Mariah Carey is known for a lot of things. For being one of the highest-selling pop stars of all time. For her iconic performances. For being absolutely GIF-worthy, and most of all, for knowing her worth. Carey has been in the pop culture zeitgeist since she first debuted on the scene with her single "Vision of Love" in 1990. Since then, she has released almost 90 other singles, 15 studio albums, two soundtrack albums, eight compilation albums, two extended plays, and one remix album. And let's not overlook the fact that one of those singles is arguably the catchiest, most popular Christmas carol of all time.

But of all the incarnations of Carey we've known and loved, her mom era might be the best yet. On April 30, 2011, she and now ex-husband Nick Cannon welcomed twins Moroccan and Monroe into the world. The twins (whom Carey and Cannon affectionately refer to as "dem kids") have grown from tiny tots to young teens before our eyes, accompanying their famous mom to red carpets, special performances, and more.

Considering Carey has always been known for meme-worthy quotes (think: "I don't know her"), it should come as little surprise that her thoughts on parenting are equally memorable. Here are photos of Carey and her kids, along with some of her best quotes about being a mom.

1. “They help to heal me every day. Every time we have a moment that feels real and authentic and genuine, and it’s them loving me unconditionally.” — Apple TV+

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon, and their children Monroe (L) and Moroccan (R) attend "Family Day" at Santa Monica Pier on Oct. 6, 2012. Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

2. “The most important thing I can do for my children is give them what I didn’t really have: a chance to live in a safe and secure home surrounded by people who love and support them unconditionally.” — People

Monroe (L) and Moroccan (R) join Carey as she gets honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Frank Trapper/Getty Images

3. “They’re a lot, but they give me so much love in return. I wouldn’t be the same person without them.” — People

Carey, Moroccan (L), and Monroe (R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘The Lego Batman Movie’ on Feb. 4, 2017. Chris Delmas/AFP/Getty Images

4. “I’m going to have to quote Mean Girls and be, like, ‘I’m not a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’” — Us Weekly

Carey, Moroccan, and Monroe visit the Sugar Factory American Brasserie on in Miami Beach, Florida, on Aug. 10, 2017. Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images

5. “They have stability. That’s what I didn’t have. They understand that they are Black. They have a whole lot of self-esteem and self-worth that I never had. And I probably still don’t now. I know that I still don’t.” — Vulture

Monroe, Mariah Carey, Moroccan, and Nick Cannon post at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards on March 11, 2017. Chelsea Lauren/Variety/Penske Media/Getty Images

6. “It's very important that the kids always feel safe and that they feel seen and heard that they know that they are loved unconditionally. No matter what, I will be there for them.” — CBS

Carey and Moroccan snuggle during the Moroccan Scott Cannon and Monroe Cannon Party on May 13, 2017. Rich Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

7. “I’ve never had a reference for unconditional familial love until now.” — Apple TV+

Carey and daughter Monroe (R) spend time with Monroe’s friends at a party in her honor on May 13, 2017. Rich Polk/FilmMagic/Getty Images

8. “It used to just be about me. Like, I got to get my sleep, I got to get my rest, I got to sing and this and that. And now it’s really what are they doing? Are they asleep yet? What time are we getting up?” — The Steve Harvey Show

Carey performs onstage with Monroe and Moroccan during the Caution World Tour on March 5, 2019. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation

9. “Being a mother is probably the hardest job in the world. I feel like, in a lot of ways, children come into the world to teach us.” — Essence

Carey, alongside Moroccan (L) and Monroe (R), performs “All I Want For Christmas Is You” live on Dec. 9, 2018 in Nottingham, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

10. “It's going to be a delicate balance between raising them around glitz and glamour and keeping them grounded. One thing I'm sure of is that I’ll be grateful for the twins every day, no matter what.” — Life & Style

Carey accepts the 2023 Billboard Chart Achievement Award for "All I Want For Christmas Is You" alongside Monroe and Moroccan. Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

11. “I never thought I was going to have kids. I remember being a little girl and going, 'I don’t think I’m going to have babies when I grow up for a while.' I was probably convinced of that, and I just realized things change and that’s what happens.” — ET Canada