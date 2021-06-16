The Best Backyard Ninja Course To Keep Those Flippin' Kids Busy All Summer Long

Admit it: The minute you learned that backyard ninja courses for kids were a thing, you wanted one. And we’re here to tell you, it’s a purchase worth making. Ninja courses offer a cost-effective way to help your kiddos burn energy instead of (or in addition to) a swing set or rock climbing wall, and they have the potential to keep them busy and active all summer long.

Just learning about backyard ninja courses now? Welcome, friend. We’ve been down this rabbit hole for a minute and we’re here to show you the (literal) ropes. Let the lawn games begin!

How do you make a backyard ninja course for kids?

Luckily, there are plenty of sets to choose from that make building a course easy! A backyard ninja course is basically a ropes course that can be hung between two trees and includes different accessories like swings, monkey bars, and gymnast-style rings. They’re great for improving overall strength and confidence in kids of all ages. But branding them as a ninja course is a great way to introduce some imagination into the game and inspire kids to be their stealthy, sneaky selves.

There’s a good chance you spent the last year upgrading your outdoor space, whether it be with a pool (a kiddie pool counts), fire pit, or any inflatable toy you could think of. Backyard ninja courses for kids are a great way to create an imaginative, active play opportunity literally in your own backyard. And since most of these can withstand a decent amount of weight, we have a sneaking suspicion that the adults in your household will have some fun with this, too.

How much does it cost to build a ninja course?

You can find ninja courses to fit any budget, from smaller kits under $50 to tricked-out sets that are $150+.

Now that you know the ins and outs of turning your backyard into an outdoor obstacle gym. here are the best ninja courses for kids (and grown-ups) who love a challenge.

Best Backyard Ninja Courses For Kids

With a whopping 50-foot ninja slackline, monkey bar holds, swing, and gymnastic rings, this Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course has all the accessories to start their ninja training right. If your kids get tired of building that upper body strength, this course includes a tightrope, too. And the best part? All of the accessories can be spaced out to your choosing for a fully customizable workout that can change with the seasons.

One Reviewer Says: “Our kids love this set and so do we! The price is amazing and you have everything that is on a traditional playset. The slackline was easy to install, the kids were able to play in less than an hour. My favorite part is that we can mow right under the set, no extra weeding out trimming required!”

If you want to set up an obstacle course but don’t want to damage the mature trees on your property, this Ninja Warrior Obstacle Course comes with 5-foot tree protectors, which is just good manners. You can set this up as an obstacle course with all the classics like monkey bars, gymnastic rings, and fist holds, or remove all the bells and whistles and you have yourself a 40-foot slackline. Plus, the instructions say you can set the whole thing up in less than 10 minutes, so you can have a frustration-free afternoon.

One Reviewer Says: “This is a great gift and backyard addition, especially in lieu of a large, bulky (and expensive) playset. My kids (ages 4 and 6) love it! We bought the ninja line along with the Flybold Slackline so they have foot support while learning how to navigate the ninja obstacles. Flybold lines feel sturdy, strong, and durable. So much fun! We plan to buy add-on obstacles over time.”

If your kid was climbing bookcases before they were walking, this course was designed for them. The kit includes 12 climbing holds, which secure onto a tree so kids can scale it just like a climbing wall. They come in 5 bold colors and three different shapes to create your own unique climbing experience. It can hold up to 230 lbs, so some adults can get in on the action, too.

One Reviewer Says: “We were looking for a rock climbing wall and found this. We have a large pine tree with no low branches so this works perfectly. It gets used by 3 kids and even myself all the time and has held up well in the 3 weeks we've had it. Even my 210 lb husband tried them out without issue!”

Got some big trees that are about 65 feet apart? Put them to work with this obstacle course kit that includes a 65-foot slackline, rope ladder, trapeze swing, and more. It has over 500 5-star reviews on Amazon, like from one customer who called it a “great alternative to the swing set!” and “best purchase ever!”

