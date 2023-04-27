With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it’d only make sense for repugnant Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to spew some absolutely bullsh*t. She decided to go ahead and offend around 20% of moms in the United States by claiming that being a stepmom or a mom to adoptive children doesn’t actually count as real motherhood.

During a hearing for the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee pertaining to school closures during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Georgia congresswoman attacked American Federation of Teachers (AFT) President, Randi Weingarten, for not being “a biological mother.”

“Are you a mother?” Greene asked.

Weingarten responded that she is a “mother by marriage.”

Weingarten is married to Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum, and a stepmother to Kleinbaum’s children from her previous marriage.

“I see, by marriage,” Greene responded with a smirk.

Greene challenged Weingarten’s knowledge about modern schools, saying the head of the AFT had not taught a full classroom in over 20 years.

“You had no business advising the CDC what the medical guidelines were for school closures because now we have a nation of schoolchildren who have suffered because of it,” Greene said.

“People like you need to admit that you’re just a political activist, not a teacher, not a mother, and not a medical doctor.”

According to the Step Family Foundation over 50% of U.S. families are remarried or recoupled. That’s a lot of kids with stepparents and a lot of moms who wouldn’t be considered “real” by Greene’s standards. Guess this ideology should come up in conversation the next time she suggests adoption for a pregnant woman looking to practice her right to choose.

Being a parent is so much more than sharing DNA. It’s about mentorship and emotional bonding, guiding, teaching, and loving a child unconditionally. There are millions of people who could argue that the most influential parental figures in their life had absolutely nothing to do with biology.

Greene’s treatment of Weingarten during the hearing was met with condemnation from other members of the committee. “The decorum of the attacks on the witness were unacceptable,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Ca.) “It would be nice if we didn’t attack the witnesses, particularly making a decision about whether or not she is a mother.”

“That was not just cruel, personal attacks to Mrs. Weingarten,” said Rep. Raul Ruiz M.D. (D-Ca.), “it is reflective of the cruel, personal attacks to any adoptive mother or father who loves their children … who love them dearly and see them as their own.”

Greene has not apologized for the rude remarks but instead doubled down on her closed-mindedness, tweeting, “Here I question Randy Weingarten: not a doctor, not a mother, and not a teacher. Nothing but a political activist. She destroyed our children's education with her unscientific guidelines to the CDC that forced our kids to stay home.”

Greene’s unprofessionalism has been a common occurrence while the mother of three has served in Congress. Just last week, Greene was barred from speaking during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing after calling a witness a “liar.”