKEA

Melissa & Doug Table & Chairs 3-Piece Set Melissa & Doug are the masters of all things wood for kids. We love this solid wood 3 piece table and chairs set for our imaginative preschoolers. Sized right for kids ages 3-8, the real magic isn’t that this set will last that long, it’s that we can sit there too! These kids chairs are weight rated for up to 150 lbs so we can enjoy the tea parties just as much as Bear and our LO can. Available in white, natural, and grey, there is a set to match any playroom design or kitchen nook. One mama had this to share, “It feels nice and sturdy and the wood looks like pretty nice quality. It was an absolute dream to assemble. It didn’t take more than 15 minutes to put together, and that was with my almost 3 yr old and 1 1/2 yr old helping. The directions were awesome. One of my favorite parts of this table is the metal reinforcements inside the pre-drilled holes. It makes it seem like this table can be disassembled and reassembled again without losing much of its integrity.” Aka it will last for kids number 2 & 3! $92.66 AT AMAZON

Costzon Kids Mid-Century Modern Style Table Set As our kids get older the need for sensory tables and tiny chairs fades away. This is why we love this Mid-Century Modern Table and Chairs from Costzon. It looks like a grown up set, but sized as kids furniture that we actually want in our house! (Especially the all white version.) Perfect for the playroom or their bedroom, and designed for kids up to age 12, this wood and iron set is strong and ergonomically designed. Costzon notes that their chairs have been purposefully designed to provide back support, which ultimately helps our LOs be in the correct sitting position, no matter their age. Pro-tip, this set assembly is definitely FNTO (for nap time only) as it’s a two person job and the helper cannot be 3 years old. One mama reviewer had these encouraging words for assembly, “Love this table super easy to assemble once you understand how it’s done. I watched a video of a similar table assembly.” Why didn’t we think of that? $159.99 AT AMAZON

Best Kids Activity Table and Chair Sets

Costzon Kids Activity Art Table Set w/Detachable Storage Bins If LEGOs aren’t really your kids’ thing then a more simplistic arts and crafts table is just the thing for their playroom. This Costzon Kids Art Activity Table has four detachable under table storage bins for organizing all the art supplies while keeping them still handy. The lightweight plastic makes this set easily able to relocate to the dining room when needed for Thanksgiving, or into the living for a puppet show. Plastic also means no screws. This is a mom and toddler assembly dream project that only takes minutes to put together. One mama reviewer gushed about this activity table, “This table is lovely, colorful, and the size is perfect, it is very stable and easy to install. It is safe for children because there are no sharp corners. There are also Storage Bins under the table, which can be used to put toys or color pens for children. Although it is a child’s chair, it is enough to bear more than 100 pounds of weight. The table is plastic, easy to clean, no odor, and durable. My child and I like it very much.” $109.99 AT AMAZON

UTEX 2-in-1 Kids Multi Activity Table and 2 Chairs Set with Storage UTEX’s Multi Activity Table has the appealing look of a classic kids wooden table and chairs, but with the functionality we need! The inset table top panel is reversible with a smooth side for puzzles, board games, and coloring, and the flip side is a block building base. (UTEX can’t say it’s a LEGO board, but that’s really what it is and it’s awesome!) One mama we know noted only Mega Blocks won’t work on the building base since their holes are too large. Hands down our favorite feature though is the ability to store building blocks, coloring materials, or puzzle pieces under the table in one of two large pull out drawers. Meaning no stepping on LEGOs while vacuuming because they’re all tucked away, but easily accessible when our littles want to use them. One mommy commented, “This is perfect for dinner times and playing. All of our friends comment how good it is and ask where we got it from.” $135.89 AT AMAZON

Costway 5-in-1 Kids Folding Activity Table Chair Set w/Storage Committing to a kids craft table taking up permanent residence anywhere outside of the playroom is a big space taking ask. Getting a kids folding table and chairs is one option, but Costway has blended the idea of a folding table and an activity table all in one. This 5-in-1 Activity Table morphs into multiple entertaining options from block building to sand table to water table to our favorite, a storage table (yup it can hold all their crap out of sight and out of mind) but also folds up when we need some space. Even better, the adjustable table legs allow for it to be sized right for our 3 year old, but also extend so our kids get older, it’s still the correct table height for them. The stools are weight rated for up to 220 lbs so when dad wants to get in on the block building action, he can safely sit and play too. $65 AT WALMART

Best Kids Outdoor Table and Chair Sets

Costzon Kids Adirondack Table & Chairs Set For Indoor & Outdoor Use When it comes to outdoor play, toddlers especially are way too small to sit at the big kids table. Costzon has designed a toddler Adirondack table and chair set to match our own backyard furniture but sized right for little ones. Dining Al fresco is a fun way to mix it up for toddlers during the summertime months (and makes for WAY less clean up for mom). We love that the look and feel of this set will make them think they’re dining just like the grownups, but in a pint sized space. The back support and armrests of an Adirondack style chair help with posture, but the durable lightweight plastic is easier to clean than our grown up chairs. They can even be stacked when not in use to take up a little less yard space. We love the vibrant red color for backyard summertime fun, but this can easily be wiped off and transitioned indoors come winter. $75.99 AT AMAZON

Little Tikes Easy Store Kids Picnic Table with Umbrella There’s no more quintessential kids outdoor table than the Little Tikes Easy Store Kids Picnic Table. This is a summertime must have across the preschool circuit for outdoor water activities, lunches, and even to set up as a Play-Doh factory. The durable plastic can hold up to six kids, with weight ratings of up to 200 lbs on each bench, and includes a drink (or crayon) holder along the center. This means no fighting and limited spilling as the table gets crowded with plates and snacks. Kids can enjoy their outdoor dining experience without baking in the sun under the protection of the umbrella. And when summer’s done, this easily folds flat for garage storage until next year! One reviewer noted, “This table is perfect. It is so much nicer and bigger than the smaller version. I bought this for my 4 year old granddaughter, but my 8 year old niece sits very comfortable. In fact, sometimes my granddaughter makes me sit with her.. Also, the umbrella makes it really look like an adult table.” $114 AT WALMART

KidKraft 00 Outdoor Table and Bench Set with Cushions and Umbrella KidKraft’s outdoor dining table with benches and umbrella has the look and feel of furniture we actually want in our backyard (we worked so hard on it this year!) but at a size designed for kids. The table is actually only 19 inches high, which is perfect for preschoolers up through age 8, but is also long enough for dining with friends (when that becomes a thing again) and spreading out messy projects (aka fingerpaints). The cute striped umbrella provides sun protection while the matching cushions makes the wooden bench a little more comfortable for LOs who no longer have diaper padding. They even velcro on so they don’t end up in the dirt, we love that! One mama commented, “Adorable table and benches. The cushions are good quality. I had my toddlers ‘help’ me put it together and we had it done in less than an hour. They want to eat every meal on it.” $139.35 AT AMAZON

