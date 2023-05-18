Nashville Hospital Turned Their NICU Babies Into Mini Taylor Swifts

It’s never too early to turn into a Taylor Swift fan! One hospital in Nashville had a little fun with the babies in their NICU and dressed some of their little patients as mini-Taylor Swifts. From Fearless to Midnights these little ones next stop should be front row at The Eras Tour.

NICU nurses Olivia Horne and Allison Harris were both chatting about Swift’s then-upcoming Nashville tour dates, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown said in a press release. During a late night shift, Horne came up with the idea to dress the babies in different outfits worn by Swift over the years.

The story went viral after the hospital shared pictures on Instagram of the little ones in their costumes.

“The babies featured in these photos represent each Taylor Swift album: Speak Now, Reputation, Red, 1989, Midnight, Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless, and Debut,” the caption reads. “ The nurses also included the man of the unit, their oldest patient and lover boy to all, Ed Sheeran, Taylor’s long-time best bud and collaborator, complete with tattoo sleeves and red hair.”

The nurses used blonde yarn wigs and sparkly cut-outs to dress the babies into lookalike Swifties throughout her various eras.

In the first picture, a baby is wearing an all-black sparkly outfit from Swift’s Reputation album. In the next, a baby is wearing a midnight-blue dress with a white fur shawl with a long, yellow-colored yarn hair next to the Midnights album.

The next baby is dressed in the Lover era, wearing a rainbow-colored jumpsuit with a short blonde yarn wig. The babies for the sister albums, Folklore and Evermore, pose next to each other, one in an fall coat and the other in the famous Taylor Swift cardigan.

One baby donned a sparkly golden dress like Swift does while in her Fearless era on tour right now, and another NICU baby dresses like O.G. Taylor from her debut album in a light blue dress and felt guitar.

Don’t worry, these Swiftie nurses didn’t forget 1989 and the Eras Tour either! The solo little boy in the NICU also got in on the fun and dressed up like one of Swift’s BFFs, Ed Sheeran, complete with sleeve tattoos and bright orange hair.

Dressing up NICU babies has been a sweet and heartwarming trend for years now. The funny and light-hearted move is a great way to put a smile on the faces of parents who are experiencing the unimaginable and trying to get through those tough days.