All We Want For Christmas Is The New Mariah Carey Barbie Doll

Let’s start the holiday season off on a high note. Just weeks after Mariah Carey broke out of her block of ice to kick off the holiday season and celebrate Christmas, she has even more exciting news: she’s a Barbie now.

Mattel announced on Friday that their newest doll in their Holiday Celebration collection is here, and it’s all Barbie fans and Mariah Carey fans want for Christmas. The doll officially releases today and, like the majority of special edition Barbies, retails for $75 at Mattel.

“It's a once-in-a-lifetime dream to have my own Barbie,” Carey said in a statement. “If I could go back and tell my little girl self that one day, I would have a Barbie made in my likeness, I think she would flip out! I hope all collectors and fans everywhere enjoy the holiday season and hopefully the Mariah Barbie will be a wonderful addition to it!”

The doll is dressed for the season with a floor-length red sparkling holiday gown, complete with thigh-high leg slit and silver bauble detail at the hips. The gown is finished off with matching red high heels and silver accessories, including chandelier earrings and of course a butterfly ring.

If it looks familiar, it’s because it’s based on the dress that Carey wears in her “All I Want For Christmas” music video. Although Carey told People that they brought up the deep v-neck a bit.

"They wouldn't let the 'V' in the dress be quite as low as it is in the video," she shared. "But I understand because it's a holiday and everything else. But I'm like, 'Oh, Barbie, very demure.'"

And yes, the doll comes with a microphone, of course, while the clear box adds a winter wonderland to the background.

It’s easy to see why she’s a great choice for Barbie: she’s a Grammy award-winning, multi-platinum performer who just happens to be one of the best-selling female artists of all time. And her single, “All I Want For Christmas,” which has been streamed on Spotify over a million times — has many calling her the Queen of Christmas.

Who wouldn’t want one of these under the tree this year?

Carey opened up to People about what this Barbie means to her.

"As a little girl, I didn’t have a lot of toys or things,” she said of her childhood growing up in the Bronx. “The one thing I really wanted was Superstar Barbie. When I first started working with the people at Barbie, they sent me a bunch of Superstar Barbies and it was really sweet.”