A TikTok mom is going viral after admitting that she would only be buying Christmas presents for one of her two kids. Before you automatically jump on the “bad mom” wagon, you should know she kind of has a legit reason. Despite this, though, her comment section has been riddled with TikTok users who cannot understand her motives.

Tiffany Chesson posted the now-viral video while holding her 3-month-old baby. “I’m only buying one of my kids Christmas presents. Here’s why,” she whispers into the camera.

She continues, “I don’t have a favorite; I will tell you that for free, but this one is 3 months old and by the time Christmas rolls around, she’ll be about 5 [months]. Does she need presents? No, she doesn’t.”

She added that her baby is “too young to understand, appreciate” the idea of Christmas or how to practice gratitude for presents.

“There is literally no point in buying her a Christmas present,” she says.

She goes on to add, “I don’t have the money to buy her a Christmas present. I’m on maternity pay. My friends and family are going to buy her presents, and that’s absolutely A-OK. I don’t have a problem with someone buying her presents. I’m just not going to do it for her.”

Despite this rationale, people still gave Chesson grief in her comment section.

One rather blunt commenter said, "You are a bad mom! Who cares how old your baby is?! It's wrong to NOT get baby a few things. My son was 7 [months old], he got presents his 1st Christmas."

Another said, "My son was only a few months old, and we still bought him a couple of learning/developmental toys his 1st Christmas 😳"

"Aww, surely she could get a blankie, teddy, and a cute outfit," another suggested.

One user wrote, "My daughter will be 5 months old [a] few days after Xmas. I may or may not have spent 2k on her 😭 I have problems."

The OP replied, "Oh my GOD!!! I mean, if you can afford it, then fair play to ya! What a lucky girl 😂🥰"

While some were insistent upon the idea of getting every child something for Christmas, others thought there could be some compromise when it comes to gifting babies Christmas presents.

"Tbf, my mum just wrapped up nappies, wipes, and other things for me my first Christmas as I was 11 months old ... maybe a few books or toys but nothing not already in the house or needed just so I could have fun unwrapping and playing with the paper," one user wrote.

Another said, "My 4th child is only 3 months when Christmas comes around. I'm washing off some [of] the older kids' baby toys, and that's what gets wrapped 😂"

"I wrapped bottles, clothes, teethers, etc. Big brother would've noticed if Santa didn't bring the baby anything," another said.

"This is a VERY good point, tbf. Thank you!" the OP replied.

On the surface, Chesson's decision definitely makes sense. Life isn't cheap. Why shouldn't she save some money by not spending extraneous funds on an infant child? Especially when that child truly doesn't know the difference between a roll of paper towels and a wooden block set — and honestly, they'll probably prefer the paper towels.