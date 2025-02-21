Just when parents of Gen-Alpha kids finally recovered from the neck pain associated with vigorously nodding their heads in agreement that their kids are “honey badgers,” a new generation is entering the world: Beta-Babies, children born between 2025 and 2039.

In a new Prudential survey of more than 2,000 adults, people made some bold predictions about the world Beta Babies will inhabit, from the rise of AI to a TBD job market. For parents, the uncertainty can feel unsettling. However, experts share that there are ways to help Generation Beta navigate the ever-changing landscape and thrive physically, mentally, academically, and financially from birth.

Beta Babies Predictions

The overwhelming majority of Beta Babies have yet to enter the world — or even be conceived — yet the adults tasked with bringing them up already have predictions on the world they’ll live in. In a Prudential report surveying Gen-Alpha parents, grandparents, child-free adults, and potential Generation-Beta parents:

86% believe Generation Beta will have jobs that haven’t been invented yet.

60% believe the government would stop printing cash because Generation Beta would not use it.

59% believe AI will eventually predict and prevent health issues before someone notices symptoms.

71% of prospective Gen-Beta Parents believe AI will replace teachers.

66% believe families will grow more distant, though 58% think technology will improve lives.

“What stood out to me the most in Prudential’s new report... is that Generation Beta is set to experience a radically different world, with big changes in technology, society, and the economy,” says Reggie Wilhite, a financial advisor with Prudential Financial.

8 Practical Tips for Raising Beta Babies

We just threw a ton of numbers at you. Some (like AI replacing teachers?!) can feel unnerving. Importantly, these are hypotheses, not scientific facts. But Generation Beta — like the generations before them — will likely continue to have more access to technology and new job markets. So, how can parents help them navigate things they don’t even know will happen yet? Financial and mental health experts didn’t need crystal balls to offer practical advice.

Empower them Financially

Whether cash will go the way of the headphone jack on an iPhone during Generation Beta’s lifetime remains to be seen. However, Wilhite says one of the first lessons on financial literacy children should learn involves living below their means so they can save.

“​​My wife and I believe that financial flexibility and robustness begins with saving,” Wilhite says.

Wilhite and his wife both grew up with savings accounts from an early age, with her parents being an excellent example of getting kids involved in the savings process. “One fun way she was allowed to take financial decisions into her own hands as a kid was during family outings,” he says. “Say she was going to the movies. Her parents would give her $15 and explain that the money was hers.”

However, Wilhite says they also told her she could put every dollar not spent on candy or popcorn into her savings account. As the money accumulated, she could use her savings if she wanted a new toy outside of a gift-giving holiday like her birthday.

“This forced her to really contemplate the value a new toy would bring to her life, teaching her about cost-benefit analysis at a young age,” Wilhite says. “We plan to use a similar tactic with our children as they get older.”

It can create an important pause between cashless, one-tap, one-click buys.

2. Use Technology Wisely

Generation Beta will likely live in an even more technologically driven world than we do now — if you can imagine. So, it may come as a surprise that Bonnie Scott, MA, LPC-S, a therapist, author, and founder of Mindful Kindness Counseling, suggests delaying the introduction of unsupervised technology for as long as possible.

"It's just way too easy to stumble into age-inappropriate places, and it's our job to help protect kids from that experience," Scott says. "Letting kids play unattended online is the same as letting them play in the street. It's too easy for accidents to happen."

Dr. Zishan Khan, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist with Mindpath Health, agrees that it is critical to consider technology use as a team sport.

"Instead of just handing devices to kids, parents should engage with them," Khan says. "Technology should not be used as makeshift babysitters. Plus, watching shows together or playing interactive games fosters social learning and builds critical thinking."

3. Role Model Tech Use

Given the current state of affairs, thinking of technology as a potential force for good can be challenging. However, one of the best ways for Beta Baby parents to become the change we so desperately need to see is to role model it.

“It starts with modeling healthy technology use yourself,” Khan says. “Parents should set an example by using technology mindfully, such as limiting screen time during meals and prioritizing face-to-face interactions. Children learn habits from observing adults — this is where it begins.”

4. Create Screen-Free Zones

These no-screen zones and times are of greater importance, given that around one-third of Prudential survey participants believe families will grow more distant.

“Mealtime, bedtime, and car rides should be screen-free zones to encourage communication and bonding,” Khan says.

Khan says that family meals are also a no-brainer so that everyone can engage with each other. But? “While I believe bedtime is the most hazardous time for kids to be on their devices, I feel the biggest missed opportunity a parent has is actually during car rides,” Khan says. “A child will often open up even more when they are stuck in a car and don’t have access to a phone or tablet.”

And ensure you’re enforcing it on yourself (see: No. 3).

5. Encourage Hobbies and Extra-Curriculars

Developing offline interests is one way to keep screen time and technology use to a healthy minimum. “Expose children to sports, music, art, and hands-on activities to foster well-rounded development,” Khan says.

Scott agrees that opening the door for face-to-face interactions through activities is key, and it can start before they enter school or age into team sports. While it can take more intention, classes at the local library offer one (and likely free) way to introduce a small child to their peers and the joys of offline face time.

6. Develop a Growth Mindset

Parents may find it more challenging to develop a growth mindset because technology will likely continue to "optimize" our time and workflows.

"Tech is so easy to use, while some of our other tools are less easy because we have to leave our house, or meet new people, or fit it differently into our schedules, so we have to be purposeful about adding as many connecting tools as possible," Scott says.

One tool is promoting your child's natural sense of curiosity, which can encourage them to develop a growth mindset. "Encourage learning for the sake of curiosity rather than just achievement," Khan says. "I used to get so frustrated when my son would ask me dozens of questions back-to-back, but then I realized how important it was for me to nurture his desire to learn."

7. Avoid Overscheduling

Joining clubs and extra-curriculars is important, as is valuing education. However, a balance remains vital. “Parents must prioritize outdoor and unstructured play,” Khan says. “Physical activity and free play develop problem-solving, creativity, and social skills that screens cannot replace.”

In fact, unstructured play that isn’t about achievement can position a child to thrive long-term.

“Creating space for creativity, daydreaming, and silliness will make education more accessible, not less,” Scott says. “So, in teaching our kids the value of critical thinking and play, we increase their chances that education will feel accessible and meaningful.”

Khan adds that the power of lessons in critical thinking will become even more important as technology potentially opens the door for more people to spread misinformation and other harms.

8. Teach Health Awareness

Most people predict that Generation Beta members will live longer than their predecessors. However, that’s also not a given. Helping a child develop healthy habits that nourish them physically and mentally early on is difficult. Again, role modeling is crucial here.

“Parents must model healthy habits themselves,” Khan says. “Show your children the importance of balanced meals, proper sleep hygiene, and consistent exercise.”

However, this isn’t about diet culture or exercising as punishment — something some of today’s parents are still healing from. It’s about making your body and mind feel your version of good. “Parents should not hesitate to teach body awareness and emphasize self-care,” Khan says. “Parents must help their kids recognize hunger cues, utilize stress management techniques, and ensure they appreciate the importance of rest.”

For What It’s Worth

The future can cause nerves, and if we’re being honest, 2025 has gotten off to a rocky start with politics, wildfires, and tragic plane crashes. While no one is discounting any of the sadness, frustration, or anger you may feel, Wilhite has long-term hope.

“I’m looking forward to what the future holds,” Wilhite says. “New ways to support this generation and their loved ones will be established over time, and it’s important to stay prepared and continuously informed.”