One Reviewer Says: “We bought this for our 3-year-old grandson and we're very happy with it! He's still learning, so we have one line set up for the swing, rings, and climbing ladders. We are using the second line separately, rather than underneath so we can put the other, more advanced equipment on it for when his older cousins visit. We like that as he grows he can move to the harder pieces and any younger friends or future siblings will have the easier pieces. The straps are thick and sturdy, and the locking mechanisms are very heavy-duty.”

With a 36-foot highline and extra-thick ratchets for a safer experience, this obstacle course includes 10 loops to attach challenges like monkey bars, swinging ropes, and monkey knots. The course can be adjusted for beginners or experienced ninjas, so you can pick the right workout for your kids’ swinging skillset.

One Reviewer Says: “Really great quality. Very strong and capable. I really wasn’t expecting it to be so heavy-duty. Bought for my seven and nine-year-old kids. We like watching a certain tv show on another network - this is a fun way for kids to live the show.”

If you have multiple kids who hate waiting their turn, this slackline is made of durable webbing that can hold up to 440lbs. The set includes a climbing rope, monkey line, wooden bars, and rings. It also includes tree protectors, extra buckle sets in case you want to add more obstacles, and a free carry bag so you can set it up at the park or grandma’s house.

One Reviewer Says: “My kids love this ninja course. In fact, all of the kids on the block love it. The quality is outstanding which makes me feel secure with all the kids jumping, swinging, [and] leaping from item to item. Be sure to use the tree protector!”

This 32-piece set by Fofana is recommended for kids who are six and older. With a carabiner and hook system that has been tested to support up to 1000 pounds, you won’t need to worry about whether or not your kiddos will be supported. This set is easy to install, and a win with parents.

One Reviewer Says: “This is a really nice product and a great addition to our backyard play area. The set came very nicely packaged (see pictures). I was very impressed by the quality of the slack line and the obstacles. It looks and feels really high quality and durable. Setup was very easy. Instructions were clear and easy to read. Only took about 10 minutes to figure out what I was doing and get everything set up. The carabiner system for attaching obstacles is really nice because the spacing can be adjusted very easily or obstacles can be switched around as needed.”

If your kids are hardcore and down to train in the rain, this 50-foot slackline is weatherproof, thanks to its rustproof, galvanized steel, and UV- and water-resistant materials. It comes with 10 obstacles that can be spaced out to your kid’s preference, and Amazon customers are commenting that it’s easy to set up, too.

One Reviewer Says: “The ninja line seems very sturdy and well made. The stitching seems strong and good quality. I really like the color of the line and all the obstacles. My son started using it with the lower line which is very helpful for younger kids. I looked at several different lines and chose this one because it seems better quality and has more obstacles than the others. The company is great to deal with and answered all my questions quickly.”

The Jugader obstacle course is different from the rest for a few reasons. For one, it’s got a saucer swing that your children will love (especially the ones that aren’t that into the monkey bars.) There’s also a fun rope ladder that’ll make them feel like they’re right at the playground. These products were made with stainless steel components to last as long as possible, so they’re sturdy for families with multiple kids.

One Reviewer Says: “We are very happy with this purchase. We shopped around for a few months and had a hard time deciding between different brands and different kids that had various accessories. The swing won it for us, and it is definitely the highlight of the kit. We have everything hung up in the garage from the rafters. We have the swing set up by itself so the kid who is swinging doesn’t get in the way from the kid who is doing the rest of the course.”

If ropes are what your kid loves most of all, then you can’t ignore this ninja-inspired obstacle course by X XBEN. Complete with a rope ladder, this also has a slackline for your children to really glide. Monkey bars and gymnastics rings are also included for your child to work on their athletic skills. If you’ve got a house of kids, this will provide hours of outdoor fun.

One Reviewer Says: “We hadn't seen one of these in real life, but decided to give it a try. A lot of pieces to climb and hang on and our son was immediately interested to try it out. It looks like [a] good exercise for him, the slack line sways and bounces a little bit as he climbs around which will build core strength. Product quality is good, and straightforward to set up.”