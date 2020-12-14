42 Hilarious Pickle Puns And Jokes You’re Really Going To Relish

Reka Biro-Horvath/Unsplash

Man, we love pickles. The salt, the garlic, the vinegar — mix it together, plop in cucumbers, and soon enough you have nature’s perfect snack. There’s not a version of the pickle we don’t love: bread and butter, dill, chips, spears, and even relish. Then there are the pickle-flavored snacks! Pickle-flavored potato chips might be the world’s best invention. They’re the best thing since, well, sliced bread. Basically, we think pickles are kind of a big “dill.” And because we love pickles so much, we even love pickle puns and jokes. Really, who doesn’t want a pickle quip to keep in their back pocket for their next ballgame or barbecue?

Believe it or not, there are actually a ton of great pickle puns, jokes, and one-liners out there. Just like bananas, the absurdity of their existence really inspires laughs. Of course, some are inappropriate. We left those off this list, though. All of these good, clean fun — knee-slappers that are kid-friendly and parent-approved.

Best Pickle Puns And Jokes