Mariah Carey is known for a lot of things. For being one of the highest-selling pop stars of all time. For her iconic performances. For being absolutely GIF-worthy, and most of all, for knowing her worth. Carey has been in the pop culture zeitgeist since she first debuted on the scene with her single "Vision of Love" in 1990. Since then, she has released almost 90 other singles, 15 studio albums, two soundtrack albums, eight compilation albums, two extended plays, and one remix album. And let's not overlook the fact that one of those singles is arguably the catchiest, most popular Christmas carol of all time.
But of all the incarnations of Carey we've known and loved, her mom era might be the best yet. On April 30, 2011, she and now ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe into the world. The twins (whom Carey and Cannon affectionately refer to as "dem kids") have grown from tiny tots to young teens before our eyes, accompanying their famous mom to red carpets, special performances, and more.
Considering Carey has always been known for meme-worthy quotes (think: "I don't know her"), it should come as little surprise that her thoughts on parenting are equally memorable. Here are photos of Carey and her kids, along with some of her best quotes about being a mom.
1. “They help to heal me every day. Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, and it’s them loving me unconditionally.” — Apple TV+
2. “The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn’t really have: a chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally.” — People
3. “They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them.” — People
4. “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’” — Us Weekly
5. “They have stability. That’s what I didn’t have. They understand that they are Black. They have a whole lot of self-esteem and self-worth that I never had. And I probably still don’t now. I know that I still don’t.” — Vulture
6. “It's very important that the kids always feel safe and that they feel seen and heard that they know that they are loved unconditionally. No matter what, I will be there for them.” — CBS
7. “I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.” — Apple TV+
8. “It used to just be about me. Like, I got to get my sleep, I got to get my rest, I got to sing and this and that. And now it’s really what are they doing? Are they asleep yet? What time are we getting up?” — The Steve Harvey Show
9. “Being a mother is probably the hardest job in the world. I feel like, in a lot of ways, children come into the world to teach us.” — Essence
10. “It's going to be a delicate balance between raising them around glitz and glamour and keeping them grounded. One thing I'm sure of is that I’ll be grateful for the twins every day, no matter what.” — Life & Style
11. “I never thought I was going to have kids. I remember being a little girl and going, 'I don’t think I’m going to have babies when I grow up for a while.' I was probably convinced of that, and I just realized things change and that’s what happens.” — ET Canada