75 Gnarly Baby Name Ideas For Your Future Surfing Legend
Surfer names are all the rage for beach-loving families who never want to leave the water. Just think about it — sun, sand, crystal clear waters, and your favorite surfboard. What more could you want? It makes sense to give your baby a surf-inspired name if you’re someone who either spends a lot of time surfing or has high hopes that your baby will.
The beauty of something like surfer names is that there are a lot of ways you can think about this. You can draw inspiration from some of the most iconic surfers who have ever ridden the waves — both men and women — and use their first or last names to bestow upon your own bundle of joy. Kelly Slater is one of the most famous surfers in history, and both his first and last name could work for your little shredder. Then there are surfers in pop culture. We love a good baby name based on a fictional character, and you can do that with your fave fictional surfer or surfing spot. No one ever said your baby’s name had to be based in reality.
But beyond that, you can also think about some popular surfing beaches. If you’re a surf fanatic who has a go-to beach, consider using that place as a name for your baby. If you and your partner have any special memories from a beach, this is also a great way to incorporate that into your baby name! It doesn’t always have to be literal, though — you can take the name of the beach and spin it so that it works. And yet another way to think about how to name your surfer baby is just to immerse yourself in all things water and beach. Ocean or Oceana makes a lovely, surf-tastic name for a baby.
When it comes time to name your baby, you can, of course, find inspiration anywhere — or just pick a name you like — but there’s something extra special about finding inspiration in something meaningful. If surfing is something you have beautiful memories tied to or has been a large part of your life, there are some amazing baby names that will bring your love of surfing to the newest member of your family. This will especially work well if you already consider yourself a surfing family and want to set your little one up for surf success.
Names Inspired by Famous Surfers
- Kelly — Kelly Slater
- Layne — Layne Beachley
- Keely — Keely Andrew
- Malia — Malia Manuel, Malia Ward
- Bronte — Bronte Macauley
- Julian — Julian Wilson
- Miki — Miki Dora
- Declan — Declan Wyton
- Foster — Marvin Foster, Beau Foster
- Adrian — Adrian Buchan
- Slater — Kelly Slater
- Beau — Beau Foster
- Chase — Chase Lieder
- Cooper — Gene Cooper, Jodie Cooper, Bob Cooper
- Chapman — Chapman Cooper
- Laird — Laird Hamilton
- Taj — Taj Burrow
- Dane — Dane Kealoha, Dane Reynolds
- Alana — Alana Blanchard
- Chelsea — Chelsea Hedges, Chelsea Roett, Chelsea Tuach
- Frieda — Frieda Zamba
- Maya — Maya Gabeira
- Kirra — Kirra Pinkerton
- Italo — Italo Ferreira
- Lakey — Lakey Peterson
- Kanoa — Kanoa Igarashi
- Sage — Sage Erickson
- Keala — Keala Kennelly
- Eddie — Eddie Aikau
- Jordy — Jordy Smith
Names Inspired by Surfing in Pop Culture
- Bodhi — character played by Patrick Swayze in 1991 cult classic Point Break
- Oakley — popular surf brand and World Surf League partner
- Sando — professional surfing character in Australian author Tim Winton’s Breath
- Nathaniel — a member of the surf gang in Point Break
- Braxton — surname of surfing characters in Australian soap opera Home and Away
- Nani — the surfing sister from Disney’s Lilo & Stitch
- Tank — surfing penguin character in the 2007 animated film Surf’s Up
- Gidget — eponymous female character from the 1950s books-turned-movies
- Roxy — popular surf brand and professional circuit sponsor
- Spicoli — Jeff Spicoli, the beloved stoned surfer from Fast Times at Ridgemont High
Names Inspired by Popular Places for Surfing
- Florian — Florianòpolis, Brazil
- Bell — Bell’s Beach, one of the best surf peaks in Australia
- Maverick — legendary (and dangerous) Maverick’s, California
- Sebastian — from Florida’s Sebastian Inlet, as well as Spain’s San Sebastian
- Buxton — North Carolina city where Cape Hatteras Lighthouse surf spot is located
- Byron — mellow surfing town of Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia
- Margaret — Margaret River Valley in Australia, also known as “The Box”
- Marley — the name of popular surfing spots in both Malta (Europe) and Australia
- Rincon — California’s Rincon, as well as a Puerto Rican town on the Caribbean Sea
- Hanalei — Hawaii’s Hanalei Bay, known for its overhead tubes and consistent waves
- Surin — Surin Beach in Phuket, Thailand
- Preta — Ponta Preta, meaning “black point,” is located in Maia, Cape Verde
- Tairā — Tairāwhiti, also known as Gisborne, a region on New Zealand’s North Island
- Folly — Folly Beach, South Carolina, a quirky coastal town and popular surf hangout
- Ulu — Ulu Watu in Bali
Names Inspired by Surfing and the Beach
- Moana — Polynesian name meaning “deep ocean, sea”
- Onja — Malagasy name meaning “waves”
- Destin — Destin, Florida, a popular beach destination
- Cruz — Santa Cruz, a beach town on California’s Central coast
- Cove — gender-neutral English name meaning “small bay”
- Neptune — Roman god of the sea
- Seton — Seton Sands, a rocky beach in East Lothian, Scotland
- Koa — Hawaiian name meaning “warrior”
- Marina — Latin name meaning “from the sea”
- Lake — English name evocative of a body of water
- Finn — nature name evocative of the fins of sea creatures
- Ocean — nature name evocative of the sea
- Saylor — occupational name derived from sailor
- Sunny — nature name evocative of sunshine
- Nixie — German name meaning “water nymph”
- Summer — seasonal name evocative of popular time of year for beachgoing
- Kai — Hawaiian name meaning “sea”
- Delta — nature name evocative of an area of low land formed when a river splits
- Isla — Scottish place-name meaning “island”
- Morwenna — Welsh name meaning “waves of the sea”
